Brickbat: Time Apparently Isn't of the Essence

Retired doctors and nurses in the United Kingdom have volunteered to help administer the new coronavirus vaccines, but some say red tape is making it difficult for them to lend a hand. They have to produce 21 different documents, including not only proof of their professional licensing but also certification that they have undergone the most recent training in equality, diversity and human rights; prevention of radicalization; and data security. For even recently retired medics, this can mean substantial amounts of training. Some say they have just given up.