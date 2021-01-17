The Armed March That Wasn't

In Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, the biggest story was all the reporters looking for a story.

|

megaphoneman
(Jesse Walker)

I was standing outside the state capitol in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, where gun-toting defenders of President Donald Trump were supposedly going to start marching at noon. I could see cops, I could see National Guardsmen, and I could see dozens of reporters, but actual protesters were scarce. I did spot a fellow in a Gadsden Flag facemask and a woman whose shirt displayed a slogan about rebellion against tyranny, and as they passed behind me I heard him crack a joke: "I should walk up to the photographers here and say, 'Excuse me, can you direct me to the armed insurrection?'"

In the wake of the recent riot at the U.S. Capitol, a widely circulated flier had called for armed marches at every state capitol on January 17. That sounded pretty dubious—all 50 states? even the most solidly blue ones?—but it seemed plausible that someone would show up somewhere, and of the capitol cities that I can reach within 90 minutes I figured Harrisburg was the most likely to attract a crowd. The day before, working from a list of upcoming protests that a security firm had been circulating, I had gone to a demo in Westminster, Maryland; it had turned out to be a liberal protest, and not a particularly big or rowdy one. Now I was in Harrisburg, and the first actual protesters to show up were, again, some liberals: A local activist named Gene Stilp and one or two assistants had shown up with a cardboard statue of Donald Trump, which they made a show of toppling for a crowd of photographers.

I did, before that, run into a guy named Eddie with a bunch of "Biden Is Not My President" t-shirts that he'd been hoping to hawk to the marchers. Another t-shirt salesman, who had driven down from Pittsburgh, said he'd been under the impression that this was going to be a Second Amendment march, not an election thing. (He might do better tomorrow in Richmond, Virginia, where he plans to set up shop among the gun-rights activists in town for Lobby Day.) A bona fide pro-Trump protester did eventually show up, with a "Fraud 2020" sweatshirt and a megaphone. The general sentiment in his circles, he said, was that the military was going to be out on the street today and that the area was therefore best avoided. But he had decided to head over anyway and represent the That-election-was-probably-stolen-and-did-you-know-that-antifa-infiltrated-the-crowd-at-the-U.S.-Capitol? perspective.

This sparseness did not seem to be unusual: From Salem, Oregon, to Nashville, Tennessee, reports were rolling in of not-quite-demonstrations where the journalists outnumbered the demonstrators. Even the larger protests—like the one in Columbus, Ohio, which the Statehouse News Bureau described as "odd but peaceful"—didn't see to have drawn more than a few dozen marchers. And the protesters weren't all playing to type either: In Salem, where a handful of folks from the anti-government boogaloo movement had showed up, one brought a sign that said "Fuck Trump" as well as "Fuck Biden."

In Harrisburg, the biggest story was all the reporters looking for a story. If you had opinions you wanted to get into the news, this was your golden opportunity. The man in the Fraud 2020 sweatshirt held court for a while, answering reporters' questions through his megaphone. A black guy berated the cops guarding the capitol building, then announced to everyone present that the real white supremacists were those officers on the other side of the barricade. And the dude in the Gadsden Flag mask wound up holding a little press conference on the Capitol steps. This gradually revealed that—as is often the case at protests, left or right—his politics weren't as predictable as you might have guessed: He thought Trump on balance had been a good president, but he had also supported impreachment over the Ukraine scandal.

While he was talking, the wind nearly blew the barricade over, to the crowd's amusement. "Can you arrest God?" someone asked. I'm not completely sure, but I think even one of the cops might have laughed.

NEXT: Sex, Communism, Race, and Creative Freedom in Hollywood

Books Editor Jesse Walker is the author of Rebels on the Air and The United States of Paranoia.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Ken Shultz
    January.17.2021 at 5:32 pm

    “The biggest story was all the reporters looking for a story.”

    Love your work, Mr. Walker, and I’ve been hyping your The United States of Paranoia: A Conspiracy Theory a lot lately!

    One of the central points of that book was that even if conspiracy theories don’t tell us much about what’s happening in the world and why, they tell us a lot about the people who believe in them. It seems to me that there’s a great follow-up book to be written about the media.

    The conspiracy theories the news media is promulgating about insurrectionists [average Americans who doubt the results of the election] both don’t have much to tell us about what’s really happening and why and have an awful lot to tell us about the news media’s state of mind.

    1. Ken Shultz
      January.17.2021 at 5:32 pm

      https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/0062135554/reasonmagazinea-20/

    2. Tony
      January.17.2021 at 5:47 pm

      Sorry, you were saying something incoherent about a giant media conspiracy to unseat a president?

      People doubt the results of the election because they were lied to by their echo chambers and politicians. It’s a self-reinforcing cycle of stupid and angry, and you need to recognize when you’re the very problem you’re talking about.

      1. soldiermedic76
        January.17.2021 at 5:52 pm

        The same as you idiots who believed in the Russia Hoax. Don’t think it is only the other guy. Your side is as guilty if not more of the same living in an echo chamber. And you Tony don’t even seem to want to leave it. Or to expand your thinking.

      2. R Mac
        January.17.2021 at 6:20 pm

        “Sorry, you were saying something incoherent about a giant media conspiracy to unseat a president?”

        No he wasn’t you lying piece of shit.

      3. Ken Shultz
        January.17.2021 at 6:24 pm

        In response to a comment about how conspiracy theories tell us more about the people who promulgate them than they do about what’s happening in the world, Tony spouts something telling us that he’s probably stupid.

        That’s actually par for the course for Tony.

        The other day, Tony willfully failed to acknowledge the difference between standing up for free speech rights and standing up for the awful things people say–and that’s in spite of reading a libertarian website every day for more than ten years?!

        When I say all the evidence points to Tony not being very bright, that’s not a conspiracy theory. The evidence says a lot more about Tony than it does about me.

  2. Don't look at me!
    January.17.2021 at 5:39 pm

    So disappointed there was no shooting.

  3. Lord of Strazele
    January.17.2021 at 5:39 pm

    Deluded MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, who refuses to accept Donald Trump has lost the election, has called for a military coup following his meeting at the White House, where he was seen holding notes about martial law and the Insurrection Act.  

    Lindell, Trump’s informal advisor who was a former crack addict-turned pillow company boss, appeared at the White House Friday afternoon for a brief meeting. 

    https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9156965/MyPillow-CEO-Mike-Lindell-says-hopes-Trump-use-heavy-military-presence-Capitol-COUP.html

    1. Tony
      January.17.2021 at 5:48 pm

      But did he wear a tan suit?

      1. soldiermedic76
        January.17.2021 at 5:53 pm

        Doesn’t Antifa wear black like another organization I can think of in history that liked to assault their political enemies?

    2. Ken Shultz
      January.17.2021 at 5:49 pm

      You should read Walker’s book about conspiracy theories. I linked it above.

      “The fear of intrigue and subversion doesn’t exist only on the fringes of society, but has always been part of our national identity. When such tales takes hold, Walker argues, they reflect the anxieties and experiences of the people who believe them, even if they say nothing true about the objects of the theories themselves.”

      —–Blurb about The United States of Paranoia: A Conspiracy Theory on Amazon

      If you read Walker’s book and get your head around its central ideas, maybe you’ll start to think about what the shit you post says about you. Maybe you’ll suck less!

      1. R Mac
        January.17.2021 at 6:27 pm

        “maybe you’ll start to think”

        Narrator: But in the end, Pod did not start to think.

Please to post comments