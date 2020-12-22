Brickbats

Brickbat: Unexcused Absence

emptydesk_1161x653
(Ipburkin / Dreamstime.com)

The New Mexico Department of Public Education has apologized for sending a truancy letter to the parents of Landon Fuller, asking them to report why their son was not enrolled this school year. Landon, 11, killed himself last April. Making the letter even worse, the parents had alerted Hobbs Municipal Schools and officially withdrawn Landon from school the day after his death. After his death, his parents found an entry in his journal complaining that classes were not in session and staying at home all the time and being unable to see his friends was driving him mad.

  1. Adans smith
    December.22.2020 at 4:49 am

    Kids are so soft now a days. I grew up in the 60’s and early 70’s with two sisters and a brother. Both my parents worked, one older car, no AC, cell phone, internet, got school clothes one a year. Never ate out, went on vacation,. Worked all through high school to help out, buy my own clothes and such. Even paid our house payment out of my saving while working at the local Gulf station a few months as a senior. I use to get off the bus after school, work 4 to 10 5 to 6 days a week. I thought I was lucky, had a job and money in my pocket.

  2. Harry
    December.22.2020 at 5:15 am

  3. Jerryskids
    December.22.2020 at 5:35 am

    Another tragic covid-related death. I blame Trump.

  4. Fist of Etiquette
    December.22.2020 at 6:25 am

    I can’t imagine losing a child, and the lockdown may not have been the ultimate cause, but it’s reasonable to assume that with the state firearms preventing normal socializing withdrawn and the ability to get support from peers, the boy would be alive. But the “pajama class” insisted that we isolate because they could do so easily and without consequence, and politicians took that cheerleading and ran with their newfound powers over the citizens. And here we are. End of rant.

