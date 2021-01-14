Reason Roundup

Off-Duty Cops Face Federal Charges for Capitol Rioting

Plus: China tech giants escape U.S. investment ban, law and order liberals reappear, and more...

|

Off-duty police officers from around the country are turning up in photos and video footage from the January 6 Capitol riot. Two cops from Rocky Mount, Virginia, have even been arrested and indicted on federal charges, after being "photographed in the Capitol building making an obscene gesture in front of the John Stark statue."

Those officers—Jacob Fracker and Thomas Robertson—are charged "with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds," according to a Department of Justice (DOJ) press release.

Not only did the Virginia cops photograph themselves breaking the law, they also posted about it themselves on social media. From the DOJ:

On social media, Robertson is quoted as saying, "CNN and the Left are just mad because we actually attacked the government who is the problem and not some random small business … The right IN ONE DAY took the f***** U.S. Capitol. Keep poking us." He also stated that he was "proud" of the photo on an Instagram post that was shared to Facebook, because he was "willing to put skin in the game." On Facebook, Fracker posted a comment that read, "Lol to anyone who's possibly concerned about the picture of me going around… Sorry I hate freedom? …Not like I did anything illegal…y'all do what you feel you need to." The post has since been deleted.

You can read the full complaint here.

Fracker and Robertson weren't the only off-duty cops at the Capitol riot who have caught the feds' attention. "An 18-year veteran of the Houston Police Department is under federal investigation for his participation in the riot at the U.S. Capitol last week," notes The Texas Tribune.

"I can't tell you the anger I feel at the thought of a police officer, and other police officers, thinking they get to go storm the Capitol," Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said at a Wednesday press conference.

As of January 13, at least 28 law enforcement officers from 12 states "have been identified by law enforcement agencies and local reporting as attendees of the Jan. 6 rally in support of President Trump that sparked a riot at the U.S. Capitol," reports The Intercept, which offers more details about each one.

In perhaps related news, Princeton researchers looking at U.S. protests say American cops were three times more likely to use force against left-leaning than right-leaning protesters. The U.S. Crisis Monitor—"a database created this spring by researchers at Princeton and the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data project (ACLED), a nonprofit that has previously monitored civil unrest in the Middle East, Europe, and Latin America"—found that law enforcement authorities used "teargas, rubber bullets, beatings with batons, and other force against demonstrators at 511 leftwing protests and 33 rightwing protests since April," according to The Guardian.

The paper "compared the percentage of all demonstrations organized by leftwing and rightwing groups that resulted in the use of force by law enforcement. For leftwing demonstrations, that was about 4.7% of protests, while for rightwing demonstrations, it was about 1.4%, meaning law enforcement was about three times more likely to use force against leftwing versus rightwing protests."

FREE MINDS

We're approaching dangerous territory for civil liberties. "Progressives and liberals have begun to mimic the calls for 'law and order' of their conservative counterparts, even going as far as threatening to expand the 'war on terror,'" writes Akin Olla at The Guardian. "A Biden administration with a 50-50 Senate will seek unity and compromise wherever it can find it, and oppressing political dissidents will be the glue that holds together Biden's ability to govern."

FREE MARKETS

China is winning the trade war Trump started. China "closed out 2020 with an overall trade surplus of $78 billion for December, according to official customs data released Thursday," reports CNN:

China's overall surplus for the year hit a record $535 billion, up 27% from 2019. Exports, meanwhile, rose to an all-time high.

"Amid all the noises on de-coupling and de-globalization, somewhat unexpectedly, the pandemic has deepened the ties between China and the rest of the world," wrote Larry Hu, chief China economist for Macquarie Capital, in a research report.

In other Trumpian-fails-on-China news:

 The Trump administration has scrapped plans to blacklist Chinese tech giants Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu, four people familiar with the matter said, providing a brief reprieve to Beijing's top corporates amid a broader crackdown by Washington.

[…] E-commerce giant Alibaba, search engine giant Baidu and video game leader Tencent, which owns messaging app WeChat, were on the short list to be added to a catalogue of alleged Chinese military companies, which would have subjected them to a new U.S. investment ban.

But Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, widely seen as taking a more dovish stance on China, pushed back, freezing the plans, the people said. The companies as well as the Treasury, State and Defense departments did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

More here.

QUICK HITS

The House has voted to impeach Trump—now what? The matter moves to the Senate, which can hold a trial on impeachment even after Trump has left office.

• Ten Republicans voted for impeachment in the House yesterday: Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, Tom Rice of South Carolina, Dan Newhouse of Washington, Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio, Fred Upton of Michigan, Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington, Peter Meijer of Michigan, John Katko of New York, and David Valadao of California.

• Oh look, celebrities love politics again.

• It's that time of year again…

• Nick Gillespie talks to Techdirt's Mike Masnick about decentralizing the internet.

• Even Snapchat is banning Trump now.

• Andrew Yang is officially running for mayor of New York City. On his platform: TikTok Hype Houses.

• "Cloth masks, especially homemade ones, were supposed to be a stopgap measure. Why are so many of us still wearing them?" asks The Atlantic.

NEXT: District Attorney Candidates Win Big Against 'Tough on Crime'

Elizabeth Nolan Brown is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. Fist of Etiquette
    January.14.2021 at 9:40 am

    Off-duty police officers from around the country are turning up in photos and video footage from the January 6 Capitol riot.

    Undercover.

    1. huynhlap
      January.14.2021 at 9:45 am

    2. SQRLSY One
      January.14.2021 at 9:50 am

      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Quis_custodiet_ipsos_custodes%3F

      Who will police the police?

      I for one would like to see a concert in which The Who is the warm-up band for Sting and the Police! The Who could then hang out backstage and police the Police! Who policing the Police, PLEASE!

      Also consider this: If a policeman gets a wound while rioting, and doesn’t want to go to the ER for wound-bandaging, for fear of it calling to the attentions of authorities, who was the violator… The policeman could, instead of ER treatment, home-remedy his wound with a “police poultice”.

      1. SQRLSY One
        January.14.2021 at 9:58 am

        PS, if the wounded cop was rioting at Santa’s Toy Shop at the North Pole, and the poultice was made using a dead chicken as a major ingredient, we’d be looking at a polar police poultry poultice!

        (Say that 10 times really fast, now).

        1. Sevo
          January.14.2021 at 10:06 am

          Flag, refresh. Much better.

          1. SQRLSY One
            January.14.2021 at 10:17 am

            Clutter-pig! How many times are you gonna clutter it all up for us, asshole? Go amuse yourself by abusing yourself, instead of abusing this forum! Please!

          2. Harry
            January.14.2021 at 10:17 am

        2. Outlaw Josey Wales
          January.14.2021 at 10:26 am

          If the POTUS made the poultice it would be a polar police poultry POTUS poultice.
          Say that 10 times

          1. SQRLSY One
            January.14.2021 at 10:35 am

            Cool, thanks, you have out-done me!

            1. Sevo
              January.14.2021 at 10:46 am

              Flag, refresh; steaming pile of shit disappears!

              1. JesseAz
                January.14.2021 at 10:49 am

                I find it amusing sarcasmic had gone all in on his sock.

    3. MaryKraft
      January.14.2021 at 10:13 am

  2. Ra's al Gore
    January.14.2021 at 9:42 am

    https://pjmedia.com/instapundit/425820/

    Section 230 is the carrot, and there’s also a stick: Congressional Democrats have repeatedly made explicit threats to social-media giants if they failed to censor speech those lawmakers disfavored. In April 2019, Louisiana Rep. Cedric Richmond warned Facebook and Google that they had “better” restrict what he and his colleagues saw as harmful content or face regulation: “We’re going to make it swift, we’re going to make it strong, and we’re going to hold them very accountable.” New York Rep. Jerrold Nadler added: “Let’s see what happens by just pressuring them.”

    Such threats have worked. In September 2019, the day before another congressional grilling was to begin, Facebook announced important new restrictions on “hate speech.” It’s no accident that big tech took its most aggressive steps against Mr. Trump just as Democrats were poised to take control of the White House and Senate. Prominent Democrats promptly voiced approval of big tech’s actions, which Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal expressly attributed to “a shift in the political winds.”

    For more than half a century courts have held that governmental threats can turn private conduct into state action. In Bantam Books v. Sullivan (1963), the Supreme Court found a First Amendment violation when a private bookseller stopped selling works state officials deemed “objectionable” after they sent him a veiled threat of prosecution. In Carlin Communications v. Mountain States Telephone & Telegraph Co. (1987), the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found state action when an official induced a telephone company to stop carrying offensive content, again by threat of prosecution.

    As the Second Circuit held in Hammerhead Enterprises v. Brezenoff (1983), the test is whether “comments of a government official can reasonably be interpreted as intimating that some form of punishment or adverse regulatory action will follow the failure to accede to the official’s request.” Mr. Richmond’s comments, along with many others, easily meet that test. Notably, the Ninth Circuit held it didn’t matter whether the threats were the “real motivating force” behind the private party’s conduct; state action exists even if he “would have acted as he did independently.”

    Either Section 230 or congressional pressure alone might be sufficient to create state action. The combination surely is.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      January.14.2021 at 9:43 am

      CALIFORNIA’S INTERNET CENSORSHIP OFFICE IS WATCHING WHAT YOU SAY
      http://www.danielgreenfield.org/2021/01/californias-internet-censorship-office.html

      A government office created by California Democrats is monitoring hashtags, classifying political speech it opposes by “threat level”, taking screenshots of posts, and then storing the information indefinitely, before reporting the offending speech to social media companies for censorship.

      1. JesseAz
        January.14.2021 at 10:37 am

        The USSC finally chose to take up the court case on California requiring non profits to disclose donors to them.

        https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-court-donors/u-s-supreme-court-takes-up-dispute-over-california-nonprofit-donor-disclosure-requirement-idUSKBN29D35D

  3. Fist of Etiquette
    January.14.2021 at 9:42 am

    Those officers—Jacob Fracker and Thomas Robertson—are charged “with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds…”

    So you can charge cops for violating 4th Amendment rights but only for a very certain house.

    1. Juice
      January.14.2021 at 10:08 am

      The 4th amendment protects We the People and that’s We the People’s house. You and I ain’t We.

    2. Moonrocks
      January.14.2021 at 10:17 am

      Only when they don’t toe the right line.

  4. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    January.14.2021 at 9:43 am

    “law and order liberals reappear”

    Well, maybe in the context of prosecuting the plotters of the attempted coup. But in general liberals are on board with the Koch / Reason #EmptyThePrisons agenda.

    1. JesseAz
      January.14.2021 at 10:38 am

      You need somewhere to put the reeducation camps for Trump supporters.

  5. Fist of Etiquette
    January.14.2021 at 9:43 am

    “A Biden administration with a 50-50 Senate will seek unity and compromise wherever it can find it, and oppressing political dissidents will be the glue that holds together Biden’s ability to govern.”

    At least he’s not tweeting law and order in all caps.

    1. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
      January.14.2021 at 10:13 am

      Ahhh the boot neck unification theory

    2. The White Knight
      January.14.2021 at 10:34 am

      So, it’s better to have an authoritarian President who tweets in ALL CAPS than an authoritarian President who doesn’t. Got it.

      1. JesseAz
        January.14.2021 at 10:40 am

        What authoritarian policies did you imagine were passed the last 4 years?

        Spying on journalist? Nope, previous one
        Warrants on journalists? nope, previous one
        Ex-judicial drone strikes on US citizens? Nope.

        You call the president that had the full media, activist district judges putting nationwide injunctions, an open and public resistance in the Executive branch…. the authoritarian?

        Do you even try logic?

        1. Earth Skeptic
          January.14.2021 at 10:43 am

          The logic: not acting authoritarian (in the right way) is authoritarian.

  6. Ra's al Gore
    January.14.2021 at 9:44 am

    https://archives.frontpagemag.com/fpm/larry-grathwohl-requiem-american-hero-matthew-vadum/

    …For reasons that historians will argue about for decades to come, the revelation that socialist Barack Hussein Obama was close personal friends with unrepentant Weather Underground bombers Bill Ayers and Bernardine Dohrn failed to torpedo Obama’s presidential bid. In fact, it caused little more than a ripple at the time in the mainstream media and only came up when alleged journalist George Stephanopoulos, a longtime Bill and Hillary Clinton loyalist, raised the disturbing connection during a primary-season presidential debate to hurt Obama’s campaign.

    …By contrast, media outlets are enthralled by Ayers. Few treat him as a villain. Newspaper articles typically treat him as a well-intentioned community organizer or at worst as a misguided eccentric. The headline of a particularly infamous New York Times softball of a profile published on Sept. 11, 2001, labeled Ayers a mere “War Protester.” This would be akin to describing racial arsonist Al Sharpton as a social worker or a motivational speaker.

    …I brought up the subject of what’s going to happen after we take over the government: we become responsible then for administrating 250 million people. And there was no answers. No one had given any thought to economics, how you’re going to clothe and feed these people.

    The only thing that I could get was that they expected that the Cubans and the North Vietnamese and the Chinese and the Russians would all want to occupy different portions of the United States.

    They also believed that their immediate responsibility would be to protect against what they called the counter revolution and they felt that this counter revolution could best be guarded against by creating and establishing reeducation centers in the Southwest where would take all the people who needed to be reeducated into the new way of thinking and teach them how things were going to be.

    I asked, well, what is going to happen to those people that we can’t reeducate that are diehard capitalists and the reply was that they’d have to be eliminated. And when I pursued this further they estimated that they would have to eliminate 25 million people in these reeducation centers. And when I say eliminate I mean kill – 25 million people.

  7. Fist of Etiquette
    January.14.2021 at 9:45 am

    The matter moves to the Senate, which can hold a trial on impeachment even after Trump has left office.

    Yes, please make 2021 be about Trump. It’s like they want to mimic Bill Clinton’s first term on focus and get its outcome two years later.

    1. JesseAz
      January.14.2021 at 10:43 am

      But J. Michael Luttig, a former judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit, makes a convincing case that no, it is not constitutional to impeach a former president.

      “The crux of my argument is that the very purpose of the impeachment power is to remove an incumbent official,” Luttig said in an interview. “That seems to me to be crystal clear and inescapably true under the text of the Constitution itself.” Speaking of the text of the Constitution, these are the relevant portions concerning impeachment:

      “The president, vice president and all civil officers of the United States, shall be removed from office on impeachment for, and conviction of, treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors …

      “The House of Representatives … shall have the sole power of impeachment …

      “The Senate shall have the sole power to try all impeachments. When sitting for that purpose, they shall be on oath or affirmation. When the President of the United States is tried, the chief justice shall preside: And no person shall be convicted without the concurrence of two-thirds of the members present.

      “Judgment in cases of impeachment shall not extend further than to removal from office, and disqualification to hold and enjoy any office of honor, trust or profit under the United States: but the party convicted shall nevertheless be liable and subject to indictment, trial, judgment and punishment, according to law.”

      The plain meaning of these passages is that impeachment, in the case of a president, is designed to remove that president from office. A secondary purpose is to disqualify a removed president from ever holding federal office again.

      “It’s the impeachment that is the authority for the disqualification,” Luttig said. And a former president, by definition, cannot be removed from office. And, by the way, the Constitution specifically lays out the way to deal with wrongdoing once the president is out of office: He will be “liable and subject to indictment, trial, judgment and punishment, according to law.”

      https://martinsvillebulletin.com/opinion/columnists/york_byron/byron-york-this-latest-crazy-impeachment/article_f4a1b40a-55b3-11eb-8cf4-b717398802d6.html

  8. Ra's al Gore
    January.14.2021 at 9:45 am

    https://twitter.com/JMichaelWaller/status/1347404353934680065

    Washington DC Mayor Bowser tweeted 24 hours before the Capitol protests began that she told the Trump Administration that she did not want federal law enforcement support and “discouraged” the feds from taking action on their own.

  9. Rat on a train (FR)
    January.14.2021 at 9:45 am

    Toga, Toga, Toga!

    1. Earth Skeptic
      January.14.2021 at 10:05 am

      Road trip?

      1. Rat on a train (FR)
        January.14.2021 at 10:10 am

        When you are on double probation, any futile gesture is on the table.

  10. Fist of Etiquette
    January.14.2021 at 9:46 am

    Ten Republicans voted for impeachment in the House yesterday…

    A House united against Trump.

  11. Ra's al Gore
    January.14.2021 at 9:47 am

    AOC and other progressives have a new goal: Silence the press
    https://nypost.com/2021/01/13/aoc-other-progressives-have-a-new-goal-silence-the-press/?utm_source=twitter_sitebuttons&utm_medium=site%20buttons&utm_campaign=site%20buttons

    Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been a wellspring of truly terrible ideas for years, but her new one might be her worst on yet: A Ministry of Truth.

    During a live stream on her Instagram page, Ocasio-Cortez was asked by a viewer if, to help with national healing, there were congressional plans to institute any “truth and reconciliation or media literacy initiatives.”

    The socialist congresswoman replied that, yes, indeed, she and some of her colleagues have been exploring media literacy initiatives to help “rein in” the press and combat misinformation after last week’s riot at the U.S. Capitol.

    “It’s one thing to have differentiating opinions but it’s another thing entirely to just say things that are false,” Ocasio-Cortez added. “So that’s something that we’re looking into.”

    1. Moonrocks
      January.14.2021 at 10:19 am

      But that is not an attack against the free press. That can only come from the political right.

      1. The White Knight
        January.14.2021 at 10:36 am

        Straw man. Attacks on the free press can, and do, come from both major parties.

        1. JesseAz
          January.14.2021 at 10:44 am

          Thanks captain obvious, nice to see you admit the obvious for once.

        2. OneSimpleLesson
          January.14.2021 at 10:47 am

          Straw Man – an intentionally misrepresented proposition that is set up because it is easier to defeat than an opponent’s real argument.

          Maybe you’re thinking of tu quoque?

          1. Sevo
            January.14.2021 at 10:49 am

            “Maybe you’re thinking…”
            Doubtful.

  12. Fist of Etiquette
    January.14.2021 at 9:48 am

    Oh look, celebrities love politics again.

    “it is with a heavy heart that i must announce that the celebs are at it again.”

  13. Dan_In_Philly
    January.14.2021 at 9:48 am

    “I can’t tell you the anger I feel at the thought of a police officer, and other police officers, thinking they get to go storm the Capitol,” Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said at a Wednesday press conference.”

    Especially rich coming from that guy and his department.

  14. Fist of Etiquette
    January.14.2021 at 9:49 am

    Here we go with the #sexpanic surrounding the #SuperBowl

    THERE’S A PANDEMIC I’M TOLD

    1. Outlaw Josey Wales
      January.14.2021 at 10:33 am

      Handies with masks and gloves only.

      1. Earth Skeptic
        January.14.2021 at 10:45 am

        At the least, no swallowing.

  15. Fist of Etiquette
    January.14.2021 at 9:50 am

    Nick Gillespie talks to Techdirt’s Mike Masnick about decentralizing the internet.

    Bezos has already acquired the rights to the decentralized internet and is dismantling it for parts.

  16. Fist of Etiquette
    January.14.2021 at 9:51 am

    Even Snapchat is banning Trump now.

    The cancer that is censorship is spreading across the cancer that is social media.

    1. Earth Skeptic
      January.14.2021 at 10:07 am

      Do you want to die from AIDS or leprosy?

  17. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    January.14.2021 at 9:52 am

    “We’re approaching dangerous territory for civil liberties.”

    We’ve been boiling in that pot for some time, but reason koch pushing for it now is laughable.

  18. Fist of Etiquette
    January.14.2021 at 9:53 am

    Andrew Yang is officially running for mayor of New York City.

    The Big Apple wants its $1,000.

  19. Fist of Etiquette
    January.14.2021 at 9:54 am

    “Cloth masks, especially homemade ones, were supposed to be a stopgap measure. Why are so many of us still wearing them?”

    Trump’s gone. We can challenge orthodoxy now.

    1. Minadin
      January.14.2021 at 10:31 am

      Unfortunately, they mean that people should stop wearing homemade masks and only buy the mass-produced ones, but of course keep wearing them at all times.

  20. Ra's al Gore
    January.14.2021 at 9:55 am

    https://twitter.com/ggreenwald/status/1349514741358669824

    The fact that Silicon Valley overwhelmingly supports the Dem Party, and the Dem Party is now about to be responsible for regulating (or not regulating) these tech giants, makes it chilling when the demands for censorship from Dem politicians are honored.

    1. Juice
      January.14.2021 at 10:11 am

      Kinda like radio in the 1930s under Roosevelt.

  21. Wearenotperfect
    January.14.2021 at 9:55 am

    Individuals who pursue a career in law enforcement don’t have an authoritarian complex, right?

  22. Earth Skeptic
    January.14.2021 at 9:56 am

    “In perhaps related news, Princeton researchers looking at U.S. protests say American cops were three times more likely to use force against left-leaning than right-leaning protesters.”

    Now tell us the number of “events” and participants by left vs right, and the number of destructive and/or illegal actions.

  23. Minadin
    January.14.2021 at 9:57 am

    “I can’t tell you the anger I feel at the thought of a police officer, and other police officers, thinking they get to go storm the Capitol,” Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said at a Wednesday press conference.

    I can’t tell you the anger I feel at the thought that Art Acevedo is still employed.

    1. Juice
      January.14.2021 at 10:12 am

      thinking they get to go storm the Capitol without a falsified warrant

      1. OneSimpleLesson
        January.14.2021 at 10:49 am

        Bashing in a door without knocking while NOT wearing a badge?! How dare they?!

  24. Earth Skeptic
    January.14.2021 at 9:57 am

    “China is winning the trade war Trump started.”

    ENB must be channeling her inner mercantilist. In other words, acting like Trump.

  25. Nardz
    January.14.2021 at 9:58 am

    The D government is going to take everything you have, and the media (but I repeat myself) including Reason will help them do it.
    The left will not stop unless they are stopped.
    Look what’s happening now, and they haven’t even been officially installed in power yet.

    1. SQRLSY One
      January.14.2021 at 10:00 am

      Maybe… Just maybe… If trumpanzees hadn’t rioted and tried to replace democracy with mob-ocracy… MAYBE some of this wouldn’t be happening! Ya think? Just maybe?

      1. Nardz
        January.14.2021 at 10:08 am

        No, you irrelevant idiot.
        Stop spamming in support of totalitarianism.

        1. SQRLSY One
          January.14.2021 at 10:22 am

          Says the asshole trumpanzee who wants to just GRAB power through violence!

          I read many years ago, in books by M. Scott Peck, that we should be grateful that “evil has no self-discipline”, basically. Had the trumpanzees had the self-discipline to plot in secret, and grab power with a bit of self-control, they MIGHT have succeeded! But, THANK GOD, “evil has no self-discipline”!!! Trumpanzees rioted out of control, like the out-of-control, stupid beasts that they are. Now all can PLAINLY see their evil, power-grabbing ways!

          Power-grab some more, evil NAZI! See what it gets you! It does NOT lead to your Happy Place!

        2. bignose
          January.14.2021 at 10:26 am

          Stop spamming in support of death squads.

          1. Nardz
            January.14.2021 at 10:37 am

            You’ve never said anything interesting.

        3. The White Knight
          January.14.2021 at 10:39 am

          There was not one word there in favor of totalitarianism.

          1. Nardz
            January.14.2021 at 10:41 am

            Yea, except blaming leftist totalitarianism on capitol rioters.
            You really aren’t intelligent.

  26. JesseAz
    January.14.2021 at 9:58 am

    The future of education under Biden.

    https://newsla.localad.com/2021/01/13/report-public-school-instructs-third-graders-to-deconstruct-their-racial-and-sexual-identities-to-understand-power-and-privilege/

    1. Juice
      January.14.2021 at 10:15 am

      Christians are in power in California?

  27. JesseAz
    January.14.2021 at 9:58 am

    Jake tapper asks if someone who lost 2 legs fighting for the country is a patriot, procedes to double down.

    https://townhall.com/tipsheet/bronsonstocking/2021/01/13/tapper-questions-war-heros-commitment-to-democracy-n2583103

    1. Sometimes a Great Notion
      January.14.2021 at 10:20 am

      What a scumbag Tapper is, a real Saxby Chambliss.

  28. Sometimes a Great Notion
    January.14.2021 at 9:59 am

    Even Snapchat is banning Trump now.

    There’s always TikTok.

  29. Sevo
    January.14.2021 at 9:59 am

    About the time you figure Newsom has bottomed-out, well, he proves to be as idiotic as the SF government:

    “Newsom proposes California Creative Corps pilot program to use artists to fight pandemic”
    […]
    “In November, the San Francisco Mayor’s Office and partner organizations announced the San Francisco Creative Corps, a pilot program to hire artists to encourage public health best practices such as mask wearing and social distancing in some of the city’s most crowded areas.
    Now, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s latest budget proposal dedicates $15 million for a similar pilot program at the state level. The California Creative Corps would hire artists “to fuel positivity, regain public trust and inspire safe and healthy behavior across California’s diverse populations through a media, outreach, and engagement campaign,” according to the plan…”
    https://datebook.sfchronicle.com/theater/newsom-proposes-california-creative-corps-pilot-program-to-use-artists-to-fight-pandemic

    I don’t know about you, but a guy in a clown suit probably isn’t gonna make me like face-diapers any more than I do now.

    1. Earth Skeptic
      January.14.2021 at 10:11 am

      Human intelligence might have limits, but not human stupidity.

      1. Sevo
        January.14.2021 at 10:40 am

        Especially when the human in question is a politico.

  30. Earth Skeptic
    January.14.2021 at 9:59 am

    “Oh look, celebrities love politics again.”

    No, celebrities can love the Dear Supreme Leader again.

  31. JesseAz
    January.14.2021 at 10:00 am

    China is really regretting spending so much money on Swallwell who must be banging Pelosi to keep getting plum assignments.

    “Osama bin Laden did not enter U.S. soil on September 11, but was widely acknowledged that he was responsible for inspiring the attack on our country,” Swalwell said after the first hour of the debate on the latest impeachment effort against President Trump on Wednesday. “And our president, with his words, using the words, ‘fight,’ with the speakers he assembled that day who called for trial by combat, and said we have to take names and kick ass, that is hate speech that inspired a radicalized people to storm the Capitol.”

    Words like “fight” used in hundreds of speeches a year.

    But this is the joke that the elite and Sullum have become. They too want to take away free speech under such vague guises as using the word fight.

    1. The White Knight
      January.14.2021 at 10:42 am

      Good ol’ JesseAz selective reality:

      https://www.foxnews.com/politics/biden-condemns-antifa-violent-protests

  32. Charlotte
    January.14.2021 at 10:01 am

    Yeah it`s Possible…Anybody can earn 250$+ daily… You can earn from 6000-12000 a month or even more if you work as a full time job…It’s easy, just follow instructions on this page, read it carefully from start to finish… It’s a flexible job but a good
    eaning opportunity.. Here is More information.

  33. JesseAz
    January.14.2021 at 10:02 am

    “I denounce political violence from all ends of the spectrum, but make no mistake, the left in America has incited far more political violence than the right. For months our cities burned. Police stations burned. Our businesses were shattered. And they said nothing. Or they cheerled for it and they fundraised for it and they allowed it to happen in the greatest country in the world,” Gaetz said. “Now some have cited the metaphor that the President lit the flame. Well they lit actual flames! Actual fires!”

    Gaetz quickly was muted after. Democrats continue to refuse to acknowledge any violence from last year based on their words and their incitement.

    1. Bobe
      January.14.2021 at 10:03 am

    2. The White Knight
      January.14.2021 at 10:44 am

      Good ol’ JesseAz selective reality:

      https://www.foxnews.com/politics/biden-condemns-antifa-violent-protests

  34. Sevo
    January.14.2021 at 10:04 am

    “NTSB: Electric vehicle battery fires a threat to first responders”
    […]
    “The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) on Wednesday said that electric vehicle fires pose a threat to first responders and that vehicle manufacturers have distributed inadequate guidance to mitigate safety risks…”
    https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/ntsb-electric-vehicle-battery-fires-a-threat-to-first-responders/ar-BB1cJk5U

    “Green” indeed.

  35. JesseAz
    January.14.2021 at 10:05 am

    Incitement?

    “Now what you hear is, ‘Well, you can’t say that everybody who voted for Trump is like the people who went into the Capitol. Response?” Cuomo asked.

    “If you are on that side, you need to think about the side you are on. I am never on the side of the Klan. Principled people, conservative or liberal, never on the Klan’s side. Principled people, conservative or liberal, never on the Nazi’s side,” Lemon responded, lumping together over 74 million American who voted to re-elect the president with white supremacists and Nazis.

    I mean lunch a nazi is still on Twitter.

    1. Moonrocks
      January.14.2021 at 10:25 am

      Any irony in the fact that they’re literally on the side of the guy putting Jews into ghettos and preparing camps for them in their state?

  36. Juice
    January.14.2021 at 10:05 am

    Why are so many of us still wearing them?

    Is it the fines? I’ll bet it’s the fines. And the need for groceries. That might be it.

  37. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
    January.14.2021 at 10:05 am

    “I can’t tell you the anger I feel at the thought of a police officer, and other police officers, thinking they get to go storm the Capitol,” Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said at a Wednesday press conference.

    Where is Art’s outrage against the officers who falsified a warrant and needlessly stormed the private residence of Dennis Tuttle and Rhogena Nicholas and proceeded to murder them while spraying bullets at each other?

    In fact, what the fuck, ENB? How dare you quote that murderer supporting piece of shit police chief? How dare you?

    1. jcw
      January.14.2021 at 10:43 am

      Cancel culture!

  38. JesseAz
    January.14.2021 at 10:06 am

    Democrats are pushing more conspiracy theories to bolster their claims.

    https://www.dailywire.com/news/dem-reps-demand-capitol-police-investigation-of-suspicious-tours-day-before-capitol-attack

    This includes an initial claim of Rep Boebert giving a tour to rioters the day before due to a picture of her with rioters. Problem is the picture was from a Colorado courthouse in 2019.

    1. Moonrocks
      January.14.2021 at 10:27 am

      Doesn’t matter how false it is, it will be the truth just like kids in cages and calling Nazis fine people.

  39. Sevo
    January.14.2021 at 10:08 am

    “…they get to go storm the Capitol,”

    Dipshit can’t spell “protest”.

    1. Earth Skeptic
      January.14.2021 at 10:13 am

      Mostly peaceful.

  40. JesseAz
    January.14.2021 at 10:09 am

    Other countries are now banning SV from their elections.

    https://thefederalist.com/2021/01/12/uganda-just-nuked-facebook-and-twitter-for-election-interference-and-twitter-is-having-a-meltdown-over-it/

    1. Bobe
    2. Ken Shultz
      January.14.2021 at 10:23 am

      I used to hype a book around here called, “The Net Delusion: The Dark Side of Internet Freedom”, which was written before the Arab Spring.

      https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/1610391063/reasonmagazinea-20/

      The author was a former dissident in Belarus, and the book is basically a repudiation of the kind of cyber-utopianism that sprang up in the aftermath of the Arab Spring. Everyone was crediting Facebook and Twitter with making the revolutions of the Arab Spring possible. Once people could talk to each other online, dissidents could spread their messages and organize their activities like never before–making the internet a force for freedom, right?

      Um . . . not so much.

      Social media gave repressive regimes the ability to track dissidents and the people they associated with like never before. Social media gave governments the ability to restrict people’s conversations like they never could before. A lot of the stuff he was warning us about governments being able to do with technology are things that the government is doing to conservatives in the USA right now–especially if they’re looking to identify pro-Trump protesters through social media.

      All of this was not only foreseeable but also foreseen.

  41. Ken Shultz
    January.14.2021 at 10:10 am

    Any word on whether they’re bringing charges against the Capitol cop who shot Ashli Babbitt?

    I keep seeing reports in the news describing her as a conspiracy theorist, etc.–but they don’t seem to mention that trespassing, being a conspiracy theorist, and being supporter of Donald Trump doesn’t generally justify shooting unarmed protesters.

    https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/the-man-standing-next-to-ashli-babbitt-as-she-was-shot-and-killed-has-been-arrested-on-charges-of-storming-the-capitol-building/ar-BB1cJ9ri

    If they don’t charge the cop who killed her, it may partially justify some of her conspiracy theories: I have no idea what she posted online, but if she ever argued that the government and the media were so far gone to the left that someone could shoot an unarmed protester on camera, right in the nation’s capitol, and get away with it–so long as the protester were a Trump supporter–then maybe that’s not a conspiracy theory anymore.

    1. Bobe
    2. Mother's Lament
      January.14.2021 at 10:22 am

      A shadowy Russian plot with hookers and pee “discovered” by the Hillary campaign isn’t a conspiracy, and the US needs to spend four years and hundreds of millions investigating it.

      Accusations and video of ballot box stuffing committed by the agents of election candidates on the other hand, is loony toons and beyond the pale, and the girl deserved to be shot for believing it.

      1. Ken Shultz
        January.14.2021 at 10:28 am

        The FBI submitting a warrant to tap the phones of a presidential campaign–based on an affidavit containing testimony they knew to untrue (and knew was taken from opposition research by his opponent’s political campaign–that’s a crazy conspiracy theory, isn’t it?!

        Who would believe such a thing!

        1. Mother's Lament
          January.14.2021 at 10:40 am

          In the last four years we’ve seen Obama get away with Watergate to the power of ten, and his Vice President get away with selling influence to personally enrich himself.
          Meanwhile, we’ve watched his successor get impeached once for pointing it out, and a second time for inciting an insurrection that he didn’t incite and never actually happened.

          If any American points at Cuba, or Venezuela, or Egypt in the future and tuts, they should get their hand smacked.

          1. The White Knight
            January.14.2021 at 10:47 am

            You are not part of “We”, Canadian dude.

    3. Dan_In_Philly
      January.14.2021 at 10:28 am

      Yeah you would think a story like Ashli Babbitt’s murder would be right up Sullum’s alley, considering what a great job he did covering the tragic Tuttle/Nicholas drug raid in Houston.

      Maybe that’s on his calendar for January 21, 2021.

    4. The White Knight
      January.14.2021 at 10:49 am

      She might have brought on some of this herself, don’t you think, by trying to take the Capitol building by force.

  42. Mother's Lament
    January.14.2021 at 10:13 am

    “photographed in the Capitol building making an obscene gesture in front of the John Stark statue.”

    Sure they didn’t vandalize or tear the statue down like their moral and social betters spent the summer doing, but posing is the new insurrection. Right White Knight?

    Besides, they were trespassing something, something (even though the video shows security removing the barriers opening the doors and ushering people in https://twitter.com/midlifewomanon1/status/1346938214867738625 ).

    Of course that’s all different because shut up, Russian bot.

    1. raspberrydinners
      January.14.2021 at 10:22 am

      I mean, if you weren’t a complete idiot you could see that two wrongs do not make a right. That and tumbling down a statue is quite different than fomenting insurrection at the Capitol.

      But hey- you’re the victim. Always. Maybe try personal responsibility at some point whenever you decide to put on your big boy pants.

      1. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
        January.14.2021 at 10:29 am

        tumbling down a statue is quite different than fomenting insurrection at the Capitol

        Gaslight or parody, that is some slick shit you are peddling there. Like we are supposed to forget the attack on Rand Paul or the Guard troops lining the steps when the Capitol Mall was being targeted for attack.

        It is exactly the fucking same you outrageous cunt.

      2. Mother's Lament
        January.14.2021 at 10:30 am

        Go fuck yourself fascist.
        Right here on Reason you endorsed looting and rioting in the first instance, and now you’re going to pretend it’s a wrong?
        Fuck you. You don’t have the right.

        And you still haven’t said what makes your Reichstag fire an “insurrection” when all the other (worse) instances last year weren’t.
        You’re just a fifty-center and your arguments are worth used used toilet paper until you start becoming honest.

      3. Ken Shultz
        January.14.2021 at 10:41 am

        DFTT

  43. raspberrydinners
    January.14.2021 at 10:21 am

    Imagine being so dumb you do this as a cop and then leave it up on social media.

    1. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
      January.14.2021 at 10:30 am

      Lucky bastard, you don’t have to imagine it.

    2. Sevo
      January.14.2021 at 10:30 am

      Imagine assuming being at a protest was legal!

  44. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
    January.14.2021 at 10:24 am

    China’s overall surplus for the year hit a record $535 billion, up 27% from 2019. Exports, meanwhile, rose to an all-time high.

    “Amid all the noises on de-coupling and de-globalization, somewhat unexpectedly, the pandemic has deepened the ties between China and the rest of the world,” wrote Larry Hu, chief China economist for Macquarie Capital, in a research report.

    Somewhat unexpectedly? Not promoting a conspiracy theory here, but between their economic windfall due to their ability to lockdown their population at will and maintain production and the damage the pandemic did to Trump, China is the big winner in Wuhan-virus sweepstakes. Who could not have predicted that?

    1. Moonrocks
      January.14.2021 at 10:30 am

      It doesn’t prove that the wuflu was intentionally released, but I’ll be damned if an intentional release of the wuflu wouldn’t look exactly like this.

      1. Harry
    2. Ken Shultz
      January.14.2021 at 10:39 am

      For what it’s worth

      1) China’s exports soaring in November is probably a function of the U.S. economy swinging back to life as the lockdowns started easing.

      They’re an export economy, and as the U.S. and European consumers start spending again, they’re the first ones in the cycle to enjoy it. This is a snapshot of one point in time. This isn’t the new normal.

      2) The Chinese are imposing lockdowns again to contain new outbreaks.

      “This flareup, concentrated in the northeast, which is now seeing its worst wave yet, coincides with the arrival of the World Health Organization-led team of experts in Wuhan, where the disease first emerged in late 2019. The team will spend around a month, including two weeks of quarantine, for their investigation into the origins of the pandemic.

      Hebei accounted for 81 of the 124 local infections, while Heilongjiang reported 43 such cases a day after it declared a state of emergency. More than 28 million people are already in lockdown as the two provinces try to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The exact origin of this new outbreak is unclear.

      https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-health-coronavirus-china-cases-idUKKBN29I069

  45. Nardz
    January.14.2021 at 10:34 am

    Damn, they’re starting earlier than even i thought

    https://twitter.com/SaraCarterDC/status/1349710357904846849?s=19

    #TheSaraCarterShow

    BREAKING @TheAtilisGym tells me the government went into its bank account and wiped them clean for defying COVID lockdowns

  46. Mickey Rat
    January.14.2021 at 10:41 am

    “The paper “compared the percentage of all demonstrations organized by leftwing and rightwing groups that resulted in the use of force by law enforcement. For leftwing demonstrations, that was about 4.7% of protests, while for rightwing demonstrations, it was about 1.4%, meaning law enforcement was about three times more likely to use force against leftwing versus rightwing protests.”

    What was difference between the violence on the part of the right-wing protestors compared to the left wing protestors? That is kind of a important piece of data. Also that means that police did not use force for 95.3% of left wing protests versus 98.6% of right wing protests.

Please to post comments