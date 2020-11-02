Brickbat: Hard Work

The furniture was sitting on the lawn, his work van was parked outside, and Roy Stucker was inside a Louisville, Kentucky, home, painting it for a new tenant. That's when 10 Louisville police officers broke out the windows, stormed into the house, and handcuffed Stucker and his girlfriend at gunpoint. They held them for about 20 minutes before realizing that Stucker wasn't the man they were looking for. Stucker's attorney says that man had been arrested by Louisville police 10 days earlier and was still in custody at the time cops raided the house. Stucker and his girlfriend have filed a lawsuit against the city, claiming unlawful imprisonment.