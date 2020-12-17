Brickbat: Slam Dunk
In Florida, officials at Miami-Dade County Public Schools say they are investigating a substitute teacher caught on video body-
In Florida, officials at Miami-Dade County Public Schools say they are investigating a substitute teacher caught on video body-
"While I fully support the spirit of this legislation, certain technical changes are necessary."
Chicago went to court to try and block a local news station from airing the body camera footage.
Population-wide lockdown orders are "such a dramatic inversion of the concept of liberty in a free society as to be nearly presumptively unconstitutional" wrote U.S. District Judge William Stickman IV
The ban is "not a comment on the relative safety of outdoor dining," Mark Ghaly says, but part of the effort to keep people from leaving home.
Surprise: The teachers union opposes this plan.