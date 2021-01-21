Culture War

'No Book Deals for Traitors'

Publishing in the post-Trump era is going to involve a lot of score-settling.

josh hawley
(CNP/AdMedia/SIPA/Newscom)

President Donald Trump has left the building, and President Joe Biden is calling for unity, but not everyone is ready to kiss and make up. In some left-leaning spaces, resentment at having been subjected to four years of a Trump presidency is still running high, as is a desire to ensure that his cronies and enablers are hit with a karmic boomerang for their misdeeds. 

In media and publishing, this quest to hold members of the Trump administration accountable has resulted in a remarkable document that takes aim at Trump loyalists who might now seek to pivot away (or, God forbid, profit) from this period in their lives by writing a book. Organized by author Barry Lyga, who is best known for the young adult thriller series I Hunt Killers as well as several comic book novels featuring DC Comics character The Flash, the document opens with a confessional tone: "We all love book publishing, but we have to be honest—our country is where it is in part because publishing has chased the money and notoriety of some pretty sketchy people, and has granted those same people both the imprimatur of respectability and a lot of money through sweetheart book deals."

These book deals, the letter argues, should not be granted to any "participant in an administration that caged children, performed involuntary surgeries on captive women, and scoffed at science as millions were infected with a deadly virus," nor to those who supported the January 6 riot at the Capitol. To allow Trump's people to disseminate their ideas "through our beloved publishing houses" would be an affront; a comparison is even drawn to the "Son of Sam" laws that bar convicted felons from profiting off their crimes.

The letter originally had an amazing title, "No Book Deals for Traitors," which someone apparently thought better of in the days since it started garnering more mainstream attention (hosted on Lyga's website, its headline now reads, "THIS IS A LETTER OF INTENT FROM PUBLISHING PROFESSIONALS OF THE UNITED STATES.") But the McCarthy-esque sentiment invoked by the original title is apt: In substance, the letter is not unlike the famous 1947 Waldorf Statement by Hollywood executives promising not to employ communists or anyone who intended to overthrow the government. As of this writing, the letter has been signed by 547 people, although it's worth noting that they are mostly authors and publishing professionals in non-managerial roles; in other words, it's like the Waldorf Statement, only without any of the top-level institutional clout or government support. 

Either way, it's a fascinating document that raises many questions about the state of free expression both legally and culturally. One practical question is whether Trump's associates should be seen as traitors in not just a spiritual sense but a criminal one, such that it actually makes sense to invoke the Son of Sam laws in this conversation. (Incidentally, these laws have been frequently challenged on First Amendment grounds and were already overturned in New York in 1991, after the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously declared them unconstitutional.) 

Trump was a distasteful president who flouted the norms of both the presidency and common decency, and who riled up his supporters to do the same—but distasteful and criminal are two different things. It would be very hard to prove that even the president's most aggressive rhetoric leading up to January 6 ran afoul of protected speech, let alone criminalize the politicians who nodded along with it. And with the exception of the rioters who stormed the Capitol (and who are currently being identified and arrested en masse), virtually everyone on Trump's side has stayed well within the bounds of what is not just legal, but normal—for politics, anyway. 

Contentious and contested elections are an unfortunate but not uncommon part of our political process; this wasn't the first time legislators questioned the validity of an election or even voted against certification. Even if we stipulate that it was ridiculous for them to do so this time around, it's hard to square the notion that this action, which was not a particularly big deal in 2005, 2009, and 2017, suddenly catapulted to the status of treason in 2021. 

More important is the cultural question—and the increasingly pervasive notion that book deals are a sort of reward for good citizenship, one that should therefore be withheld as punishment for bad behavior. The argument of "No Book Deals for Traitors" is the same one that plays out every time a writer or artist suffers professional consequences for personal misdeeds, as people invariably point out the accused is "not entitled to" whatever has been taken away. At its root is the idea that certain kinds of work are a privilege, not a livelihood, and that one's ability to write, think, or perform is less relevant than whether or not one deserves to do these things. 

The converse is also true: Consider the thoughtless assertion that the men who lost careers amid #MeToo should be shunted into menial jobs as ditch diggers or trash collectors. That sanitation is a profession requiring its own strengths and skills doesn't seem to matter; neither does the fact that the average garbage hauler gets better pay, benefits, and job security than many professionals in, say, publishing. Nobody talks about the need to keep loathsome people out of "our beloved waste treatment plants." But writing a book grants prestige to the author, and prestige, in this framework, is a privilege for the morally pure.

People in publishing will almost certainly pretend they never saw or signed on to the "No Book Deals for Traitors" letter the next time a profitable tell-all is on the table. Despite the provocative language about the danger to democracy posed by seditionists who put kids in cages (a standard which would ensnare Obama administration alumni as well), the main character in this case was still the elected president up until all of five minutes ago, and his various cabinet members were gainful employees of the U.S. government, most of them in positions with no influence at all over immigration policy or public health. 

Do all participants in Trump's administration—from Barron's tutors and Melania's hairstylist on up—deserve to be held accountable for their failings? What about the ones who explicitly took these jobs to try to mitigate the damage caused by Trump's bad judgment? If Anthony Fauci wanted to write a book about his experiences inside the White House, would the letter's signatories really agree that he should be blacklisted from publishing? 

What the letter does do, however, is send a message to everyone else about whose side holds the cultural power: Throw in your lot with the wrong guy, and you'll suffer the consequences. And what's genuinely dangerous, or at least foolish, is the notion that the former members of a loathed but legitimate presidential administration have nothing to say that might be worth disseminating in print—and that those who never want to see another Trump in the White House have nothing to learn from the people who tried, and failed, to make it work the first time.

NEXT: D.C.'s Unscientific Vaccination Plan Pits the Elderly Against the Obese

Kat Rosenfield is a culture writer and novelist. Her next book, No One Will Miss Her, will be released later this year.

  3. Geiger Goldstaedt
    January.21.2021 at 12:45 pm

    “At its root is the idea that certain kinds of work are a privilege, not a livelihood, and that one’s ability to write, think, or perform is less relevant than whether or not one deserves to do these things.”

    Authoritarian government is preceded always by a cultural embrace of authoritarianism. Always.

  4. sarcasmic
    January.21.2021 at 12:49 pm

    What surprises me is that people actually read that shit.

  5. Ra's al Gore
    January.21.2021 at 12:51 pm

    Treason is a word invented by the winners as an excuse to hang the losers.

    And, fuck right off, Reason.

    1. Cal Cetín
      January.21.2021 at 12:54 pm

      There is a category of behavior which is rightly categorized as treason. The Constitution defines it. But there’s a broader cultural definition (and in Olde England there was a broader legal definition) which took in a lot of stuff which shouldn’t be called treason.

    2. The White Knight II: The White Knight Rises!
      January.21.2021 at 12:56 pm

      Reason writer posts article sticking up for free speech. Ra’s tells Reason to fuck off.

      Huh.

  8. Unicorn Abattoir
    January.21.2021 at 12:54 pm

    “participant in an administration that caged children, performed involuntary surgeries on captive women, and scoffed at science as millions were infected with a deadly virus,”

    This is really going to impact Obama’s book sales.

  9. Ken Shultz
    January.21.2021 at 12:57 pm

    This isn’t limited to people in or associated with the Trump administration. This is more or less the same thing at play in the deplatforming of Parler and Wimkin.

    We don’t even need to address the constitutionality of this kind of thing. We can discuss this from an objectives standpoint.

    And the worst effects aren’t on the writers, the publishers, or the app owners. It’s the readers, the commenters, and the consumers. 70% of Republicans believe the election was not free and fair.

    https://thehill.com/homenews/news/525388-poll-70-percent-of-republicans-dont-believe-election-was-free-and-fair

    70% of Republicans is not extremist. That’s the mainstream! The people engaging in this cancel culture garbage may imagine that they’re pushing extremists to the margins of society, but what they’re really doing is radicalizing the mainstream.

    Once you manage to convince populists that there is no place for them in democratic institutions or civil society, they will not abandon their beliefs. Instead, they will abandon their faith in democratic institutions and civil society.

    I shudder to think about the ultimate reaction to this.

    1. De Oppresso Liber
      January.21.2021 at 1:19 pm

      Ken, give it up.

      The election was not stolen, and no one cares that the left/right divide has become the grounded in reality/living in a comfortable fantasy divide.

      Secondly, your demented and deposed cult leader caused that belief. Seems circular to support a lying, psy-opping president, then point to the false belief he created as evidence of the legitimacy of that belief.

      You have admitted as much, but argued that it is moral to lie to the voters because Joe Biden is a secret communist and therefor nothing done to harm his presidency is immoral.

      Let’s just say that I disagree, and have taken note of your objectives-based, rather than principled reasoning

      1. Zeb
        January.21.2021 at 1:23 pm

        The right may be deluded, but the left sure as hell isn’t tightly connected to reality either.

        1. De Oppresso Liber
          January.21.2021 at 1:31 pm

          That’s a matter of opinion, sure.

          But by Ken’s own oft-cited polling, a majority of Republicans still believe the Big Lie. That Big Lie may still result in the destruction of the US. Once we lose the consent of the governed, then that is it. The shared belief in the sanctity of our elections is central to that.

          My opinion is that that is far more consequential than the potentially false beliefs on the left, i.e. sex having no relationship to gender or whatever else.

          1. The White Knight II: The White Knight Rises!
            January.21.2021 at 2:07 pm

            Agreed. I’m more worried about the destruction of faith in democracy and civil society than I am about progressive’s excess “wokeness”.

            The belief that sex and gender are independent directly contradicts with other progressive beliefs about feminism. It’s trendy right now, but it’s a line of thought that is destined to fall apart or continue to drive in-fighting within progressivism.

      2. Overt
        January.21.2021 at 1:32 pm

        “The election was not stolen, ”

        Ken didn’t say that it was. Please keep up.

        “and no one cares that the left/right divide has become the grounded in reality/living in a comfortable fantasy divide.”

        Hey look, there is more of that Good Faith discussion, ascribing motivations and beliefs to everyone under the sun. For the record, I actually do care that the elites of this country have created a climate where half the country is fearful that speaking their mind will ruin their lives. If you actually gave a damn about the “Good Faith” discussion you claim to want, this would concern you as well.

        “Let’s just say that I disagree, and have taken note of your objectives-based, rather than principled reasoning”

        Pot. Kettle. Black. Sheesh.

      3. Lark
        January.21.2021 at 1:36 pm

        “Let’s just say that I disagree, and have taken note of your objectives-based, rather than principled reasoning”

        Better yet, let’s just say you’re an obvious troll and ignore you.

      4. The White Knight II: The White Knight Rises!
        January.21.2021 at 1:55 pm

        Should be noted, also, that 70% of Republicans saying they think the election was not “free and fair” is not the same as 70% of Republicans saying they think “the election was stolen”.

    2. More Liberty
      January.21.2021 at 1:38 pm

      The reaction is that good people will want to dissolve their political connections to a government, and its institutions, and create their own. Right or wrong, this is nothing new.

      1. Ken Shultz
        January.21.2021 at 1:49 pm

        Nope, it’s not new, but if mainstream Republicans come to believe that there is no place for them in democratic institutions or civil society, they will become the enemies of both. If the left wanted a real threat of a right wing populist taking power on a wave of popular support and instituting his agenda without regard for democracy or any concern for civil society, they would do the same things they’re doing now.

        This is how you get ants. Nothing new about it. No mystery.

  10. EscherEnigma
    January.21.2021 at 1:01 pm

    Call me when either (A) the government is involved, or (B) Trump loyalists actually can’t fine book deals.

    But last I heard, Hawley already had another publisher. So I think, as always, your concerns are overblown.

    Which is to say… nobody is entitled to book deals from the publisher of their choosing. If they cannot find a publisher who is willing to publish them, then too bad: most people can’t get published.

    1. De Oppresso Liber
      January.21.2021 at 1:21 pm

      This issue is really useful as a libertarian litmus test. Especially if you can find and contrast their comments regarding a certain gay wedding cake.

      A lot of test failures around here.

      1. Lark
        January.21.2021 at 1:37 pm

        Not really. Soft pressure and threats to legislate are governemnt involvement, but your ilk ignore it because you’re not Libertarian.

      2. Overt
        January.21.2021 at 1:59 pm

        There are many people here (myself included) who believe it is problematic to have a society that substitutes mob and oligarchic black lists for government intervention. Such people (including the author of this article) believe that freedom of expression is a good in and of itself, and that preventing the government from interfering is only one virtue among many that promote free expression.

        But given how often you retreat to caricaturing and straw men in order to dismiss expression that you don’t agree with, I can see why you might possibly miss the distinction.

        1. The White Knight II: The White Knight Rises!
          January.21.2021 at 2:14 pm

          Perhaps one of the reasons that people like DOL delve into caricaturing and straw men is that so many conservatives who hang out here themselves act like caricatures and straw men: loveconstitution1789, JesseAz, Tulpa, Sevo, Nardz, on and on — none of them engage in mature or honest conversation.

    2. More Liberty
      January.21.2021 at 1:52 pm

      Good point. Blacks in the south should have just found another lunch counter according to you.

      1. Overt
        January.21.2021 at 2:00 pm

        This is an inappropriate distinction, as Jim Crowe laws forced businesses to segregate.

  11. Unicorn Abattoir
    January.21.2021 at 1:04 pm

    Anyone calling for bans on press freedom should have their works banned.

    1. EscherEnigma
      January.21.2021 at 1:11 pm

      As represented, this “No book deals for traitors” is not a call for bans on press freedoms.

      It is a call for publishers to have a conscience.

      Or to put it another way… the government saying that Penguin House publishing cannot publish stuff written by Josh Hawley? Obviously bad, unconstitutional.

      Other writers –whose only power is the persuasive power of rhetoric and the ability to find a different publisher in the future– saying that Penguin House publishing should not publish stuff written by Josh Hawley? Perfectly acceptable, time-honored, constitutional.

      Confusing the second for the former –as it appears you have done– is obviously going to lead to erroneous conclusions.

      1. Unicorn Abattoir
        January.21.2021 at 1:26 pm

        Confusing humor via circular logic – as it appears you have done – is obviously going to lead to you missing the joke.

      2. More Liberty
        January.21.2021 at 1:45 pm

        Not a horrible point. I guess African-Americans in the south should have just found another lunch counter to eat at.

      3. Overt
        January.21.2021 at 2:10 pm

        Circulating black lists based on peoples’ beliefs is absolutely constitutional. That doesn’t make it good. Further, it isn’t just about refusing to publish peoples’ books. The current culture is working to ensure that people guilty of “wrongthink” are unable to make a living. I don’t have to like the Trumpistas to understand how easily this jumps the moat to far, far worse outcomes- punishing spouses, kids and parents. (We already have several examples of this happening already).

  12. Illocust
    January.21.2021 at 1:07 pm

    So if publishing deals are precluded on the one looking for the deal wielding their government authority not for the benefit of those who voted for them or according to their morals but in a manner required by those offering the deals. Then wouldn’t that make it a bribe/blackmail of a government official? It appears government officials must refuse such deals or list them as campaign donations.

    1. Illocust
      January.21.2021 at 1:12 pm

      Mind you, this is mostly me just being an asshole by pointing out how skeevy the publishers are acting with their book deals.

  14. Gaear Grimsrud
    January.21.2021 at 1:14 pm

    Pretty balanced analysis. Guess the Reason editors let this one slip past them somehow.

  15. bevis the lumberjack
    January.21.2021 at 1:19 pm

    Simply amazing.

    The right is in a bit of disarray. A group of its purported members recently took part in an extremely unpopular action.

    So let’s watch the left take advantage…..by doing everything possible to drive reasonable people away.

    Idiots have taken over both parties. We need new ones.

    1. More Liberty
      January.21.2021 at 1:49 pm

      Let’s be honest. Are we really one country? Is this still a “union”? Are we simply a nation because we have many shared values, languages and etc.? Is it really a “bad” thing if Trump had won and the west coast wanted to be come the United Soviet Socialists of America or Texas became the Republic of Texas once again?

      1. The White Knight II: The White Knight Rises!
        January.21.2021 at 2:18 pm

        It might not be bad if there were a true regional separation. But the fact is that every state in the union is purple, and they only appear as red or blue because we have a winner-take-all two-party system.

        Most Americans are moderates, getting sucked into a culture war between two camps of extremists.

        We’d all be better off if antifa, Proud Boys, the Squad, the Trump family, the Clintons, and the rest of the extremist partisans were put on an island to fight out their stupid culture war, and the rest of us were left alone.

  16. raspberrydinners
    January.21.2021 at 1:26 pm

    “Trump was a distasteful president who flouted the norms of both the presidency and common decency, and who riled up his supporters to do the same—but distasteful and criminal are two different things. ”

    Well, good thing this letter has nothing to do with criminality. It’s the free market at work- make something so unpopular that businesses won’t want the headache of it. Like a boycott. Are we libertarians now to see that as a bad thing?

    Not to mention, who gives a flying fuck about these seditious assholes anyway?

    No unity without justice. As yet, there has been none.

    1. More Liberty
      January.21.2021 at 1:34 pm

      Truth is treason in an empire of lies

    2. Lark
      January.21.2021 at 1:37 pm

      “make something so unpopular”

      by threatening legislation

      1. More Liberty
        January.21.2021 at 2:04 pm

        Sure don’t want to question the election. We can’t have that. Our founders aure would t have agreed that the individual should never question an election. I mean, throughout the history of nation states elections have always been fair and free.

    3. Sometimes a Great Notion
      January.21.2021 at 1:58 pm

      No unity without justice. As yet, there has been none.

      Yes!! That has worked for Africa making their countries stable, healthy environments to live in. Die Tutsi scum! Death to the Hutu!

  17. Longtobefree
    January.21.2021 at 1:28 pm

    “We all love book publishing, but we have to be honest—our country is where it is in part because publishing has chased the money and notoriety of some pretty sketchy people, and has granted those same people both the imprimatur of respectability and a lot of money through sweetheart book deals.”

    Bad news for the Clintons and Obamas – – – – – – – –
    (and a cast of hundreds from the FBI & DOJ)

  18. More Liberty
    January.21.2021 at 1:32 pm

    Truth is treason in an empire of lies.

  19. More Liberty
    January.21.2021 at 1:35 pm

    lol….refusing to publish a book at tech censorship. You can”t make this crap up. You statists are sheep.

  20. Moderation4ever
    January.21.2021 at 1:46 pm

    I admit that I am troubled by the idea of publishers being asked not to publish books. I would rather see the book published and then have critics address the book and its ideas. I also like to say I am troubled by the practice of groups to order large amounts of books to give the allusion the book has broader appeal than is actually true. Neither denying publication nor over inflating a book popularity are good practices.

  21. MollyGodiva
    January.21.2021 at 1:53 pm

    Free market. If you are a despicable person then you risk companies not wanting to do business with you. If you as a company does business with despicable people then the public has the freedom to choose not to buy your products. People also have the freedom to publicize what businesses or individuals they think others should not do business with. All as it should be.

Please to post comments