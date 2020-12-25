Police Say Christmas Morning Explosion in Nashville Appears 'Intentional'

A vehicle explosion that rocked downtown Nashville, Tennessee, on Christmas morning "appears to have been an intentional act" according to local police.

The Metro Nashville Police Department says an investigation is continuing after an "explosion linked to a vehicle" occurred around 6:30 a.m. near 166 Second Ave in the city's downtown core.

"This appears to have been an intentional act," the Metro Nashville Police Department said in a statement posted to Twitter. "Law enforcement is closing downtown streets as investigation continues."

According to WKRN, the explosion originated with a parked RV and caused damage to several nearby buildings. At least three people were injured seriously enough to be transported to a local hospital, but there are no reports of any deaths connected to the explosion.

Videos posted to social media from the scene of the explosion show widespread damage to buildings along the block, with windows blown out and evidence of fire damage.

Security footage obtained by WKRN from a nearby condominium shows a bright flash and violent shaking at the moment the explosion occurred.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper told The Tennesseean that about 20 buildings were damaged and said "it looks like a bomb went off."