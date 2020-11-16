Reason Roundup

'I Won the Election' Tweets Trump as Legal Losses Stack Up 

Plus: Another COVID-19 vaccine, another blow against DHS DACA order, and more...

|

zumaamericastwentynine144333
(ImageSpace/ZUMAPRESS/Newscom)

"At what point does this get ridiculous?" asked Judge Andrew P. Gordon of the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada, who is hearing one of at least 18 cases nationwide challenging some facet of the presidential election results. He's not alone among judges in expressing frustration with lawsuits filed by the Trump 2020 campaign and its allies alleging various forms of voter fraud in battleground states that Trump lost.

"In court hearings and opinions around the country, judges are voicing similar frustrations with the Trump campaign's legal filings to a degree rarely seen in venues where political rhetoric is generally unwelcome," reports ABC News.

When Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, Judge Richard P. Haaz grilled Trump campaign lawyer Jonathan Goldstein at a court hearing last week, he wanted to know the basis for the Trump claims of fraud.

"I am asking you a specific question, and I am looking for a specific answer. Are you claiming that there is any fraud in connection with these 592 disputed ballots?" said Haaz, a Democrat.

"To my knowledge at present, no," Goldstein replied.

Election experts "decidedly contradicted" Republican-submitted "affidavits from election challengers who paint a picture of sinister fraudulent activities occurring both openly in the TCF Center and under the cloak of darkness," wrote Michigan Chief Judge Timothy M. Kenny of the Wayne County Circuit Court. Kenny rejected a request for an independent audit (outside of the official one being undertaken by the county) of some votes.

And here's an update on Pennsylvania ballots from state Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman:

The Trump campaign "has dramatically scaled back its federal lawsuit challenging the election results in Pennsylvania," notes Politico, "dropping legal claims stemming from observers who assert they were blocked from viewing vote-counting in counties dominated by Democrats."

Last Wednesday in Nevada, "a state court legal fight to stop the counting of mail ballots in the Las Vegas area has ended after the Nevada Supreme Court dismissed an appeal by the Donald Trump campaign and the state Republican party, at their request."

But while the legal hits keep coming for Trump and his allies, the president and his staunchest supporters have grown more enthusiastic in public, evidence-free assertions of a stolen election.

Over the weekend, thousands of Trump supporters marched in D.C. for the "Million MAGA March."

With no evidence of actual election fraud and erstwhile allies in the Republican Party and on Fox News refusing to play along, Trump has been blaming a conspiracy of Democrats, media, and voting machinery. On Sunday evening, he tweeted:

Trump continued:

From large numbers of Poll Watchers that were thrown out of vote counting rooms in many of our States, to millions of ballots that have been altered by Democrats, only for Democrats, to voting after the Election was over, to using Radical Left ….owned Dominion Voting Systems, turned down by Texas and many others because it was not good or secure, those responsible for the safeguarding of our Constitution cannot allow the Fake results of the 2020 Mail-In Election to stand. The World is watching!

Later last night, he tweeted:

To which Twitter affixed a memo stating, "Official sources called this election differently."

People on Twitter have made a meme out of it, quote tweeting the president with their own obviously untrue captions. It's a bit odd to see so much shrugging and casual mockery in response to Trump's unprecedented disrespect for constitutional and procedural norms. (And—while it may be trite to say at this point—it's still true that the way we would react to this playing out the same way in another country would be much different.) But what else can be done at this point? And what really needs to be done?

Trump has been tweeting totally unsubstantiated election fraud claims in increasingly hysterical tones for days, while U.S. institutions, including federal courts and—outside of some especially sycophantic Trump supporters in Congress and MAGA grifter world—Republican leaders have been refusing to indulge the president's tantrum. Biden will, for better and worse, be the next president, no matter what Trump tweets. This may not render Trump's antics harmless, since some people will unwaveringly believe them forevermore. But people generally refusing to give them a power they don't have is probably the right approach, in terms of preserving everyone's sanity as well as preventing Democrats from overplaying this to their advantage ("fascism is here; give now!", etc.) and thwarting future Trumpian GOP claims that everyone else was hysterical during this period and the president was merely calling for a fair and cautious reading of election results.

QUICK HITS

• A second COVID-19 vaccine is showing promising results. Moderna's vaccine "was 94.5% effective at protecting people from Covid-19 in an early look at pivotal study results," reports The Wall Street Journal. "Of 95 people in the study who developed Covid-19 with symptoms so far, 90 had received a placebo and only five Moderna's vaccine, the company said Monday. The findings move the vaccine closer to wide use, because they indicate it is effective at preventing disease that causes symptoms, including severe cases."

• More on the illegitimacy of acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf: U.S. District Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis has "ruled that acting homeland security secretary Chad Wolf lacked the authority to limit the work permits of hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants who came to the United States as children because his appointment to the top position in the department did not appear to be lawful."

•  The Biden Cancer Initiative "gave out no money to research, and spent most of its contributions on staff salaries," reports the New York Post.

• New York City refuses to leave Uber alone.

• "The FCC lacks authority to implement rulemaking on Section 230," argues Brandie Nonnecke, director of the CITRIS Policy Lab at the University of California, Berkeley and a human rights policy fellow Harvard's Carr Center.

• The battle over student loan debt is about to come back in a big way:

NEXT: Solar and Wind Power Struggle as California Faces Blackouts

Elizabeth Nolan Brown is a senior editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Fist of Etiquette
    November.16.2020 at 9:41 am

    “At what point does this get ridiculous?”

    It’s understandable. After participating in the most corrupt election in 2016 he wouldn’t recognize the most pristine.

    1. Mother's Lament
      November.16.2020 at 9:45 am

      Chuckle

    2. Rufus The Monocled
      November.16.2020 at 9:54 am

      Hello.

      Excess deaths are important but does anyone have the figures on Excess retard?

      1. Earth Skeptic
        November.16.2020 at 10:30 am

        Beyond measurement.

    3. Tom Bombadil
      November.16.2020 at 10:20 am

      “At what point does this get ridiculous?”

      Maybe around the point judges realize it isn’t their job to make smart ass comments about people pursuing legal actions.

  2. Don't look at me!
    November.16.2020 at 9:42 am

    Almost as crazy as all the Russian stories.

    1. Rufus The Monocled
      November.16.2020 at 9:56 am

      The gaslighting from Reason is pretty stupendous, eh?

      Trump is ‘crazy’ but he was right about the Russia collusion hoax, that scandalous pimp Obama spying on him, and impeachment.

      He’s probably right he won the election too. No way will you ever convince me a loser like Biden won without some help.

      1. JesseAz
        November.16.2020 at 10:14 am

        Reason also refuses to even recognize or admit the many count failures we already know about. The 6k votes in Michigan, the 5% increases to GOP counts in hand recounts in Delaware. There is something fishy here, and it isn’t Trump refusing to concede. The Georgia recount will be enlightening. Dominion is the same group that Bernie/Warren claimed was altering votes as well, amazing how Reason ignores this.

      2. mad.casual
        November.16.2020 at 10:17 am

        He should’ve cached it like that.

        Hillary and the FBI lost the emails (with a cloth).
        Russians stole the 2016 election.
        Justice Kavanaugh assaulted KBF.
        Epstein killed himself.
        Ukraine? Quid pro quo.
        Biden won the Presidency.
        The Deep State isn’t spying on you.
        There are no secret courts.

      3. Overt
        November.16.2020 at 10:21 am

        I was on record saying I expected Trump to lose almost 3 weeks before the election or so.

        That said, the extent to which ENB- someone who claimed she wanted neither candidate to win- insists that Trump MoveOn when recounts and legal challenges are still happening makes me really suspicious.

        1. Rufus The Monocled
          November.16.2020 at 10:27 am

          As if he doesn’t have a right to that. This is what’s disappointing.

          She’s just being predictably partisan. Boring.

          Let it play out. He’s doing what he has to do. If it fails it fails. But to act as if it’s set is wrong given it’s still on-going.

          He has another month.

          1. Rufus The Monocled
            November.16.2020 at 10:28 am

            But hey….her links, her rules.

  3. Ra's al Gore
    November.16.2020 at 9:42 am

    https://twitter.com/robkhenderson/status/1327944138340360192

    “Compared to previous generations, more American college students now rate themselves as above average on academic ability, leadership ability, public speaking…trends are not explained by changes in objective performance (e.g., SAT scores have declined)”

    1. Don't look at me!
      November.16.2020 at 9:45 am

      I blame participation trophies.

    2. Ra's al Gore
      November.16.2020 at 9:45 am

      Medical student expelled for pro-life, pro-gun views. Court refuses to reinstate him.
      https://www.thecollegefix.com/medical-student-expelled-for-pro-life-pro-gun-views-court-refuses-to-reinstate-him/

      The school’s response will make you nauseated. Ira Ripstein, associate dean for undergraduate medical education, summoned him to seven meetings and coerced him into writing 10 apologies – five each for offended students and faculty – to avoid discipline. It wasn’t enough

      1. Ra's al Gore
        November.16.2020 at 9:47 am

        https://twitter.com/WinterForMT/status/1325171295017861124

        Schumer saying Biden can cancel first $50,000 in student debt via executive order. And will do so in first 100 days. This will change so many lives.

        1. Don't look at me!
          November.16.2020 at 9:52 am

          The rich will pay for it.

        2. Mother's Lament
          November.16.2020 at 9:54 am

          The next day’s headline: Universities to Raise Tuition by $50,000

        3. MikeP2
          November.16.2020 at 9:54 am

          It will change a lot of lives, when the working middle class, who mortgaged their homes instead of loans, outright revolts.

      2. Longtobefree
        November.16.2020 at 10:05 am

        “Never apologize, Mister. It’s a sign of weakness.”

        (and it weakens your lawsuit)

    3. Mother's Lament
      November.16.2020 at 9:47 am

      75% of Students Above Average Under Biden

      1. Earth Skeptic
        November.16.2020 at 9:54 am

        Why not all? (excepting white males, of course)

    4. Earth Skeptic
      November.16.2020 at 9:52 am

      But how many can use a screw driver without hurting themselves?

      1. Moonrocks
        November.16.2020 at 10:15 am

        Screwdrivers are a sexist concept from a backwards, patriarchal society.

    5. Rufus The Monocled
      November.16.2020 at 9:57 am

      Not from the clips I see on Campus Reform are they ‘above average’.

    6. JesseAz
      November.16.2020 at 10:15 am

      Grade inflation at its finest.

  4. Sqrlsy's mom
    November.16.2020 at 9:42 am

    Welp, I guess we’ve finally found out why Reason stopped giving a shit about the “Free Minds” bit from their mission statement, and have been doing nothing but regurgitating establishment media tropes and DNC talking points.

    Charles Koch Says He Regrets Fueling Partisanship With His Fortune

    Koch, who heads Koch Industries and is one of the 25 richest people in the world, according to Forbes, told the paper he is attempting to work with Democrats, saying he feels there is common ground

    1. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
      November.16.2020 at 10:00 am

      Ever since I began posting here, my fundamental message has been this: Koch / Reason libertarianism is all about making billionaires (especially Charles Koch) even richer, and the best way to do that is to put Democrats in charge of the government.

      And now we have confirmation from Charles Koch himself that I’ve been right all along.

      #NotBadForAnAllegedParodyAccount

      1. Mother's Lament
        November.16.2020 at 10:10 am

        It really was all about the money. Just like corporatism and wokeism helped to feed Soros’s wealth and power, open borders and ostensibly libertarian economic policies helped fuel Koch.
        Now that corporatism is in Koch’s best interests his views ‘evolve’ and so do Reason’s.

        It must be nice to own your own journalists.

    2. SQRLSY One
      November.16.2020 at 10:01 am

      Sane people can’t blame Koch for regretting the feeding of what turned out to be a Trumpist beast! All the power-mad, no-conscience Trumpistas are now lusting after a REAL Trumptatorshit, pushing utter fantasies of widespread voter fraud! They (the likes of YOU!) would kill the goose (democracy) that lays the golden eggs (a 2-party state, with SOME political freedoms)! You evil assholes lust after a 1-party “R” Trumpist state, and you do NOT care ONE hoot, about WHO gets hurt by your mad power-lust! All of history shows us that 1-party states do NOT work, assholes!

      1. Mother's Lament
        November.16.2020 at 10:02 am

        SQRLSY One
        November.9.2020 at 4:26 pm
        Bimsday, 39 Bemberbember 2020 at 6:66 PM
        I love to LIE my ass off, and suck Satan’s dick! Because I hate humanity! The Evil One is the Father of Lies, just as Der TrumpfenFuhrer is the Stable Genius! So, as the apple falls not far from the tree, I INSIST on telling obvious lies, all day, every day! Butt… Surprise, surprise! Other Evil Ones Junior will fall for my lies… Because they want to!

        1. SQRLSY One
          November.16.2020 at 10:09 am

          Mother’s Lament
          Bimbosday, 43 Bimbobember 2020 at 6:66 PM

          I lust after being abused by power-mad politicians, because I am power-mad myself! And I suffer under the utterly stupid illusion that power-mad politicians will feed me, like a doggy under the table, a wee few, tiny scraps of their vast powers. Biden came up here to Canoodlestanistanistanistanistan to noodle me and my poodle, and give me nookie, with my Wookie and my bookie, but all that Biden would do, is smell my hair! So I lust after Der TrumpfenFuhrer to come up here and grab my pussy good and hard!

        2.  ​sarcasmic​‍‌
          November.16.2020 at 10:10 am

          Wow, what literary talent and rapier wit! Let’s see if I can match or exceed it, with some OTHER brilliantly smart comments that I have created just now!

          Fuck off, spaz!
          You eat shit, you said so yourself!
          You’re a racist Hitler-lover!
          Take your meds!
          That’s so retarded!
          You’re a Marxist!
          Your feet stink and you don’t love Trump!
          Your source is leftist, so it must be false!
          Trump rules and leftists drool!
          You are SOOO icky-poo!
          But Goo-Goo-Gah-Gah!

          Wow, I am now 11 times as smart and original as you are!

          1. Mother's Lament
            November.16.2020 at 10:12 am

            That was a literal Sqrlsy quote, you moron. The date’s right there, check it out.

            1. JesseAz
              November.16.2020 at 10:17 am

              Sarcasmic is too busy drinking to learn how the internet works.

              1. SQRLSY One
                November.16.2020 at 10:21 am

                I’m soooo sorry that your Great Whitish-Orangish Pumpkin-Father has been CHEATED out of His Office by evil Demoncrats! I suggest that you might be able to retreat to your safe space… I hear they have laid in a large supply of Teddy Bears. Maybe one of the Teddy Bears will agree to lay with you, and snuggle your wuggle for a while! There, there!

                In a mere few more years, as you are still jonesing for Great White Father, I bet you could persuade Alex Jones to be your Next Savior! Slogan: Jonesing for Jones!

            2. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
              November.16.2020 at 10:18 am

              Flag, refresh, move on. The only thing you are going to get from interacting with SQDSLY is shit all over yourself.

            3. SQRLSY One
              November.16.2020 at 10:20 am

              Lying asshole omits the fact that I was speaking in Momma’s twisted tongue, as if I was Momma! Momma knows this, but keeps right on lying!

              Mother’s Lament
              Bimsday, 39 Bemberbember 2020 at 6:66 PM
              I love to LIE my ass off, and suck Satan’s dick! Because I hate humanity! The Evil One is the Father of Lies, just as Der TrumpfenFuhrer is the Stable Genius! So, as the apple falls not far from the tree, I INSIST on telling obvious lies, all day, every day! Butt… Surprise, surprise! Other Evil Ones Junior will fall for my lies… Because they want to!

          2. Mother's Lament
            November.16.2020 at 10:21 am

            Oh shit! Sqrlsy is sarcasmic’s sock:

            https://reason.com/video/2020/11/09/joe-bidens-11-trillion-plan-to-bankrupt-america/#comment-8575184

            1. SQRLSY One
              November.16.2020 at 10:24 am

              You have ZERO reasons to believe that I post under multiple names here, other than, you are fearful that (OMG!) there might be MORE THAN ONE person out there, who is capable of writing eloquently enough to persuade other intelligent and flexible-minded (open-minded) people that individual freedom is a REALLY good idea! So you engage in wish fulfillment fantasy, telling yourself that they are all one and the same, so that you and your fellow authoritarians can out-number them more easily. Good luck with that, mind-reader who failed!
              You believe crap that is totally false, w/o evidence to back yourself up! Just like Rob Misek and the other fantasy-addicted authoritarians around here!

              1. Mother's Lament
                November.16.2020 at 10:27 am

                Fuck off Sarc. Your Sqrlsy shtick is annoying.

    3. Leo Kovalensky II
      November.16.2020 at 10:29 am

      RTFA:

      Regardless, his spending habits didn’t appear to change much this year. The Wall Street Journal, citing Center for Responsive Politics data, said Koch’s PAC donated $2.8 million to Republican candidates compared to $221,000 for Democrats during the 2020 election cycle.

  5. Fist of Etiquette
    November.16.2020 at 9:43 am

    A second COVID-19 vaccine is showing promising results.

    Thank you, President Biden.

    1. Earth Skeptic
      November.16.2020 at 9:55 am

      The magic power of Democracy!

      (The sad thing is that millions of people will essentially believe your sarcasm.)

  6. Sqrlsy's mom
    November.16.2020 at 9:44 am

    Reason V.3.0 Coup-o-meter:

    Step 1: Get mail-in voting approved to guarantee a non-credible election result.

    Step 2: Have the Democrat-controlled media proclaim Biden as winner.

    Step 3: Use media allies to make it “true” that Trump lost. Frame any challenges to the narrative as the ragings of a dictator, clinging to power. <— TODAY'S ROUNDUP

    Step 4: If the courts and congress find Trump’s electoral victory is legitimate, claim that it’s not. Activate rioters.

    Step 5: Remove Trump by non-Constitutional means. Frame it as saving the nation.

    Step 6: ‘Build Back Better’ baby. Make sure that those uppity surfs pay.

  7. Don't look at me!
    November.16.2020 at 9:44 am

    The Biden Cancer Initiative “gave out no money to research, and spent most of its contributions on staff salaries,”
    Also known as the Clinton model.

    1. Earth Skeptic
      November.16.2020 at 9:57 am

      Hey, its a free market. They sold virtue-signaling and good feelings to donators. Win-win.

  8. Ra's al Gore
    November.16.2020 at 9:44 am

    Member of Biden transition team, they guys Reason supported:

    Why America needs a hate speech law
    https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2019/10/29/why-america-needs-hate-speech-law/

    But as a government official traveling around the world championing the virtues of free speech, I came to see how our First Amendment standard is an outlier. Even the most sophisticated Arab diplomats that I dealt with did not understand why the First Amendment allows someone to burn a Koran. Why, they asked me, would you ever want to protect that?

    It’s a fair question. Yes, the First Amendment protects the “thought that we hate,” but it should not protect hateful speech that can cause violence by one group against another. In an age when everyone has a megaphone, that seems like a design flaw.

    …All speech is not equal. And where truth cannot drive out lies, we must add new guardrails. I’m all for protecting “thought that we hate,” but not speech that incites hate. It undermines the very values of a fair marketplace of ideas that the First Amendment is designed to protect.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      November.16.2020 at 9:46 am

      Biden HUD secretary frontrunner praised top communist as her ‘mentor’
      https://www.foxnews.com/politics/biden-hud-communist-mentor
      In 2017, Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., eulogized Oneil Marion Cannon, a top member of the Communist Party USA for decades, calling him a “friend and mentor.”

    2. Don't look at me!
      November.16.2020 at 9:47 am

      And yet we allow him to talk that way.

  9. Fist of Etiquette
    November.16.2020 at 9:44 am

    …acting homeland security secretary Chad Wolf lacked the authority to limit the work permits of hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants who came to the United States as children because his appointment to the top position in the department did not appear to be lawful.

    Yes, that’s why the restrictions were illegitimate.

    1. JesseAz
      November.16.2020 at 10:20 am

      DACA was never passed through the standard rule making process… not sure why we keep treating it as a valid rule.

  10. Fist of Etiquette
    November.16.2020 at 9:45 am

    The Biden Cancer Initiative “gave out no money to research, and spent most of its contributions on staff salaries…”

    Do we have our Clinton Foundation analog?

  11. Earth Skeptic
    November.16.2020 at 9:46 am

    Let’s see.

    A presidential candidate, political party, and dedicated supporters refuse to accept the validity of an election and instead fabricate elaborate scenarios from speculative partisan sources, which they claim is not just fraud but a threat to the nation’s core.

    What year is it?

    1. Mother's Lament
      November.16.2020 at 10:00 am

      July 1932 German federal election and Trump is Papen?

      1. SQRLSY One
        November.16.2020 at 10:03 am

        Trump is Hitler, you obtuse, clueless moron!

        1. Mother's Lament
          November.16.2020 at 10:29 am

          He sure loves Jews and hates war for being Hitler.

  12. Fist of Etiquette
    November.16.2020 at 9:46 am

    New York City refuses to leave Uber alone.

    Who does NYC leave alone?

    1. Overt
      November.16.2020 at 10:26 am

      Occupy Wallstreet?

  13. Fist of Etiquette
    November.16.2020 at 9:48 am

    But lots and lots of people who didn’t go to college or who worked to pay off their debts? Gonna be bad.

    Not their demographic anymore.

  14. Ra's al Gore
    November.16.2020 at 9:48 am

    https://twitter.com/ezralevant/status/1328020783596269568

    I thought this was supposed to be a conspiracy theory. But here it is, straight from Trudeau’s mouth. The pandemic is the excuse for a “Great Reset” of the world, led by the UN.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      November.16.2020 at 9:49 am

      This Is How the World Economic Forum Wants to Reset You
      https://spectator.org/this-is-how-the-world-economic-forum-wants-to-reset-you/

      A few days ago, some tweeters shared a video of the WEF that had gone unnoticed four years ago, when it was released. The TV commercial, which could very well have been made by famous film director Hugo Chavez and written by equally famous screenwriter Mao Tse-tung, predicts what the world will be like in 2030, showing a smiling young man while overprinting the message: “You will possess nothing. And you will be happy.”

      Unfortunately, I fear that the WEF was not calling on young people to take up the habits of mendicant orders. No, actually they just wanted to announce their true goals for 2030: that you have nothing at all. In this sense, the pandemic and the global economic crisis could help accelerate that noble cause of plucking you like an unpardoned turkey on Thanksgiving. I can’t imagine you’ll be much surprised to learn that, after a certain amount of commotion on Twitter, the WEF has deleted the video without giving any explanation. It’s their usual modus operandi.

      Another of the campaigns that the WEF is promoting as part of the global reset to build its new world order has to do with what they call diversity. Thus, they cite as an example of this new world an initiative from Vodafone, who from now on, “for new tenders, suppliers will be asked to demonstrate policies and procedures supporting diversity in the workplace, including gender, ethnicity, LGBT+, age and disability.” I expect that in the end all of this will translate into being able to choose between being attended by a black person, a transsexual, or a blind person the next time you walk into a store to buy a cell phone. Without a doubt it constitutes a success story that illustrates exactly where the WEF is taking us, whether in climate and energy, economy and labor, privacy, or in the sexual-funny-identity-resilience issues:

      “Welcome to Vodafone. As you can see, I am a transsexual.”

      “ I’m very happy for you, I wanted a cell phone.”

      1. Ra's al Gore
        November.16.2020 at 9:50 am

        https://twitter.com/fleroy1974/status/1320325767620866053

        The cover of
        @TIME
        : the #GreatReset is coming. Swallow the pill, folks, for your own good. The #Davos aristocracy at
        @wef
        wants the best for you & is so kind to reset your lives in 2021. No need for democratic consultation, which would but slow down the process of your salvation.

  15. Earth Skeptic
    November.16.2020 at 9:48 am

    “It’s a bit odd to see so much shrugging and casual mockery in response to Trump’s unprecedented disrespect for constitutional and procedural norms.”

    OK, ENB. Now do Russiagate.

    1. Rufus The Monocled
      November.16.2020 at 10:00 am

      It’s like the last four years was a blur.

    2. JesseAz
      November.16.2020 at 10:24 am

      Constitutional norms would require waiting until Dec 14th to declare the president elect. ENB is just an idiot.

  16. Fist of Etiquette
    November.16.2020 at 9:48 am

    “Official sources called this election differently.”

    More official than the president of the United States?

    1. Don't look at me!
      November.16.2020 at 9:56 am

      The media are the officials now.

      1. Rufus The Monocled
        November.16.2020 at 10:00 am

        Officially?

        1. Moonrocks
          November.16.2020 at 10:14 am

          Authoritative media sources said it, so it must be true.

    2. Nardz
      November.16.2020 at 10:15 am

      Yes, this irks me.
      They are referring to the press and themselves of course.
      But technically, no official sources have weighed in until votes are certified and electors vote.
      But they are saying the corporate press are Official

  17. Earth Skeptic
    November.16.2020 at 9:50 am

    The Biden Cancer Initiative “gave out no money to research, and spent most of its contributions on staff salaries,” reports the New York Post.

    What was Hunter’s position?

  18. Mother's Lament
    November.16.2020 at 9:50 am

    I wonder when Boehm is going to write that pro-gun-grabbing article for TeenReason?

  19. Ra's al Gore
    November.16.2020 at 9:51 am

    Coronavirus emerged in Italy earlier than thought, study shows
    https://www.cnbc.com/2020/11/15/coronavirus-emerged-in-italy-earlier-than-thought-study-shows.html

    The new coronavirus was circulating in Italy since September 2019, a study by the National Cancer Institute (INT) of the Italian city of Milan shows, signaling that Covid-19 might have spread beyond China earlier than previously thought.

    The World Health Organization has said the new coronavirus and Covid-19, the respiratory disease it causes, were unknown before the outbreak was first reported in Wuhan, in central China, in December.

    Italy’s first Covid-19 patient was detected on Feb. 21 in a little town near Milan, in the northern region of Lombardy.

    But the Italian researchers’ findings, published by the INT’s scientific magazine Tumori Journal, show that 11.6% of 959 healthy volunteers enrolled in a lung cancer screening trial between September 2019 and March 2020, had developed coronavirus antibodies well before February.

    1. Rufus The Monocled
      November.16.2020 at 10:30 am

      Yup.

      All this? FOR NOTHING.

      Masks. Lockdowns. Social distancing.

      NOTHING.

      Crimes against humanity. Both by public officials AND people who supported them.

  20. Ra's al Gore
    November.16.2020 at 9:51 am

    https://twitter.com/RLHeinrichs/status/1328167223878443009

    Obama tapped 20 Associated Press office phone lines and the homes and phones of reporters.
    Trump tweets mean things.
    Quote Tweet

  21. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    November.16.2020 at 9:51 am

    Exactly as I predicted, Biden’s landslide victory continues to pay off for Reason.com’s benefactor Charles Koch.

    Mr. Koch earned $812,000,000 on the most recent business day.

    Billionaires and Wall Street overwhelmingly supported Biden because they knew he’d create an economy that works best for them. And things will get even better when he takes office in January and reverses Drumpf’s high-tariff / low-immigration policies.

    #GetReadyForTheKochComeback

    1. MollyGodiva
      November.16.2020 at 9:59 am

      The rich made bank under Trump too. They win no matter who is in office. At least Biden wants to tax them more.

      1. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
        November.16.2020 at 10:10 am

        Not entirely true.

        Koch / Reason libertarianism is primarily concerned with making Charles Koch even richer. And despite his net worth increase over the past 2 weeks, Mr. Koch is still down almost $8,000,000,000 this year.

        Of course all of this is Orange Hitler’s fault. That’s why Reason’s best writers (Dalmia, Boehm, etc.) relentlessly criticize the policies that have caused their employer so much misery.

        #50BillionIsntEnough

      2. Ra's al Gore
        November.16.2020 at 10:12 am

        Lockdowns kill small business and help big ones.

      3. Nardz
        November.16.2020 at 10:17 am

        “At least Biden wants to tax them more.”

        Leftists are so fucking easy to placate.

  22. Fist of Etiquette
    November.16.2020 at 9:51 am

    …the president and his staunchest supporters have grown more enthusiastic in public, evidence-free assertions of a stolen election.

    Evidence-free or no evidence from sources we like?

    1. Knutsack
      November.16.2020 at 10:00 am

      Exactly. So disingenuous.

  23. Ra's al Gore
    November.16.2020 at 9:52 am

    https://twitter.com/paulsperry_/status/1328170430717366273

    BREAKING: Stacey Abrams’ group deployed teams of Democratic activists to go door-to-door in Fulton & other Georgia counties to help voters fix spoiled ballots for Biden so they would be counted, including thousands of otherwise rejected provisional ballots

    1. Ra's al Gore
      November.16.2020 at 9:52 am

      https://twitter.com/HonkSJ/status/1327103090890305536

      Google censored a spreadsheet collecting data on v-t-r fr–d.

      1. Ra's al Gore
        November.16.2020 at 9:53 am

        Was Election Software Rigged? Sidney Powell Lays Out the Trump Team’s Findings.
        https://townhall.com/tipsheet/bethbaumann/2020/11/15/sidney-powell-were-fixing-to-overturn-the-election-results-with-new-evidence-n2580118

        Powell stated whistleblowers came forward over alleged paybacks. She said in states where the new election technology was purchased and implemented, there’s evidence of officials’ family members being paid large lump sums of money.

        There are other concerns about how the software can be utilized. The attorney stated software and election officials have the ability to do things like delete ballots, force the machine not to read voters’ signatures or the down ballot. Powell said there’s also the ability for the machine to be programed to only count votes for Biden.

        “It’s like drag and drop whatever you want wherever you want, upload votes,” she explained.

        The attorney said the campaign has a sworn affidavit from a person who knows how the system works and was allegedly there when the system was being created and implemented.

        1. MikeP2
          November.16.2020 at 9:58 am

          Sidney may be blowing smoke, but if not, this will blow up the election and all hell will break loose.

        2. lap83
          November.16.2020 at 10:05 am

          Sorry, Her evidence and arguments are just not as credible as snarky blue check comments and NYT anonymous sources

  24. Nardz
    November.16.2020 at 9:53 am

    https://twitter.com/ConceptualJames/status/1328125355270483976?s=19

    For those who believe today’s (Critical) “Social Justice” movement continues the noble work of the Civil Rights Movement, or is about civil rights at all, you should learn that it arose out of the aspects of the 1960s activism that Civil Rights leaders said weren’t their movement
    The Civil Rights Movement was rooted in liberalism, equality, and universal humanity. The Critical Social Justice movement is rooted in Critical Theory, liberationism, equity, and narrow identity politics in a style formalized in the late 1970s.
    It’s almost impossible to express how diametrically opposed the Critical Social Justice movement is to the Civil Rights Movement, and people don’t believe you even when you show them quotes. The CSJ movement regards the CRM as part of a grand conspiracy to maintain racism, tho.
    Maybe the easiest way to do this is to realize that the Civil Rights Movement marched with placards reading “I am a man.” Critical Social Justice, in its own words, says, “I am Black” is more meaningful and important than “I am a person who happens to be black.”
    The Civil Rights Movement explicitly tried to minimize the social significance of race. Critical Race Theory as part of Critical Social Justice explicitly forwards it and increases its social significance for the style of radical identity politics mentioned previously.
    Kimberle Crenshaw, founder of intersectionality and co-founder of Critical Race Theory, wrote explicitly that saying that one’s racial identity is less important than their universally human identity is the specific problem where the Civil Rights Movement got things wrong.
    It’s utterly galling to me, and it should be galling to you, to see these (Critical) “Social Justice” activists pretending they continue and advance the same noble agenda as the Civil Rights Movement. They do the opposite, and they pollute and pervert a shining gem of history.
    PPS: Here’s a quote directly from a book carrying the title “Critical Race Theory: An Introduction” where they tell you what CRT is actually about, including that it rejects the approach of the Civil Rights Movement, rationalism, equality, and the constitution.

  25. Ra's al Gore
    November.16.2020 at 9:54 am

    Free minds, free markets, and soft coups:

    Retiring diplomat says he hid from Trump the true number of U.S. troops in Syria
    “We were always playing shell games to not make clear to our leadership how many troops we had there,” James Jeffrey said, according to Defense One.
    https://justthenews.com/world/middle-east/retiring-diplomat-says-shell-games-used-avoid-clarity-us-leaders-about-syria

    James Jeffrey—who is retiring from his posts as the Special Representative for Syria Engagement and Special Envoy to the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS — reportedly said that “shell games” have been used to avoid telling U.S. leaders the true number of American troops in Syria.

    “We were always playing shell games to not make clear to our leadership how many troops we had there,” Jeffrey said, according to Defense One.

    Jeffrey reportedly said that when President Donald Trump was interested in withdrawing from Syria, arguments against a withdrawal were presented to the commander in chief.

    “What Syria withdrawal? There was never a Syria withdrawal,” Jeffrey told the outlet.

    1. MikeP2
      November.16.2020 at 9:59 am

      I don’t know why he hasn’t been arrested.

      1. Moonrocks
        November.16.2020 at 10:10 am

        Arrested? This is exactly the sort of thing that will get him a promotion in a Biden administration. That’s exactly why he’s openly gloating about this, he’s angling for a job.

    2. Moonrocks
      November.16.2020 at 10:00 am

      AHA! So now you admit that Trump never pulled troops out of Syria!!

  26. Ra's al Gore
    November.16.2020 at 9:55 am

    https://twitter.com/AlexBerenson/status/1327288706550685696

    1/ Michigan’s monthly death data provides a look at the terrible impact of the lockdowns.

    From June to September 2020, 33,549 residents died – about 2,300 more than the previous year – a 7% increase.

    Because #Covid, right?

    No. Michigan classified 784 of the deaths as Covid…

  27. Ra's al Gore
    November.16.2020 at 9:55 am

    https://twitter.com/robinmonotti/status/1327588831659483137

    DENMARK: 9 days of protests over a new law that “would be able to define groups of people who must be vaccinated. People who refuse the above can be coerced through physical detainment, with police allowed to assist.”

    1. Rufus The Monocled
      November.16.2020 at 10:01 am

      The government backed down.

  28. Nardz
    November.16.2020 at 9:55 am

    He was also head of the TSA from summer 2015 to 1.20.2017.
    Was in Coast Guard, not Navy

    https://twitter.com/1776Stonewall/status/1328222499285463041?s=19

    A man named Peter Neffenger, a retired Admiral, is president, and listed on the board of directors of ‘Smartmatic’, which created the software for Dominion. Neffenger is on the Biden transition team

  29. Nardz
    November.16.2020 at 9:56 am

    https://twitter.com/LeonydusJohnson/status/1328346157337239555?s=19

    So, you’re willing to cancel your Thanksgiving and Christmas because the government told you to? How much further are you willing to go? How much more are you willing to sacrifice because the government told you it’s for the greater good? Where is the line drawn?

    1. Don't look at me!
      November.16.2020 at 10:02 am

      There is no line. It is time to do as you are told.

  30. Ra's al Gore
    November.16.2020 at 9:56 am

    Socialism has never been tried:

    https://nypost.com/2020/11/14/new-stats-reveal-massive-nyc-exodus-amid-coronavirus-crime/
    More than 300,000 New Yorkers have bailed from the Big Apple in the last eight months, new stats show.

    1. Bill Godshall
      November.16.2020 at 10:25 am

      If most of those 300,000 folks left NYC before the Census was conducted, the state should lose another Congressional seat (when districts are redrawn next year) that is now held by a Democrat.

  31. sarcasmic
    November.16.2020 at 9:56 am

    Oh my God people! You don’t need facts or evidence to prove election fraud! The proof is self evident in Trump’s loss! That’s proof of fraud right there! And until he wins it will continue to be a fraudulent election!

    1. MikeP2
      November.16.2020 at 10:03 am

      “And until he wins it will continue to be a fraudulent election!”

      It will continue to be a fraudulent election whether he wins or not. Rational people, particularly libertarians and independents, should be very concerned about future elections based on the extremely clear evidence of voter fraud. Get down to the local level and see what people in swing states/counties think about their local district results. Particularly in classic republican counties in rural PA, where Biden somehow increased his vote numbers 25% over Clinton. It’s a joke, and people are livid.

      1. sarcasmic
        November.16.2020 at 10:10 am

        Bull crap. If Trump had won you and the rest of his sycophants would be saying it was the most orderly and fraud-free election in history.

        1. MikeP2
          November.16.2020 at 10:16 am

          no…no I wouldn’t. Because I’m not some Trump sycophant. If the dems had put up a candidate that would have made the country better for my kids, then I would have happily voted for them. But no, they nominated corrupt slavers.

          But the fraud is blatantly obvious to anyone with an open mind. As yet, no one is able to ascertain how Biden increased his turnout 25% over Clinton only in swing states, while being flat or down in other parts of the country. It is an extreme anomaly based on prior election history. Maybe political pundits could spend time investigating and trying to understand how that happened instead of the non-stop gaslighting about how there is “nothing to see, move along”.

  32. Nardz
    November.16.2020 at 9:57 am

    https://twitter.com/drdavidsamadi/status/1328300475691708418?s=19

    Is anyone paying attention to what’s happening in Denmark?

  33. Ra's al Gore
    November.16.2020 at 9:57 am

    Yea, this election was totally on the up and up

    https://twitter.com/lukerosiak/status/1328170513332572160
    Mailchimp, a common email delivery service, has refused to provide service to the Northern Virginia Tea Party, citing that it violates their terms of agreement about “potential… misinformation.” It had attempted to notify members about a recount rally.

  34. Knutsack
    November.16.2020 at 9:57 am

    I read somewhere that Biden’s vote counts in all major metropolitan areas was below Hillary’s except in Detroit, Milwaukee, Atlanta, and Philadelphia.

    Then I read this:

    https://thefederalist.com/2020/11/13/5-historical-trends-that-show-its-utterly-shocking-if-trump-lost-in-2020/

    Yes, it’s the Federalist, but that doesn’t mean it should automatically be dismissed.

    Things just seem off with the results of this election. It’s possible that things are on the up and up, and there is no evidence of fraud, but so many things seem to point the other direction.

    Whether there was fraud or not, trust in the system continually erodes and Trump is going to be posed to be back in four years. I can’t wait for heads to explode then.

    1. Rufus The Monocled
      November.16.2020 at 10:05 am

      You’re a useful idiot if you don’t think there was enough fraud to sway the election.

      Biden. GTFOH. I’m gonna have to right this until he steps down or forced to.

      No way in hell did this corrupted, plagiarizing, senile, moronic, mediocre Irish hoodlum won this. I don’t care how much Trump is a jerk. Just look at how it all unfolded. It’s straight out of the banana republic ‘How to defraud elections’ playbook.

    2. MikeP2
      November.16.2020 at 10:09 am

      Things are way off. The gaslighting from the left and the media is in overdrive to distract people from the clear evidence in the local districts/counties. People darn well know its fraud when their local precinct has 25% more votes for Biden then Clinton pulled in and no ones knows where they came from.

      1. Rufus The Monocled
        November.16.2020 at 10:16 am

        Biden won jack shit.

  35. Ra's al Gore
    November.16.2020 at 9:57 am

    Remember when Reason didn’t suck DNC cock?

    This Is the Number of Innocent People Murdered by Governments. Are You Anti-State Yet?
    Being antigovernment is the logical result of taking a close look at the state and its bloody works.
    https://reason.com/2014/05/15/be-antigovernment-and-proud/

    1. Longtobefree
      November.16.2020 at 10:13 am

      That was then, this is now.

  36. Ra's al Gore
    November.16.2020 at 9:58 am

    https://twitter.com/ggreenwald/status/1328017991821389824

    The Ongoing Death of Free Speech: Prominent ACLU Lawyer Cheers Suppression of a New Book

    “That censorship occurs not only by state action but also cultural and societal coercion has often been explicitly stated by the ACLU itself. That’s why the civil liberties group has referred to Facebook’s banning of offensive speech as “censorship.” Its Censorship page also:

    1. Ra's al Gore
      November.16.2020 at 9:59 am

      ACLU lawyer says stopping the book on transgenderism that Target pulled and its ideas is ‘100% a hill I will die on’
      https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2020/11/14/aclu-lawyer-says-stopping-the-book-on-transgenderism-that-target-pulled-and-its-ideas-is-100-a-hill-i-will-die-on/

      1. Ra's al Gore
        November.16.2020 at 10:00 am

        ACLU SECRETLY DEMOTES FREE SPEECH
        https://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2018/06/aclu-secretly-demotes-free-speech.php

        As portrayed by Kaminer, the guidelines suggest that, for today’s ACLU, free speech is just another “competing value or priority” to be balanced against others. Per the guidelines, in selecting speech cases to defend, the ACLU will now balance the “impact of the proposed speech and the impact of its suppression.” Factors like the potential effect of the speech on “marginalized communities” and even on “the ACLU’s credibility” could militate against taking a case.

  37. Nardz
    November.16.2020 at 10:00 am

    https://twitter.com/thuletide/status/1328092319170646017?s=19

    Klaus Schwab of the World Economic Forum (part of the United Nations network) says the Fourth Industrial Revolution (part of the Great Reset agenda) will “lead to a fusion of our physical, digital and biological identity”
    simply put, this means globally enforced transhumanism

    reminder: the first-ever usage of the term “transhumanism” was by the first director of the United Nation’s UNESCO organization, Julian Huxley, who was brother of Brave New World dystopian “fiction” author Aldous Huxley
    both Fabian Socialists

    HG Wells, another Fabian Socialist, wrote probably the most mask-off globalist books of all time
    the TL;DR of his book ‘The Open Conspiracy’ is pretty much “if you wanted to create a one-world government, here’s exactly how you should do it”

    the aim of the Fabian Socialists is an incredibly slow transition to what can most accurately be described as global communism, ruled by a one-world government (combined with satanic transhumanism), which is coincidentally exactly what The Great Reset entails

    since nobody knows what Fabian Socialism is, maybe “Techno-Communism” is an accurate term for this new stage of globalism

    “neo-liberalism” is a meaningless meme word invented by dumb Chomskyite leftoids who want to pretend that the New Left is somehow distinct from globalism

    1. Rufus The Monocled
      November.16.2020 at 10:07 am

      1) Why does it always seem to be Teutons at the forefront of nefarious plots….

      And…

      2) He looks like a character in Dr. Strangelove.

      Bill Gates looks Jeremy Freedman.

  38. Bill Godshall
    November.16.2020 at 10:00 am

    The hatred and hostility for Trump expressed by ENB and many other Reason writers/editors for the past four years has destroyed the objectivity and credibility of this formerly libertarian organization.

  39. lap83
    November.16.2020 at 10:01 am

    “*Two* documented cases of voter fraud out of nearly 7M ballots. Both cases involved Republicans. ”

    The court of twitter is always in session!!! And the verdict is always: ORANGE HITLER

  40. Nardz
    November.16.2020 at 10:05 am

    https://twitter.com/CodeMonkeyZ/status/1328342166007992323?s=19

    Did you know that Dominion’s voting software “Allows staff to adjust tally based on review of scanned ballot images”?

    Their words, not mine:

    1. Rufus The Monocled
      November.16.2020 at 10:08 am

      Been reading about that. Crazy.

      Hey, they’re Canadian!

  41. Nardz
    November.16.2020 at 10:07 am

    https://www.zerohedge.com/political/team-biden-hires-economic-team-focus-systemic-racism

    According to Bloomberg, the Biden team has already selected dozens of progressive economists to help with the transition, including Mehrsa Baradaran, whose book “the Color of Money”, is a critical text for contemporary left-wing economists. She’s joined by Lisa Cook, an economist at Michigan State University, on the “landing team” for banking & securities regulators, including selecting potential new members of the Federal Reserve board of governors (for which there is presently one vacancy).

    They are among more than 500 experts who will be called upon to deliver an important racial “perspective” as Biden and his team hash out reforms related to health-care, housing and other issues.

    1. Rufus The Monocled
      November.16.2020 at 10:12 am

      Buy gold and silver.

      America just had one of its greatest economic runs in history until the pandemic hit (and I’m starting to suspect a lot of this was coordinated from a potential bio-warfare attack to the election coup) and then decided Biden was going to reset it?

      Not buying it.

      And if these Independents did hand the election to Biden then I’m going to conclude a) just join the DNC and stop kidding yourselves and b) they’re over rated.

  42. Nardz
    November.16.2020 at 10:08 am

    https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/germany-wants-avoid-yo-yo-shutdown-economy-4-5-months-severe-lockdown-measures

  43. Fist of Etiquette
    November.16.2020 at 10:08 am

    …outside of some especially sycophantic Trump supporters in Congress and MAGA grifter world—Republican leaders have been refusing to indulge the president’s tantrum.

    Unlike the sycophantic Democrat journalists who proclaimed in 2016 that Putin had compromised the US election? And, for the love of Gaia, THEY’RE ALL GRIFTERS. Every Dem or Rep politician or operative, jockeying for more and more prestige and power.

    Also, they do need to keep at least Georgia Republican voters engaged until the Senate races are settled. It’s a valid tactic that, let’s face it, is doing no more damage to out grand republic than Gore did in 2000 or Russiagate did in 2016-2020, impeachment notwithstanding.

    1. raspberrydinners
      November.16.2020 at 10:14 am

      What a crock of shit. Gore had a valid case and it’s very, very clear that Trump campaign coordinated with Russia if you actually read the Mueller report (we know you didn’t.)

      This is nothing but destroying institutions for political gain. But what else would I expect from you fascists? You’ll burn it all down to get power.

    2. raspberrydinners
      November.16.2020 at 10:14 am

      Gd traitorous fucks here.

      1. Fist of Etiquette
        November.16.2020 at 10:17 am

        You can’t spell treason without, well, you know…

  44. raspberrydinners
    November.16.2020 at 10:13 am

    All these snowflake sore losers need to just move the fuck on.

  45. Rufus The Monocled
    November.16.2020 at 10:14 am

    Did anyone notice Trumpistas looting and rampaging peacefully after the election and during the rally his past week-end (which I noticed got little attention)?

    Me either.

    1. lap83
      November.16.2020 at 10:16 am

      No, but they did get assaulted

    2. Moonrocks
      November.16.2020 at 10:19 am

      Bull. Shit. Despite the fact that there’s days upon days of video of leftists rampaging and looting and there’s virtually none of right-wingers doing the same, the violence from the right is still FAR more prevalent and dangerous.

      1. Rufus The Monocled
        November.16.2020 at 10:24 am

        Lol. smh. /raises finger to make point…withdraws. Walks away.

  46. Longtobefree
    November.16.2020 at 10:15 am

    To which Twitter affixed a memo stating, “Official sources called this election differently.”

    Funny thing; the only actual official source is the Electoral College.
    They haven’t called anything.

  47. Fist of Etiquette
    November.16.2020 at 10:16 am

    This may not render Trump’s antics harmless, since some people will unwaveringly believe them forevermore.

    The less legitimate everyone sees the federal government, the better off we’ll all be. Trump’s election was supposed to knock the prestige of the office down a peg. Maybe that just came four years late.

  48. Rufus The Monocled
    November.16.2020 at 10:22 am

    Outside the MSM beltway fake garbage, can we get a confirmation Trump withdrew a ‘key component’ to his lawsuit?

    1. Rufus The Monocled
      November.16.2020 at 10:23 am

      Wouldn’t be the first time ENB let TDS giddiness get in the way of facts.

  49. Ken Shultz
    November.16.2020 at 10:30 am

    Looking at the “Top charts” on the Google Play store, I’m seeing the most downloaded apps ranked this way:

    1. Parler
    2. Newsmax
    4. MeWe
    6. TikTok
    9, WhatsApp
    10. Instagram
    13. Discord
    15. Snapchat
    37. Twitter
    44. Facebook

    Parler (1) and MeWe (4) are social media replacements for Twitter (37th) and Facebook (44th) respectively, and two weeks after the election, Parler and MeWe are still trouncing Twitter and Facebook. Even Discord, which is like social media + zoom, and Snapchat are almost up there with Facebook’s Instagram.

    Some people are saying they don’t think Parler can keep up this momentum because Parler has a rickety interface and doesn’t work properly half the time. It’s even hard to sign up and authenticate when you first download it. I think those people are missing the point. If people are flocking to Parler–despite its rickety interface–because they’re sick of being treated like shit by the big social media companies, that’s even worse news for the big social media companies. If consumers are willing to suffer a rickety interface just so long as they aren’t using Twitter–how can that be good news for Twitter?

    Newsmax (2) is a pro-Trump news service that’s even further to the right than Fox. A nice chunk of that is probably about conservatives who are mad at Fox for calling the election for Biden before the final counts are certified.

    Anyway, the point is that people’s assumptions about what’s happening and why are often screwy. We imagine that future will be like the past only more so, but the state of social media appears to be in flux.

    The average American was never a social justice warrior, and conservatives have just as much power as any other consumer. There is a price to pay for the news media and social media companies when they treat half their customers like shit, and I think we’re seeing that bill starting to come due. It’s true that Parler and MeWe have a long way to go before they reach the scale of Twitter and Facebook, but they’re gaining ground every day.

  50. Red Rocks White Privilege
    November.16.2020 at 10:30 am

    The Biden Cancer Initiative “gave out no money to research, and spent most of its contributions on staff salaries,” reports the New York Post.

    Most of these big NGOs are little more than tax write-offs for the wealthy and special interests. The McCain Institute at Arizona State runs a similar grift.

Please to post comments