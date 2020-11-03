Free Speech

In Texas, Wearing the Wrong Thing to the Polls Could Land You in Jail

A new lawsuit says the state's electioneering statutes violate the First Amendment.

(GO NAKAMURA/REUTERS/Newscom)

When Jillian Ostrewich showed up to vote in the 2018 midterm elections, a pollworker denied her entry. At issue was Ostrewich's shirt, a Houston firefighters tee with union insignia, which was deemed to violate a prohibition on wearing politicized regalia within 100 feet of a polling place. Rules against "electioneering" at the polls are typically understood to restrict signs, posters, and verbal attempts to sway voters, but Texas has laid out a more stringent approach—and running amok of electioneering law there can constitute a criminal offense.

If Ostrewich's outfit choice sounds benign, that's because it was. But one measure on the ballot, Proposition B, was an initiative dealing with firefighter pay. So the "election judge" at Ostrewich's polling place ordered her to turn her shirt inside-out or go home; she felt violated but complied, went to the back of the line, and eventually cast her vote.

"On the merits, the electioneering statutes violate the Free Speech Clause of the First Amendment," argues a suit by the nonprofit Pacific Legal Foundation (PLF). In making her case, Ostrewich's attorneys invoke Minnesota Voters Alliance v. Mansky (2018), a Supreme Court precedent that struck down a similar law in Minnesota. The Texas statutes "are facially unconstitutional under [Minnesota Voters Alliance]," the suit says, "because they do not provide to the tens of thousands of election workers that enforce them any 'objective, workable standards' about 'what may come in [and] what must stay out,' resulting in 'erratic application' of the law."

That erratic application was on full display in Ostrewich's case: A county administrator specifically advised that her union shirt be exempt from any electioneering charges, though that guidance came the day after Ostrewich voted. The t-shirt "did not mention any candidate, measure, or political party, much less take a position," writes PLF. Texas electioneering law also prohibits any clothing bearing a slogan or the name of a past candidate, including those not in Texas and those no longer living.

"I think one of the very troubling aspects of the Texas law is that election judges disagree on what is and what is not electioneering," says Wen Fa, the lead attorney on Ostrewich's suit. "Some judges see Black Lives Matter as electioneering. Others do not. Some people see Second Amendment t-shirts as electioneering. Others do not. Some see Tea Party t-shirts as electioneering. Others do not."

One of the more open-and-shut cases came in 2016, when Brett Mauthe wore a "Make America Great Again" hat paired with a "Basket of Deplorables" shirt, both clearly indicating his support for presidential candidate Donald Trump. Mauthe agreed to remove the hat but refused to turn his shirt inside-out. He was arrested and eventually released on $500 bond, as if he was somehow a danger to the public.

That sort of crackdown is rare; enforcement is typically limited to arguments between clerks and voters. But then, arguments are one of the things the law is supposed to stop. "States are worried about other voters being offended that someone is supporting Trump, or supporting Biden, or supporting whichever other candidates, so they prevent voters from wearing them in the first place," notes Fa. (Fa knows of no evidence that any voter-on-voter confrontations have stemmed from a t-shirt in Texas.)

"If you just ask a person on the street," says Fa, "you would not really think of this as a criminal offense. People have the right to express themselves.  They have the right to express their political opinions. And their right to free speech does not stop on election day."

Billy Binion is an assistant editor at Reason.

  3. loveconstitution1789
    November.3.2020 at 8:21 am

    Because we can’t have elections where Democrats dont keep Blacks and AmerIndians from voting, states devised a solution to keep all campaigning from the voting area.

    Just go, wait in line if needed, vote, and then leave.

    1. loveconstitution1789
      November.3.2020 at 8:25 am

      Binion, you might try adding in historic perspective as to why these laws exist.

      At our voting location, masks were not required but my wife and I were told to stand 6 feet apart or the old man polling worker said something to us. We stood together.

      I’m sure he was upset that Georgia would be firmly with Trump.

      1. perlhaqr
        November.3.2020 at 8:47 am

        Actually, I’m curious about why these laws exist. Are people so mentally suggestible that seeing a Trump or Biden or Jorgensen shirt inside the polling facility will make them suddenly change their mind?

        Or is the idea that a bunch of people wearing the same candidate’s shirt might hang out at the polls and intimidate folks who might be inclined to vote the other way? And even if so, as long as they aren’t actually interfering with voters, so what if they’re standing around? The ballots are secret. Vote for whoever anyway.

        Obviously, if the group of “People For Mandatory Banana Eating” are stopping voters and checking their ballots, arrest them. Otherwise, this all seems fairly ridiculous.

        1. SQRLSY One
          November.3.2020 at 8:59 am

          Agreed! Sticks and stones may break my bones, but T-Shirts and MAGA hats will never hurt me!

          Now MANDATES about what I MUST wear? THAT is a different animal altogether!

          Which brings us to this:

          For almost 4 years now, I have been running scared that the Trumptatorshit would FORCE me (and other more-open-borders-kinda folks) to wear a blue MALGA hat, in accordance with my views, which would obviously Make America LESS Great Again! My blue hat would make it plain for all to see, that I am maliciously MALGAlicious, malignantly MALGAlignant, and malodorously MALGAlodorous! I am breathing more easily now, suspecting that my fears will NOT be realized after all!

          Now I am starting to worry that I might be judged (under a Bidentatorshit) to be NON-Woke! In an era of MAW (Make America Woke) and ORDER, I might be forced to wear a red hat, labeled, “OutMAW, MAWless MAWbreaker!”

        2. Gray_Jay
          November.3.2020 at 9:17 am

          “Or is the idea that a bunch of people wearing the same candidate’s shirt might hang out at the polls and intimidate folks who might be inclined to vote the other way? And even if so, as long as they aren’t actually interfering with voters, so what if they’re standing around?”

          That already happens here. They’re loud as fuck, and beyond annoying. One election, I noted who they were screaming for, and took care to specifically vote for their opponent. Yay, if I got played by reverse psychology.

          I easily can see people already feeling intimidated by a crowd of them. Now allow said crowd into the polling place… It would be disruptive, and make this process even more of a pain in the ass than it is already.

          Keep the campaign paraphernalia in the car for the few minutes it takes to vote. The firefighter shirt is being picky, but such is where we are now.

          (And Jesus, was that really the only thing you had to wear? People call cops drama queens…they’ve got nothing on fire fighters. Really, the only vehicle you could take to the supermarket was the pumper rig? Parked right next to the curb in the very front of the store. Look at Meeeeeee!)

  4. Jerryskids
    November.3.2020 at 8:27 am

    One of the more open-and-shut cases came in 2016, when Brett Mauthe wore a “Make America Great Again” hat paired with a “Basket of Deplorables” shirt, both clearly indicating his support for presidential candidate Donald Trump.

    And what, pray tell, made this an “open-and-shut” case when wearing a shirt showing support for a union when a measure to increase the pay of that union is on the ballot is apparently an “open-and-shut” case in the other direction? Neither his hat nor his shirt specifically named Trump nor urged voting for one candidate over the other, what’s the problem? Well, you “know” which candidate he supports and you “know” he’s electioneering in favor of that candidate – which way do you suppose the lady wearing the union t-shirt was going to vote and would encourage you to vote?

  5. JesseAz
    November.3.2020 at 8:55 am

    I still remember when it was racist to say a black panther with a baton outside a polling station was wrong.

  6. SQRLSY One
    November.3.2020 at 8:56 am

    Hey, I have a hand-decorated “T Shirt” that says “Legalize Freedom”!

    (I recall only once getting a quick sharp, or at least astonished, look, in public, when wearing it).

    “Legalize Freedom”… Would that be anti-Republican, anti-Democrat, and pro-Libertarian, since ONLY Libertarians believe in legalizing individual freedom, any more? Yes, I would heavily bet this is so, and I would be a criminal in Texas!

  7. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    November.3.2020 at 9:12 am

    Texas does it right. ID required, absentee ballots based on need, no showing up at the polls to harass anyone, ballots counted that day.

    Unlike shenanigans and malarkey from east coast democrat strongholds who are trying to disenfranchise anyone who isn’t woke far left blmantifa and wiling to smash windows to get what they want.

    How many blmantifa terrorist protests did you see in Texas this year. Yeah that’s what I thought.

    1. Gray_Jay
      November.3.2020 at 9:20 am

      Austin for weeks on end, but yeah.

      Very surprised that Houston didn’t get hit too badly. Quannell Ten’s check must’ve cleared…

