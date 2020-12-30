Brickbat: No One Could Have Seen This Coming

Tiffany Pacheco, an employee of the Massachusetts Department of Unemployment Assistance, and her husband Arthur have been charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Prosecutors say Tiffany Pacheco used her job to submit more than $240,000 in fraudulent COVID-related unemployment claims on behalf of herself and her husband, who was incarcerated in Texas at the time. She was hired by the agency in April shortly after being released from prison, where she was serving time for aggravated identity theft.