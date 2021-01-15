Amazon

Parler's Antitrust Lawsuit Over Amazon Deplatforming Has Tough Road Ahead

Amazon denies any impropriety in its decision to suspend the Twitter alternative, dismissing the suit as "meritless." 

A legal dispute played out in court Thursday over whether Amazon had inappropriately deplatformed Twitter-alternative Parler when it suspended the site's hosting on Amazon Web Services last weekend.

Parler's attorneys asked a federal judge in Seattle to compel Amazon to restore its cloud service. Parler filed an antitrust suit Monday claiming that Amazon acted with "political animus" when it suspended its account late Sunday night. On Thursday, lawyers denied the site was used to incite last week's breach of the U.S. Capitol building.

Amazon responded by calling the lawsuit "meritless," and said that Parler's refusal to remove overtly violent content after repeated requests to do so was the reason Amazon cut off its hosting services.

Parler claims that Amazon had an incentive to conspire against its platform: Namely, Amazon recently signed a deal to provide web services for Twitter. To support its claim of unfair treatment, Parler notes that Twitter was not reprimanded or punished by Amazon for the hashtag #HangMikePence, which was trending the day before Parler's suspension. Parler asserts that Amazon's choice to suspend its hosting was "designed to reduce competition in the microblogging services market to the benefit of Twitter." 

Amazon has denied these accusations and cites Parler's unwillingness to delete content that threatened public safety "by inciting and planning the rape, torture, and assassination of named public officials and private citizens" as the sole reason for its suspension. Amazon says it repeatedly notified Parler that its content was in violation of user terms and chose to take action only as a "last resort." 

Does Parler's claim have any merit? Cindy Cohn, executive director of the Electronic Frontier Foundation and an attorney who specializes in internet law, tells Reason that for Parler's antitrust claim to hold up, it must be established that Amazon and Twitter have a shared purpose in driving Parler out of business.

"I think it is a high bar," Cohn says. "I don't see that the facts support it."

"The claims are really weak, legally and factually," she says. Even if it were to be proven that Parler was explicitly targeted for political reasons and that Amazon's policies were not implemented fairly, Parler would still fail to furnish the evidence required to prove an antitrust violation.

"A business gets to decide who it does business with," Cohn says. "Nothing in this complaint demonstrates collusion between Twitter and Amazon."

In an interview with the Washington Examiner, University of Pennsylvania law professor and antitrust expert Herbert Hovenkamp said that Parler's claims of political discrimination may actually work against them. "If its intent is to exclude views because they threaten violence or lead to distrust of government but not merely to eliminate a competitor, then the exclusion is probably not covered by antitrust law."

Even though Cohn has severe doubts about Parler's case, she nevertheless has concerns about Amazon controlling such a large part of the cloud services market.

"The bigger problem is that Amazon doesn't have a lot of competitors," Cohn says. "I would like to see more competition in web hosting. If kicked off, it is difficult to find an alternative place." 

Amazon Web Services currently controls about one-third of the global cloud market, almost twice that of its closest competitor Microsoft.

  1. Moonrocks
    January.15.2021 at 1:46 pm

    Any bets on how fast this is dismissed under the well established “section 230 absolves Amazon of any responsibility to obey contract law” principle?

  2. Ra's al Gore
    January.15.2021 at 1:47 pm

    Facebook was used to coordinate a riot, so we must ban Parler.

  3. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    January.15.2021 at 1:48 pm

    Unfortunately, there were no sex-workers harmed in the cancellation of Parler, so the EFF is reluctant to get its blood up.

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      January.15.2021 at 1:51 pm

      Language of the EFF when a couple of private companies decide to stop doing business with a third party, resulting in massive damage to business operations:

      More importantly, as a society, we haven’t given Visa and Mastercard the authority to decide online speech cases. Those companies haven’t been elected or chosen by any electorate in any country. They are here enforcing speech rules that we haven’t adopted in the United States—and, frankly, which would likely violate the U.S. Constitution if they were adopted. And sadly this is not the first time these companies’ decisions have jeopardized speech online.
      […]

      This isn’t a debate over whether Pornhub is predatory. This is a question about what level of censorship power we want to give to payment processors. Ironically, until now some of the most powerful critics of Pornhub’s policies have been the sex workers who also struggle daily with the credit card companies’ rejection of their sites.

      Strong words from the EFF. Almost makes you think they might be uncomfortable with powerful companies dictating speech rules on another site.

  4. Ra's al Gore
    January.15.2021 at 1:48 pm

    https://townhall.com/columnists/kurtschlichter/2021/01/14/refuse-to-be-silenced-n2583120?141

    Parler’s gone for now, the victim of a conspiracy to silence, but it will return. The fascists can try, but they can’t shut us up forever. Truth flows like water around obstacles. The Twitbookgram decided to start playing whack-a-prole to bonk unapproved ideas on the noggin and pretty soon too many heads will be popping up out of too many new holes. They will pop up on Gab, or Clouthub, or Dave Rubin’s Locals.com. People will find a way to be heard.

    Once you leave their personal domains, the tech overlords become…irrelevant, and powerless.

    Now, they can conspire, collaborate, and likely violate antitrust laws, though it is hilarious to assume that a Biden* DoJ will find anything out of sorts about that. The Democrat Party, and far too many Fredocon hacks in the GOP, are bought and paid for. They are happy to auction themselves off in a bidding war between Silicon Valley and Beijing. And there are a few remaining Muh Free Enterprisers who confuse capitalism and monopoly corporatism, and who are happy to surrender their sovereignty if their twisted principles so demand. But there is only so much the silicon villains can do. Eventually, some enterprising entrepreneur in Latvia is going to have a server farm no one in Cupertino can switch off.

    1. Eeyore
      January.15.2021 at 2:20 pm

      The good news is that long term they may potentially force the competition that will ultimately lead to their own demise.

  5. Ra's al Gore
    January.15.2021 at 1:49 pm

    “A business gets to decide who it does business with,” Cohn says.

    Bake the cake.

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      January.15.2021 at 2:03 pm

      Build your own gay bakery.

      1. JesseAz
        January.15.2021 at 2:25 pm

        The problem is they then conspired with all the landlords and bakery suppliers after you did form your own bakery.

  7. bobby oshea
    January.15.2021 at 1:54 pm

    “Amazon says it repeatedly notified Parler that its content was in violation of user terms and chose to take action only as a “last resort.” ”

    Is there evidence provided of these repeated requests?
    There are lists of similar remarks by progressives on Twitter. I think it would be safe to wager that the total number of violations is higher on Twitter than what was on Parler.

    1. Muzzled Woodchipper
      January.15.2021 at 2:04 pm

      It’s safe to say the total number of violations on Twitter JUST TODAY is higher than what appeared on Parler since forever.

      1. Eeyore
        January.15.2021 at 2:22 pm

        I would think that Parlor just needs to provide the 1 million+ pieces of evidence of “in kind” from Twitter and Facebook for comparison.

  8. Juice
    January.15.2021 at 2:00 pm

    it must be established that Amazon and Twitter have a shared purpose in driving Parler out of business.

    “I think it is a high bar,” Cohn says. “I don’t see that the facts support it.”

    Really?

  9. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    January.15.2021 at 2:05 pm

    Section 230 guarantees you’re not liable for the content your users post on your platform.

    You are not, however, immune from liability from Jeff Bezos, Jack Dorsey, Apple, Google, Visa, Mastercard, Stripe and Paypal.

  10.  Tulpa
    January.15.2021 at 2:18 pm

    “Sonny Mazzone is the spring 2021 Burton C. Gray Memorial Intern at Reason.”

    Then I shall accept his legal opinion based entirely on those qualifications.

    1. JesseAz
      January.15.2021 at 2:29 pm

      He regurgitated talking points from the MSM. He has a good future here.

  11. I, Woodchipper
    January.15.2021 at 2:18 pm

    If only Parler was a bakery they’d have a slam dunk case.

  12. JesseAz
    January.15.2021 at 2:24 pm

    Amazon is essentially a landlord on this case. They host the location and structure of where the business operates. Imagine a landlord being able to kick out a tenant on arbitrary whims against the contractual agreement. This isn’t allowed. Virtually every state has at a minimum 30 day minus until evicted. This at least gives the tenant a month to acquire new space to operate, inform customers, etc.

    AWS did not do this. Their actions were critical detriment to the company. They also seemingly conspired with other companies to deny services as well. On top of that Parler in their second filing stated the only communication they had from Amazon was them asking if Trump had joined Parler. This would imply the violence claims were a pretext.

    Also there was actual journalism done by Greenwald where he found not a single person arrested at the Capitol had a parler account. But we know the violence was organized on Facebook and Twitter, but no repercussions to either of them.

    Stop trying to defend corporate censorship.

  13. mamabug
    January.15.2021 at 2:30 pm

    I think the Sherman Act violation is a high bar and unlikely to succeed, I suspect the hope is that by throwing it in there AWS will settle to avoid discovery and reimburse Parler to some extent for the financial cost severing the contract imposed.

    I’m disappointed this article didn’t touch on the strongest of Parler’s claims, that AWS violated the contract by not providing 30 days notice of termination that gave them a chance to rectify any breach asserted. AWS is playing fast and lose with their characterization of Parler’s approach and falling short of any assertion that a notification of material breach was ever given.

    Do better, intern, do better.

