Brickbat: Dinner for Eight

Under Ontario's coronavirus response framework, the city of Windsor is classified as yellow, and more than six people can't sit at the same restaurant table. But just hours after calling for "zero tolerance" enforcement of those rules, Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens was photographed sitting at a table with seven other people. Dilkens was not fined, but after getting spotted breaking the rules, he announced he would donate the amount he would have been fined, $750 or about $577 U.S., to charity. Dilkens said that at the time the dinner was planned the rules allowed up to 10 people and he was not aware the limits had changed.