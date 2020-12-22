Education

Congress Blocks School Choice in New Stimulus Package

Even as the pandemic has exposed the desperate need for disruptions to the calcified public school system, Congress just voted to restrict some of the very creativity that's sorely needed.

|

(Copyright/Lefrancq G/Andia/Universal Images Group/Newscom)

Governors are prohibited from using emergency school funding to give families more education options, thanks to a new provision inserted in the 5,600-page bill that Congress passed (without having time to read it) on Monday night.

The new stimulus package includes $2.75 billion for the Governors Emergency Education Relief (GEER) fund, a program established by the earlier stimulus bill passed in March, but it comes with new restrictions on how that money can be used. Seemingly in response to the fact that several governors used the first round of GEER funding to launch or expand school choice programs, the new stimulus bill explicitly excludes "vouchers, tuition tax credit programs, education savings accounts, scholarship programs, or tuition assistance programs for elementary and secondary education."

Because why should parents have more educational options for their kids at a time when many traditional public schools are refusing to reopen, right?

"America's students—especially those from lower income, working class, and special needs families who have been most harmed by the pandemic—deserved better," John Schilling, president of the American Federation for Children, which advocates for greater educational choice, said in a statement. The group says the new restrictions on how GEER funding can be used were included in the bill at the behest of teachers' unions.

After it was created as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which Congress passed in March, the GEER fund allocated  $3 billion to states "to ensure education continues for students of all ages impacted by the coronavirus national emergency." At the time, Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos said the fund would provide governors with "the opportunity to truly rethink and transform the approach to education during this national emergency and ensure learning continues," and stressed that the funding was meant to help not only traditional public schools but public charter schools and non-public schools too.

In Florida, for example, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) used $30 million of his state's initial GEER funding to stabilize a school choice scholarship fund that helps some families afford private schools. In New Hampshire, Gov. Chris Sununu (R) used $1.5 million to expand a tax credit scholarship program—a maneuver that the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, calculated would help 800 students offset private tuition costs.

Some states were even more aggressive in expanding options for students whose education was disrupted by the pandemic. In Oklahoma, Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) used GEER funding to launch a $10 million scholarship program that aims to give more than 1,500 students a chance to afford private education. And South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster (R) used $32 million of the state's $48 million GEER allocation to provide one-time scholarships to 5,000 students.

South Carolina's scholarship program quickly attracted criticism from the state's teachers union, which criticized the governor's decision to help families seek alternative educational options even as it also said schools needed to remain closed. In October, the South Carolina Supreme Court struck down McMaster's new scholarship program.

The $2.75 billion in new GEER funding is just a small portion of the $82 billion earmarked for education in the new, $900 billion stimulus package. That overall total includes $54 billion for public schools, $10 billion for child care programs, and $23 billion for higher education.

But restricting how this relatively small bucket of GEER funding can be used seems like a mistake. Even as the pandemic has exposed the desperate need for disruptions to the calcified public school system—and even as more families are opting out of a system that has clearly failed to put students first during this crisis—members of Congress just voted to restrict some of the very creativity that's sorely needed.

Eric Boehm is a reporter at Reason.

  1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    December.22.2020 at 3:31 pm

    After Zoom call with Nick Gillespie, Sundar Pichai axes permanent “work from home”.

    Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai sent an email to employees extending their work-from-home period to next September 1. However, the company says employees should live within a commuting distance to their assigned office, where they are expected to show up three days a week, according to a Q&A viewed by CNBC.

    “Yeah… I’m gonna need you to come in on Saturday…”

    1. CE
      December.22.2020 at 4:58 pm

      Good luck competing for the best software engineers with companies like Facebook and Twitter which do allow permanent work from home.

  2. Tyler Broker
    December.22.2020 at 3:40 pm

    Eric, is it not fundamentally dishonest to describe a system which forces me to pay for the education of religious beliefs I vehemently disagree with (for example I think teaching kids that nonbelievers like me will rot in hell for all eternity or that same-sex couples are such abominations that they should be denied basic civil dignities or prevented from adopting foster kids even when they are otherwise qualified is grotesque) as “school choice”?

    1. Square = Circle
      December.22.2020 at 3:44 pm

      Eric, is it not fundamentally dishonest to describe a system which forces me to pay for the education of religious beliefs I vehemently disagree with . . . as “school choice”?

      So you oppose public funding for education? Or only funding for education of religious beliefs you disagree with?

    2. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      December.22.2020 at 3:50 pm

      The only way the parents can impart that information to the children is if they’re home schooled. Once the children are in public school, the parent’s mouths are tied shut, and no religious beliefs spoken within the confines of the home.

    3. MT-Man
      December.22.2020 at 3:51 pm

      How about I don’t pay for kids that I don’t have? Sounds up your alley.

      1. CE
        December.22.2020 at 4:59 pm

        yeah, studies show that kids do better in school when their parents are involved. and nothing gets parents more involved than charging them tuition.

    4. Jerryskids
      December.22.2020 at 3:52 pm

      “School choice” means all children are to be taught the same things in the same manner as all other children.

    5. Sometimes a Great Notion
      December.22.2020 at 4:19 pm

      I can only speak from my personal experience but you and no one like you ever came up much in my parochial education. Most I can remember was love the sinner not the sin (regarding homosexuals); and that was mostly in response to AIDS crisis going on and children asking questions about it. Fans of KISS and AC/DC though maybe upset to know I was taught Knights In Satan’s Service and Anti Christ / Devil’s Children were the real names of those bands. But mostly learned the history of the Catholic church (warts and all) and important theology concepts. What I did see was a group of people who loved their children and wanted the best for them as they saw fit.

      Also they aren’t very good at indoctrination, I’m agnostic and a fan of AC/DC (KISS sucks).

    6. soldiermedic76
      December.22.2020 at 4:21 pm

      Choice seems to mean something different for you then the rest of the world. You apparently think choice only means the ability to choose what you like your money spent on and to hell with what others want.

    7. Kevin Smith
      December.22.2020 at 5:00 pm

      No, it is not dishonest to describe a program that gives a parents a choice of schools to send their children to as “school choice”

      Next question.

  3. Jerryskids
    December.22.2020 at 3:50 pm

    Welp, this is what you get when you gotta pass the bill to find out what’s in it.

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      December.22.2020 at 4:02 pm

      Has anyone actually read it? Or is this just a report of what other senior bureaucrats and legislators say is in it?

      1. H. Farnham
        December.22.2020 at 4:12 pm

        I was going to make a comment about how I’m continuously in awe and adoring admiration of our tireless, committed political leaders. It would take me weeks or even months just to read one of these bills; yet they read, debate, and reason through dozens of them every year, on top of all their campaigning and proselytizing…

        but I guess y’alls explanation makes more sense. This might shake my steadfast faith in politics.

  4. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    December.22.2020 at 3:59 pm

    It’s meaningless. Money is fungible. Whatever grant money would have paid for school choice can make up for regular fund retargeted to pay for school choice.

    1. Rockstevo
      December.22.2020 at 4:11 pm

      I was just thinking the same thing.

  5. soldiermedic76
    December.22.2020 at 4:23 pm

    To be fair, Reason had rna multiple stories, as had the rest of the media, on how funds weren’t managed enough the first time around. Now they are complaining about this bill micromanaging spending. I don’t agree with this decision, but you can’t call for more management and then complain when they manage funds in a manner that impacts one of your pet causes. That is pure tribalism. And exactly what the jackasses and elephants do.

  6. Liberty Lover
    December.22.2020 at 4:24 pm

    Children must be indoctrinated. Oops, I meant educated.

  7. raspberrydinners
    December.22.2020 at 5:13 pm

    “Because why should parents have more educational options for their kids at a time when many traditional public schools are refusing to reopen, right?”

    Probably because that’s the whole fucking point.

    Much less should our tax money be used for bullshit religious schools. If you want religion, teach it yourself or use your own money. Talk about indoctrination.

    1. Quo Usque Tandem
      December.22.2020 at 5:19 pm

      Education….where would you fare better?

      A parochial school run by nuns?

      A public school run by unionized teachers?

      And I’m strictly referring to the “stuff” that results in higher SAT scores.

    2. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      December.22.2020 at 5:21 pm

      Religion has no place in our nation’s schools.

  8. Quo Usque Tandem
    December.22.2020 at 5:17 pm

    To do otherwise with be racist, misogynistic, and whatever else the Chicago teachers union says.

  9. Bronxbred
    December.22.2020 at 5:23 pm

    I watched an interesting interview with Thomas Sowell from the early 1980’s where he was debating a liberal white feminist about school choice. She basically said the poor are too stupid and uneducated to be able to make decisions about their children’s education. They need people liberals with fancy degrees to determine what is best for their kids. This pretty much sums up the ideology behind the liberal agenda. Most people are too dumb to know what is in their own best interests, so it’s up to them, the chosen ones of the ruling class to make the important decisions for all of us. With our consent or without it, makes no difference to them.

