Sedition

Reviving Sedition Prosecutions Would Be a Tragic Mistake

The ugly history of sedition trials

|

seditionbills
(Jersey City Journal)

"That's insurrection against the United States of America," MSNBC's Joe Scarborough declared after an angry mob overran the U.S. Capitol. "If Donald Trump Jr., Rudy Giuliani, and Donald Trump are not arrested today for insurrection and taken to jail and booked—and if the Capitol Hill police do not go through every video and look at the face of every person that invaded our Capitol and if they are not arrested and brought to justice today—then we are no longer a nation of laws and we only tell people they can do this again."

Scarborough isn't the only one thinking along those lines. The airwaves have been filled with calls for charging not just the people directly involved in the riot but the people who spoke at the rally beforehand. The word sedition is getting thrown around a lot. Merriam-Webster reports that searches for the word spiked an amazing 1,500 percent on January 6, the day of the violence.

That would be a tragic mistake. The history of sedition prosecutions is rife with injustices, and the precedent, once established, becomes a grotesque Frankenstein monster. In many cases, the same people demanding prosecutions end up, when political fashions change, facing prosecution for the same offense.

World War II provides two classic examples. President Franklin Roosevelt's administration initiated two mass sedition trials under the 1940 Smith Act, formally known as the Alien Registration Act, which made it illegal to "advocate, abet, advise or teach" the violent overthrow of the U.S. government.

The first prosecution was against 23 members of the Socialist Workers Party, a Trotskyist group, for conspiring to overthrow the government by force. As is typical of these cases, the government never provided any evidence that the defendants had specific plans to do this, focusing instead on the potential that their abstract Marxist boilerplate condemning "capitalist wars" or playing up wartime injustices, such as police brutality, might incite insurrection.

Later in the war, the federal government hauled up 32 anti-Semites and other right-wing extremists in the largest mass trial in Washington, D.C., history. Most of them didn't even know each other before the indictment. The evidence was just as tenuous as the evidence against thr Socialist Workers Party. According to prosecutors, the defendants' writings against Roosevelt's foreign policy may have had an injurious influence on some members of the armed forces, undermining U.S. security. This, it was argued, was reason enough to send them to prison.

In these trials, the administration had support from members of the Communist Party. Only two years after the war ended, the government began prosecuting Communists under the same statute.

Those who want a new round of sedition prosecutions make the same argument: that inflammatory language—no more heated than in countless other rallies and demonstrations held every year—should be punishable because others may be moved to act.

None of the people now being singled out for political or legal retribution explicitly advocated the violent overthrow of the U.S. government, or even the violent occupation of the U.S. Capitol. Prosecutors, therefore, should concentrate on those who actually breached the building.

At times like this, we would all do well to remember the words of the late Supreme Court Justice William O. Douglas in the 1949 case Terminiello v. Chicago.

Father Arthur Terminiello, a right-wing priest, had been convicted of inciting a riot after a fire-breathing speech in which he criticized Communists, Jews and others and condemned the protesting crowd outside the auditorium where he was speaking. In an opinion written by Douglas, an uncompromising defender of the First Amendment, the Court struck down the conviction. While Douglas deplored the content of Terminiello's speech, he argued that "a function of free speech under our system of government is to invite dispute." Speech, he wrote, "may indeed best serve its high purpose when it induces a condition of unrest, creates dissatisfaction with conditions as they are, or even stirs people to anger."

Trump's inflammatory rhetoric may well be worthy of impeachment and removal. In my opinion it is. But, in and of itself, it was not a crime worthy of jail time. Not unless we want to go down the ugly road of criminalizing strong or misguided opinions on a mass scale.

NEXT: 5 Profiles in Courage and Cowardice in a Trump-Dominated GOP

David Beito

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Alex_Murri
    January.13.2021 at 2:11 pm

    Yeah it`s Possible…Anybody can earn 250$+ daily… You can earn from 6000-12000 a month or even more if you work as a full time job…It’s easy, just follow instructions on this page, read it carefully from start to finish… It’s a flexible job But a good
    eaning opportunity.. Here is More information.

  2. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
    January.13.2021 at 2:13 pm

    Trump should start pardoning every witsle blower and protester, and everyone the left hates.

    1. Lord of Strazele
      January.13.2021 at 2:36 pm

      He’s fucked either way. I can’t wait to find out.

      1. Kelley
        January.13.2021 at 2:51 pm

        Get $192 hourly from Google!…Yes this is Authentic since I just got my first payout of $24413 and this was just of a single week… I have also bought my Range Rover Velar right after this payout… It is really cool job I have ever had and you won’t forgive yourself if you do not check it… USA ONLINE JOBS

  3. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    January.13.2021 at 2:18 pm

    “Not unless we want to go down the ugly road of criminalizing strong or misguided opinions on a mass scale.”

    Sounds like that is already happening. Wake up.

    1. Kungpowderfinger
      January.13.2021 at 2:35 pm

      “We got your ugly” – Democrats

  4. shortviking
    January.13.2021 at 2:31 pm

    Glenn Greenwald has been sounding the alarm over this new war on domestic terror. Ilhan Omar even warned against it.

  5. Minadin
    January.13.2021 at 2:34 pm

    “Trump’s inflammatory rhetoric may well be worthy of impeachment and removal. In my opinion it is.”

    In what manner is ‘inflammatory rhetoric’ a high crime or misdemeanor worthy of impeachment? Do members of congress really want to set that precedent? Maxine Waters, Chuck Schumer, et al, I’m looking at you.

    Trump has a week to go in office. He’s got one foot out the door. This whole idea is petty and vindictive, and transparently so. If they go through with this in under a week, they’re just advertising that they didn’t bother with any sort of investigation, research, due process, etc. AT ALL.

    1. Milord
      January.13.2021 at 2:50 pm

      The only reason he has one foot out the door is his coup attempts have failed. He tried the court system and failed. He tried threatening the state election officials and failed. Then he threatened violence and incited an armed crowd to stop the electoral count. Thank God that effort also failed. He has falsely claimed victory since BEFORE he lost the election and has inflamed his cultish followers to “fight this illegal election.” What makes you think he will stop until the last second when he is finally escorted off the property.

  6. AddictionMyth
    January.13.2021 at 2:37 pm

    It was sedition, no question about it. But there was no specific plan. The rioters just assumed that when they got to the chamber, the good lord would direct their action. No doubt that would include ripping Pelosi and Pence apart limb by limb. And they believed the country would rise up to defend them.

    Thank goodness for the brave police who saved the situation despite a near calamitous failure to plan. Yes that was likely part of the conspiracy.

    The inciters all know that sedition is illegal so were careful not to make any explicit or incriminating statements. But it had been going on for months. For example, the “Stop the Steal” guy wrote on Twitter a month earlier:

    Government that ignores concerns over the elections whereby they’re installed is an illegitimate government. It is no longer immoral to ignore said government. No consent. No social contract. ????????

    They go up to the line but are careful not to cross it. Meanwhile frustrated Trump supporters who got their asses handed to them on social media get the message and know what they have to do.

  7. Milord
    January.13.2021 at 2:44 pm

    While he watched the insurrection WITH GLEE from the White House, Trump received numerous pleas from members of Congress who were hunkered down in hiding during the siege. They begged him to send reinforcements or call on his supporters to disperse. He refused because he liked what he was seeing. He must face the consequences.

    1. Unicorn Abattoir
      January.13.2021 at 2:50 pm

      He refused because he liked what he was seeing. He must face the consequences.

      Please point to the law that obliges him to do this.

    2. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
      January.13.2021 at 2:53 pm

      Do you guys pop popcorn before you sit down to write your Trumptator fan-fiction? It seems like taking such creative license with words while impugning the character of people you have never met requires fuel.

      Or do you just sit back afterwards and stroke a white cat while cackling madly? I can picture it going either way.

  8. Biden4Liberty
    January.13.2021 at 2:48 pm

    Beito didn’t take his blue pill. Reason‘s slipping letting these insurrectionist alt-right anarchists spew their racist, sexist LGBTQ+phobic antigovernment sedition on a libertarian website. Consider yourselves reported.

  9. Unicorn Abattoir
    January.13.2021 at 2:52 pm

    “That’s insurrection against the United States of America,” MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough declared after an angry mob overran the U.S. Capitol.”

    Joe will say anything to get Mika’s dress off.

Please to post comments