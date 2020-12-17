Brickbat: Slam Dunk

In Florida, officials at Miami-Dade County Public Schools say they are investigating a substitute teacher caught on video body- slamming a student at Barbara Goleman Senior High School. The student reportedly asked to go to the restroom. Because of coronavirus restrictions, the school is limiting the number of students going to the restroom at one time. One student had already left the classroom, so the teacher, who wasn't named by local media, told the student he'd have to wait. After waiting about a half hour for the other student to return, the student who'd asked to go to the restroom got up to leave. The teacher tried to block him, and the two got into a scuffle that ended with the teacher throwing the student to the ground.