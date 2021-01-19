Brickbat: OK, Boomer

A British employment tribunal has awarded Neil McClements, 50, £7,500 (about $10,200 U.S.) after finding the National Health Service rejected him for a job because of his age and gender. Despite being the most highly ranked candidate, McClements was rejected in favor of a younger, female candidate by the hiring committee because of concerns he would not fit in with the rest of the staff, who were largely female and in their early 30s. The tribunal also found that the woman who would have been his direct supervisor expressed discomfort at having to supervise someone much older than her.