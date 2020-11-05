Election 2020

Would Both Trump and Biden Bring More of the Same?

Neither candidate promised fiscal solvency or less government interference in our lives.

(CNP/AdMedia/SIPA/Newscom)

Once again, Election Day in America has come and gone with some lingering questions as to when the results will be certified. In the run-up to the presidential contest, each side overflowed with hope about the many wonders its guy, once in power, might bring about. Unfortunately, for those of us who prefer smaller government—for those of us who value individual liberty as an end in itself—neither candidate really promised fiscal solvency or less government interference in our lives.

Despite corporate tax reform, deregulatory efforts, some criminal justice reforms, and an anti-socialist rhetoric, President Donald Trump has shown little interest in free market policies. His administration promised and failed to get rid of the Affordable Care Act and would have likely replaced it with what is best described as Obamacare Light. With the Republicans' support, Trump opened wide the spending spigot for the Pentagon and its defense contractors. Ditto for other kinds of spending, much of which was irresponsibly funded with debt.

And don't forget: Although the prepandemic economy was growing steadily and wages were increasing, the government's budget deficits almost doubled on Trump's watch. This fiscal incontinence is inexcusable.

Further, Trump's trade policy has been notoriously ignorant and destructive. His administration erected harmful barriers to trade, which—as any competent economist could tell you—increase prices for consumers. And the president's tariffs failed to achieve their stated goals of bringing manufacturing jobs back to the United States. Of course, Trumpian immigration policies have been horrendous and even inhumane.

A second Trump term could bring more of this bad stuff, along with additional layers of likely government interventions. One could anticipate an intensified push for industrial policy—that is, government picking industrial "winners." Also on tap would be the attempted arbitrary repatriation of medical and other supply chains.

As demonstrated during the past four years, rather than draining of the swamp as candidate Trump promised during his 2016 campaign, he and his team have filled it. He hasn't hesitated to indulge—at taxpayer expense—all manner of cronies, from Boeing executives to steel moguls. In a second Trump term, such cronyism would surely continue, along with his chaotic style of governing, his narcissism, and his unpresidential tweets. And let's not forget that, like Presidents Barack Obama and George Bush before him, Trump would continue his first-term abuse of executive powers by ruling arbitrarily through executive orders.

Joe Biden, on the other hand, should also scare small-government types. He never really cared about enhancing freedom in the almost 50 years he served in the Senate and White House. If elected president, he'd want to implement an "ambitious" agenda to grow government's size enormously. The Manhattan Institute's Brian Riedl calculates that the Biden plan could raise national government spending over the next decade by an additional $11 trillion. It would do so chiefly by expanding the Affordable Care Act, reducing Medicare eligibility to 60, further increasing spending on climate issues and infrastructure, and pouring more government largesse into college and K-12 programs, among other things.

Biden would also likely be as protectionist as Trump. For evidence, note that this darling of the left supports "buy America" requirements. Also, there's no doubt that his administration would indulge cronies. I'm willing to bet that this fact could be on display, if a Biden administration is sworn into office, with the new president putting his signature on a bill to extend bailouts to airline shareholders and creditors while being cynically marketed as assistance for workers.

There are many other similarities between both men. They both have anti-freedom and anti-choice agendas. Nick Gillespie of Reason puts it best. He writes: "If Donald Trump wins, anti-immigration, anti-abortion, and protectionist Republicans will continue pushing their largely unpopular agenda in Washington. If Joe Biden wins, then anti-capitalist, anti-school choice, and pro-regulation progressives will rush to pass legislation similarly out of sync with America's more centrist electorate."

Finally, this quote from the great H.L. Mencken comes to mind: "Government is a broker in pillage, and every election is a sort of advance auction sale of stolen goods." So, the question is, which candidate will let you keep more of your stuff. Or maybe in this particular election, it was mostly about competence and character. Either way, it is depressing.

Veronique de Rugy, Ph.D., is a contributing editor at Reason. She is a senior research fellow at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University.

  1. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    November.5.2020 at 12:12 am

    Biden won’t be around he will retire willfully or against his wishes. So please analyze his successors statements regarding limited government. If you like many believe she is a sociopath you’re on the right track.

    Because I suspect that your ability to speak out has a limited time frame. Democrats don’t wish to share power so this could be the last election for president in your lifetime. What comes next will be worse.

  2. soldiermedic76
    November.5.2020 at 12:22 am

    No mention of Freedom of speech, kangaroo courts on college, right to bear arms, and the fact that his climate change program is literally forcing industries to convert, and citizens to convert to energy production that is likely unachievable while costing trillions and likely lowering the standard of living for everyone but the wealthiest Americans? While also seeming to have no plan to get out of Iraq (again) and Afghanistan, in fact he criticized Trump for proposing both those items? Also, the remark about Trump’s immigration policies applies almost equally to the administration that Biden served as VP. Is Trump a libertarian? Fuck no. Will a libertarian likely win federal office on the next decade? Magic 8 Ball says “outcome doesn’t look promising”. Work with what you have to make things better. Lack of pragmatism will doom the libertarian movement to a bunch of cumedgeons making snide remarks on an internet website and magazine, funded by a wealthy donor, that seems hell bent on alienating it’s readers instead of growing the movement for the foreseeable future.

    1. soldiermedic76
      November.5.2020 at 12:24 am

      Oh and I forgot, schisming more often than the early Protestant churches after Luther failed to pass a kidney stone and found out if his interpretation of the Bible was correct.

    2. Dude24
      November.5.2020 at 12:51 am

      Exactly. Pragmatists get some of their way; non-pragmatists get nothing.

      If you listen to every ideological group, they all bemoan how the broader public is nowhere near where they’d want it to be. Socialists view the general public as intolerably accepting of financial inequalities, the woke people view it as intolerably accepting of racial inequalities, the environmentalists view Americans as too greedy and not willing to pay a buck more for the sake of the Earth, the religious folks view the public as dangerously secularizing and losing its moral compass, the white nationalists view today’s Americans as too accepting of their own racial demise, and so on.

      If each of these factions refused to work with others and make compromises, they’d get nothing. Because none of these factions alone has anywhere near a majority support. So, they coalesce with the major parties. The GOP is basically a coalition of religious / culturally traditional folks, nationalists, business interests, gun rights’ advocates, and economic libertarians; the Dems are a coalition of labor unions, environmentalists, SJWs, and overall economic leftists.

      The socialists will probably not get their wealth tax or fully socialized medicine. The super-religious folks will probably not reverse the legalization of same-sex marriage for example. The environmentalists are unlikely to get Americans to sacrifice too much for unclear climate benefits. The white nationalists are unlikely to fully stop immigration. And the woke people are unlikely to get nationwide reparations for slavery (they’re struggling to even convince Californians of the virtues of affirmative action).

      BUT, each of these groups will get SOME DEGREE of what they want — libertarians included — provided they get in the midst of a coalition that has a shot at winning. Because the alternative to not “getting in there” is getting nothing. That’s how politics works. That’s how politics always worked. And if these establishment Reason libertarian types don’t get it, then it’s their loss.

  3. Dude24
    November.5.2020 at 12:31 am

    From a certain libertarian perspective, we’re probably about to get the best of worlds: A Biden presidency that is likely to take it easy on the trade wars (“buy American” mandates notwithstanding), coupled with a Republican Senate to get in the way of tax hikes and massive spending and labor regulation bills.

    Still, a Trump presidency would’ve continued to be the much-lesser of two evils in my view, especially on the regulatory front. Trump has been uniquely good at obtaining permits and fast-tracking the bureaucratic process for many industries throughout his endeavors to cut red tape.

    I’ve seen some morons here call Biden “neoliberal” and “centrist”. I call these people morons because they either haven’t bothered to check his agenda right on his website, or know what his agenda is but consider substantial tax increases and getting the federal government massively involved between virtually every employee-employer deal or interaction (which includes slapping a once-fits-all minimum wage hike across the nation) to be neoliberalism (aka capitalism).

  4. R Mac
    November.5.2020 at 12:39 am

    ?

    https://mielections.us/election/results/2020GEN_CENR.html

    1. Nardz
      November.5.2020 at 12:44 am

      http://www.zerohedge.com/political/michigan-usps-whistleblower-claims-late-ballots-backdated

    2. Nardz
      November.5.2020 at 12:47 am

      http://summit.news/2020/11/04/windows-boarded-up-at-detroit-absentee-ballot-counting-center/

  5. Nardz
    November.5.2020 at 12:40 am

    More of the same?
    The party of totalitarianism via forced business closures/lockdowns, giving free reign to rioters/assassins, and blatant electoral fraud (not just on election day but wholesale changes to process) says:
    Build back better.
    There is a new normal.

  6. Nardz
    November.5.2020 at 12:53 am

    http://twitter.com/davidharsanyi/status/1324188252375572481?s=19

    You can share 8000 word conspiracy theories accusing the president of being a Russian spy but Twitter won’t let you question irregular voting activities.

  7. Nardz
    November.5.2020 at 12:58 am

    This is who we are letting take power:

    https://twitter.com/ConceptualJames/status/1324210735912804354?s=19

    Best to get the message sooner than later. Read their sign. Get it in your head.

    They’re chanting “No USA at all” Denver, CO.

