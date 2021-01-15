Donald Trump

Republicans Can No Longer Deny the Reality of Donald Trump

It can be hard to see what's in front of you, especially when you're struggling not to see it.

|

polspphotos635687
(Polaris/Newscom)

After watching last week's otherworldly events—a violent seizure of the U.S. Capitol by pro-Trump mobs who were incited by the president—I was left thinking of a quotation from "1984" and "Animal Farm" author George Orwell: "To see what is in front of one's nose needs a constant struggle." That should be the enduring slogan of the Trump era.

We've all seen what Donald Trump was about long before he entered politics—and yet large swaths of the Republican Party and public have struggled to reckon with the evidence that was right in front of their noses. You know—his habit of stiffing contractors, bankruptcies, litigiousness, myriad sexual-assault allegations, and abuse of eminent domain.

Even the president's sycophants have gone on the record in the past attesting to his demagoguery and misshapen character. "I think he's a kook. I think he's crazy. I think he's unfit for office," said U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R–S.C.) before he decided to avert his eyes. I saw the same dramatic change unfold among many of my conservative allies.

I likened it to "The Invasion of the Body Snatchers," where extraterrestrials showered Earth with plant pods that grew human replicas. The pod opens and suddenly your wife looks the same, but is now an alien. I used to call a friend who complained about Trump but was softening. "Has the pod opened yet?" I'd ask. He'd laugh, but eventually declared his support for Trump.

It was one thing to jump on the Trump train during the 2016 election before his political approach was entirely clear—and given that his opponent was unlikable Hillary Clinton. After four years of his incessant lies, cruelty, conspiracy-mongering, ad hominem attacks, and various authoritarian musings, one could only not see it by deliberate choice.

Yet the vast majority of Republicans remained devoted to him. Even before 2020 voting had started, Trump claimed voter fraud and refused to commit to accepting the results. When I said, "You know, he might not abide by the election," Trump supporters insisted that we shouldn't take his words literally—or that I was suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome.

People see what they want to see—and many still cling to his baseless allegations (rejected by 59 courts, state election officials and legislatures, and now Congress) that he won a landslide victory. The following seems obvious, even if we must struggle to grasp it: Trump is trying to overturn a democratic election to keep himself in power and instigated mobs in the process.

Perhaps the edifice finally is crumbling. After the Capitol putsch, leading Senate Republicans—including Graham—had enough. They voted overwhelmingly to certify the election. Sadly, many Republicans were silent when Georgia's Republican secretary of state released that appalling tape of President Tony Soprano muscling him into finding 11,780 votes.

Even the oleaginous Vice President Mike Pence refused to singlehandedly reject the electors, as Trump had pestered him to do. Virtually everyone denounced the violence. Jesus accepted laborers in the vineyard at the first hour and the 11th hour—and paid them all the same. So who am I to criticize these politicians for waiting until the last possible moment to do the right thing?

"I think the president's conduct today was simply incredible," said Trump's longtime ally Chris Christie, the former governor of New Jersey. "As someone who has known him for 20 years, today breached something none of us should have to put up with by anybody who's given the honor of being an elected leader in this country."

Those are refreshing words. Yet too many people still are struggling to see what's been happening. Bitter-end Trump supporters claim that the president has no culpability in the violence that transpired at the Capitol—ignoring the long-held conservative maxim that ideas and words have consequences.

For days, the president had urged his supporters to head to Washington, D.C., on certification day. He spoke to the gathering—and riled them up with incendiary rhetoric. Even after the hordes invaded the Capitol, he released a video that repeated his unfounded election-theft claims and ended with these words: "We love you. You're very special. Go home." What an admonition.

After the attack, 138 Republican members of the House of Representatives still supported the president's challenge to the Pennsylvania electors. The newest Trumpian talking point is to blame left-wing agitators for the attack. "Evidence growing that fascist ANTIFA orchestrated Capitol attack with clever mob control tactics," tweeted U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks of Alabama.

Brooks isn't the only lawmaker to make this outrageous claim. Never mind the video evidence of the pro-Trump crowds, with their Confederate insignias, MAGA hats, and Trump flags defiling the building, or of the president's urging the DC crowd to fight the election results with "strength." It can be hard to see what's in front of you—especially when you're struggling not to see it.

This column was first published in the Orange County Register.

NEXT: Review: Promising Young Woman

Steven Greenhut is western region director for the R Street Institute and was previously the Union-Tribune's California columnist.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Ra's al Gore
    January.15.2021 at 8:10 am

    Enjoy the free minds and free markets brought to you by Sleepy China Joe.

    Fuck you, Reason.

    1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      January.15.2021 at 8:26 am

      I welcome the return to neo-liberal control of my life. Biden’s brain trust knows best!

      1. henap37336
        January.15.2021 at 8:30 am

        I will earn more than 15,000 EUR for easy work online at home in my free time. I am a full-time student and just because I did this job for 3 hours, I got 18,269 EUR..xG8 from this job last month. Very good work and making money is great. Anyone can get this job and start making money just by following the instructions here…. Read More.

    2. ArkCelosar2
      January.15.2021 at 8:26 am

      The fact that you won’t accept any disparagement of your Cult Leader shows just how deep in denial and devotion to Trump you are.

      Christ, do you even HAVE any free will anymore?

      1. Brett Bellmore
        January.15.2021 at 8:29 am

        You want to say that he’s grammatically challenged? Has bad taste in interior decorating? Lies like a rug?

        Have at it.

        You want to say he incited a riot by telling people to peacefully protest? I’m going to say that somebody has a problem with seeing what’s in front of them, but it isn’t me.

  2. JesseAz
    January.15.2021 at 8:26 am

    Man. The media narrative has grown here quite a bit, reason can no longer deny it.

    It is sad watching a website built on “reason” not be able to separate actions from appearance.

    This entire article is about feelings and appearance. About shit that doesn’t actually matter. It is ignoring actions and policy, the things that actually affect an individual.

    This is sad to see.

    And the problem is that biden is just as bombastic, arrogant, and a shitty a person, he just has a friend media to cover for him. Biden challenged voters tonight for fucks sake. Called 74 million voters a white supremacist. Called the Hunter biden story debunked knowing it was a lie. Yet not one article from reason on Bidens faults. Problem is Biden can’t fall back on any sort of libertarian policy or action.

    So why would reason go after one while ignoring policies that are beneficial to a libertarian while ignoring the other whose policies are win direct war with libertarian principles?

    Reason tried crying “much principles” over the last year in their propping of Amash, but they are proving to be nothing more than another echo chamber of inconsequential bullshit where they believe words are more important than actions.

    1. JesseAz
      January.15.2021 at 8:26 am

      Challenged voters to fight*

    2. ArkCelosar2
      January.15.2021 at 8:27 am

      The article literally put up sources and links to proof of Trump’s terrible actions, and yet still you’re neck-deep in the Trumptard Kool-Aid.

  3. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
    January.15.2021 at 8:30 am

    Why shouldn’t Republicans lie about the election? Was there any consequence for Bush lying about WMD in Iraq? Was there any consequence for the media lying about Russiagate? Why not promote politically convenient lies when there is no long term detriment to your political career?

Please to post comments