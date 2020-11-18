Coronavirus

Masks Not Very Effective at Protecting Wearers, Says New Danish Study

But masks are still likely to prevent infected people from transmitting the virus.

The urgency of trying to control the COVID-19 pandemic has spurred public health researchers to search for evidence-based measures that might work to protect the public from becoming infected. Non-pharmaceutical interventions have ranged from hard lockdowns to recommendations on social distancing and consistent hand hygiene. Along with those interventions, researchers have sought to evaluate the usefulness of wearing face masks as a way to possibly slow the transmission of the COVID-19 virus.

New research published in the Annals of Internal Medicine finds that masks don't appear to protect the people wearing them, but are still likely to prevent sick people who wear them from spreading their illness.

This research may receive a hostile reception from some quarters, but it's important to learn everything we can about when and how masks work. Masks may mitigate the pandemic by preventing the spread of the COVID-19 virus from infected people to others (source control), by protecting wearers (protective effect), or both. Among other evidence considered by researchers and public health officials are the equivocal results of older face mask studies done well before the current public health emergency (and far less urgently), along with observational studies that try to tease out their efficacy or lack thereof on the fly.

Randomized controlled trials (RCT), in which one group of participants is randomly assigned the treatment while the control group receives standard care, are the gold standard for determining the efficacy of medical treatments. For example, recent COVID-19 vaccine RCTs report that those inoculations are 95 percent effective in preventing viral infections. However, earlier facial covering RCTs have been generally too small to securely rule in or rule out treatment effects. In many studies, adherence to the study protocols was somewhat inconsistent.

Earlier this year, as the pandemic was taking hold, a team of Danish researchers launched an RCT to assess whether recommending the use of a surgical mask outside the home reduces wearers' risk for COVID-19 infection. In the study, a total of 3,030 participants were randomly assigned to the recommendation to wear masks, and 2,994 were assigned to the control group. Both groups were urged to maintain recommended social distancing and hygiene practices. The participants were tested after a month to see if they had developed antibodies to the virus. The study was designed to find out if wearing masks would reduce the coronavirus infection rate among wearers compared to non-wearers by more than 50 percent in a community setting with modest infection rates.

In their article, published by the journal Annals of Internal Medicine, the researchers report that: "In this community-based, randomized controlled trial conducted in a setting where mask-wearing was uncommon and was not among other recommended public health measures related to COVID-19, a recommendation to wear a surgical mask when outside the home among others did not reduce, at conventional levels of statistical significance, incident [COVID-19] infection compared with no mask recommendation."

In other words, in this study, wearing a mask did not significantly reduce a person's risk of COVID-19 infection compared to the risks facing those who did not wear masks. The authors noted that their "findings are inconclusive, with CIs [confidence intervals] compatible with a 46% decrease to a 23% increase in infection." A confidence interval is a range of values in which the researchers are fairly sure the true value lies. As an accompanying editorial in the journal explained, "The evidence excludes a large personal protective effect, weakly supports lesser degrees of protection, and cannot statistically exclude no effect."

Despite finding that masks don't do much to personally protect wearers from becoming infected, the researchers cautioned that their findings "should not be used to conclude that a recommendation for everyone to wear masks in the community would not be effective in reducing [COVID-19] infections, because the trial did not test the role of masks in source control of [COVID-19] infection." The accompanying editorial in the journal emphasized that "the trial does not address the [question] about transmission in communities where most people wear masks and does not disprove the effectiveness of widespread mask-wearing."

The Danish researchers apparently experienced difficulty in finding a journal to publish their results. Their study had reportedly been rejected by The Lancet, the New England Journal of Medicine, and the Journal of the American Medical Association. Although I have no insight on the motivations of the editors of those journals, it is never OK to suppress research findings on the grounds that they might be twisted and abused by unscrupulous ideologues.

The accompanying Annals of Internal Medicine editorial pushed back against the suggestion that, given the politicization of mask-wearing as a public health measure, the journal was being "irresponsible" by publishing results that "could easily be misused by those opposed to mask recommendations." The editorial properly countered that it would be more irresponsible "to not publish the results of carefully designed research because the findings were not as favorable or definitive as some may have hoped. We need to gather many pieces of evidence to solve the puzzle of how to control the [COVID-19] pandemic."

The editorial concludes that the Danish study's "findings reinforce the importance of social distancing and hygiene measures and suggest that masks likely need to be worn by most if not all people to reduce community infection rates, which in turn will protect individuals." In other words, the preponderance of the evidence still indicates that if most people wear masks in public indoor spaces and when among crowds outdoors, those of us who are pre-symptomatic or asymptomatic will be less likely to infect other people. As free and responsible individuals, we should want to avoid causing harm to other non-consenting people.

 

Ronald Bailey is science correspondent at Reason.

  1. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    November.18.2020 at 4:27 pm

    My favorite part is how the morally bankrupt left wanted to scuttle this research. Because they are so into Science!

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      November.18.2020 at 4:36 pm

      My subscription to Nature recently expired, and I am not sorry. They have, over the last few years, become more and more political; I am tired of seeing abstracts include idiotic rationalizations as to why they are more important than they seem (“This is vital to understanding how island lizards adapt to global warming”). They had that hit piece earlier this year, claiming to be peer-reviewed, I believe, and nothing but a screen against climate change deniers and a blacklist of scientists to shun. They have had several editorials in favor of gun control, which has nothing to do with science and everything to do with virtue signalling, but they really hit rock bottom when they endorsed Biden as being better for science, which is about as pointless a campaign platform policy as there can be; I don’t remember the last time any candidate for any office came out against science, except for Senator Proxmire and his Golden Fleece awards for studying Peruvian prostitution.

      Don’t know what is going on at that magazine, but they are no longer of interest to me. The number of articles of interest enough to actually read had dropped so much over the last few years that I could usually finish in an afternoon.

      1. De Oppresso Liber
        November.18.2020 at 4:42 pm

        I wonder why scientists are seeming to become more political….hmmmm….what could it be. They are rational actors, after all, so what could be motivating them?

        Could it be, just spitballing here, that one party has decided that scientists, experts, fact checkers, journalists, and those who generally subscribe to factual telling of events rather than faith based belief are the enemy? And so scientists are merely responding to the uncomfortable position they have been forced into by a faith based cult that is disdainful of facts and smart people?

        1. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
          November.18.2020 at 4:56 pm

          Or could it be that one party is declaring a monopoly on the “correct” way of thinking and attacking those who disagree?

        2. Juice
          November.18.2020 at 4:57 pm

          I wonder why scientists are seeming to become more political….hmmmm….what could it be. They are rational actors, after all, so what could be motivating them?

          They want to keep their jobs and have their research funded in the future. It’s pretty simple.

        3. Overt
          November.18.2020 at 5:13 pm

          No it is more likely that as a government acquires more and more power, there is a struggle to determine who will run it. Scientists are one of those groups.

      2. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
        November.18.2020 at 5:14 pm

        It was over when they formed the “Union of Concerned Scientists”. Take a look at the history of that organization. Turtles all the way down.

    2. Moonrocks
      November.18.2020 at 4:48 pm

      It’s not science if the results aren’t politically expedient.

  2. Juice
    November.18.2020 at 4:29 pm

    But masks are still likely to prevent infected people from transmitting the virus.

    This is a hypothesis.

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      November.18.2020 at 4:39 pm

      Used to be, they’d preface that with cautions about touching the mask while putting it on and taking it off or adjusting it, or trying to stifle sneezes or coughs while wearing it. But that’s been relegated to the same trash heap as flattening the curve. Facebook and Twitter probably label such remarks as fake news now.

    2. JohannesDinkle
      November.18.2020 at 4:47 pm

      They certainly keep Karen from yelling at you. We live with busybodies who want to use their moral superiority to control everyone around. Think of the masks as tools of anonymity.

    3. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      November.18.2020 at 5:16 pm

      It’s a perfectly reasonable proposition, but probably come with a lot of caveats.

      Surgeons wear masks to protect the patient, not themselves. But those masks are worn for short times, the staff are careful not to touch them, and the whole environment is generally more sterile than the buffet at Trader Joes.

  3. sarcasmic
    November.18.2020 at 4:30 pm

    About time Danes started voting for Trump. Do their votes count? Should offset all those illegal Biden votes that nobody can find.

  4. Longtobefree
    November.18.2020 at 4:30 pm

    So the article promotes the exact opposite of the study?
    Well, why not? After all, the media usurped the electoral college in declaring the election winner, why not refute “science”?

    1. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
      November.18.2020 at 5:16 pm

      Denial denier!

  5. Juice
    November.18.2020 at 4:35 pm

    In other words, the preponderance of the evidence still indicates that if most people wear masks in public indoor spaces and when among crowds outdoors, those of us who are pre-symptomatic or asymptomatic will be less likely to infect other people.

    The preponderance of the evidence shows that mask mandates and widespread public mask wearing do nothing to stop the spread of the virus. Take a look at places that had mask mandates with high compliance and compare their infection rates to places that did not. There’s no way to tell which is which. Also, take a look at a graph of infection rates over time and try to pick the moment when a mask mandate went into effect. You can’t, but it’ll usually be right before a big rise in cases.

    1. De Oppresso Liber
      November.18.2020 at 4:44 pm

      Damn juice. You should try reading a few things before you make all these statements. What is this, the 3rd time today you’ve been contradicted by the facts?

      The study below is not the only one to compare mask compliance and outcome by country. They all come to the same conclusion: masks are effective.

      https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7177146/

      1. Juice
        November.18.2020 at 4:59 pm

        That was July, before the “second waves” debunked this BS.

      2. Juice
        November.18.2020 at 5:03 pm

        Bruh, this study is shit.

        The incidence of COVID-19 per million population in HKSAR with community-wide masking was compared to that of non-mask-wearing countries which are comparable with HKSAR in terms of population density, healthcare system, BCG vaccination and social distancing measures but not community-wide masking. Compliance of face mask usage in the HKSAR community was monitored.

        Do this now. You’ll get much different results.

        1. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
          November.18.2020 at 5:24 pm

          Bruh, this study is shit.

          Mostly because they fail to account for the countries where not following government edicts can get you dragged off and shot in the head. Where the population will say anything so as not to get arrested. “Nobody sick here, comrade! We wear our mask while eating, shitting and fucking.” Believing anything most governments report is delusional.

          Next they will tell us that Lysenko had a point because why else would so many scientists have followed his protocols.

  6. Liberty Lover
    November.18.2020 at 4:37 pm

    DUH!

  7. Liberty Lover
    November.18.2020 at 4:41 pm

    “Masks Not Very Effective at Protecting Wearers”
    Duh!
    If you ever had a job that you had to wear masks, you already knew that, even the CDC admitted that, at first. The problem is politicians feel they have to do something, even if it is worthless or wrong.

  8. Moonrocks
    November.18.2020 at 4:50 pm

    But I heard it on good authority that masks were like talismans that protected the wearer from coronavirus death almost as effectively as burning down buildings and looting stores.

    1. Rat on a train
      November.18.2020 at 4:58 pm

      They’re part of a balanced breakfast.

    2. Lady Dada
      November.18.2020 at 5:25 pm

      Yes I heard the same. I also heard that questioning the efficacy of masks is racist.

  9. Unicorn Abattoir
    November.18.2020 at 4:58 pm

    Who was that masked man?

    Just some dick on a horse that believes everything the government tells him.

    1. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
      November.18.2020 at 5:25 pm

      Putin?

  10. nobody 2
    November.18.2020 at 5:01 pm

    Bailey’s second paragraph says:

    “New research published in the Annals of Internal Medicine finds that masks don’t appear to protect the people wearing them, but are still likely to prevent sick people who wear them from spreading their illness.”

    However, further along in his article he (accurately) quotes the study as saying “the trial did not test the role of masks in source control of [COVID-19] infection.”

    What’s the point of lying in the beginning only to tell the truth later on? Does he expect that people will only read the first few paragraphs and then stop?

  11. Jerryskids
    November.18.2020 at 5:08 pm

    This research may receive a hostile reception from some quarters

    What research?

  12. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    November.18.2020 at 5:12 pm

    But masks are still likely to prevent infected people from transmitting the virus.

    So we’re back to where we started.

  13. Rubbish!
    November.18.2020 at 5:13 pm

    That is some weak applesauce. In fact, a study I dreamed up showed a blue cloth mask and a bowl of applesauce have about the same degree of protection against the covid. It’s science. Don’t argue with science.

Please to post comments