Election 2020

A Federal Judge Just Blocked a Republican Effort To Disqualify 127,000 Votes in Texas

There was nothing remotely fraudulent about the 127,000 votes cast in Harris County's drive-thru voting station.

A drive-up voter drops off his election ballot for the 2020 General Election in the drop box outside of the West Bloomfield Township Hall in West Bloomfield, Michigan. (Amy Lemus/ZUMA Press/Newscom)

A nakedly political legal manuever that sought to invalidate about 127,000 votes in a deep blue part of Texas was blocked by a federal judge on Monday evening.

The ruling should put an end to an attempt by a group of Republican lawmakers and candidates to block Harris County, which includes Houston, from counting votes cast at a drive-thru voting station. The lawsuit claimed that the drive-thru voting station was illegal under Texas law, which allows so-called "curbside voting" only for individuals with disabilities. Harris County contended that the drive-thru voting station met all the requirements to be a standard polling place under state law: individuals had their IDs checked and voted within the privacy of a temporary tent erected for the purpose.

Republicans had asked both state and federal courts to reject those ballots. The state Supreme Court rejected that request on Sunday night and federal Judge Andrew Hanan followed suit on Monday.

Monday's emergency hearing in federal court had drawn national attention because the case landed before Hanan, a George W. Bush appointee with a history of controversial rulings. Liberals and voting rights activists worried that he might rubberstamp a GOP plot to invalidate hundreds of votes on the eve of Election Day.

But Hanan's ruling turned out to be a thorough rebuke of the Republican challenge. The judge dismissed the case on a technicality—the plaintiffs did not have standing in the lawsuit—but went on to say that he would not have invalidated the already-cast ballots even if the lawsuit had been judged on its merits.

In all ways, that seems like the right outcome. As I wrote yesterday, there was little reason to think those voters should have their ballots tossed out since they were not doing anything wrong. The legal challenge argued that Harris County had overstepped its authority by setting up the drive-thru voting station, but voters using it had merely been complying with the instructions they were given by local election authorities.

There was nothing remotely fraudulent about the 127,000 votes cast in Harris County's drive-thru voting station. Republican efforts to disqualify those votes were nothing more than partisan gamesmanship. The courts are right to have dismissed these lawsuits.

Eric Boehm is a reporter at Reason.

  1. Aran Singer
    November.2.2020 at 5:45 pm

    Someone asked if Boehm would lie.

    Here’s his headline

    “There was nothing remotely fraudulent about the 127,000 votes cast in Harris County’s drive-thru voting station”

    Here’s the actual legal claim

    “The lawsuit claimed that the drive-thru voting station was illegal under Texas law, which allows so-called “curbside voting” only for individuals with disabilities”

    Decide for yourself how often and egregioualy he will lie.

    1. Ed Harris
      November.2.2020 at 5:58 pm

      “The legal challenge argued that Harris County had overstepped its authority by setting up the drive-thru voting station,”

      So, not alleging fraud at all.

      JFC you’re a clown Boehm.

    2. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
      November.2.2020 at 6:01 pm

      The claim by Boehm is a deliberate obfuscation. The county was even warned by the DA that allowing non-invalids to vote in their cars was just asking to be sued because it does not conform to the law and they did it anyway.

      Personally I think fear of COVID counts as mentally impaired, but it is not something that would keep you from walking into the polling site.

  2. SQRLSY One
    November.2.2020 at 6:02 pm

    https://www.npr.org/2020/11/02/930365888/federal-judge-dismisses-effort-to-throw-out-drive-through-votes-in-houston

    Federal Judge Dismisses Effort To Throw Out Drive-Through Votes In Houston
    November 2, 20203:27 PM ET

    Common sense and decency prevails! Woo-Hoo!!!

    “The voters exist to serve the system’s nit-picking rules” folks lose! Government Almighty exists to serve the people (not vice versa) wins!!! Need MORE of this PRETTY PLEASE!!!!

  3. SQRLSY One
    November.2.2020 at 6:06 pm

    Once Upon a Time, in a Land Too Near to Here, the Republican Party, in a manner totally unbiased and data-driven, did perform an analysis upon Past Times and Other Places, to determine the efficacy of One-Party Rule v/s Multi-Party Rule. And Lo and Behold, in an impartial manner, the Republican Party did determine that Yea Verily, the performance of One-Party States IS Superior!

    So, being the impartial actors that they were, the Republican Party prepared to flippeth a coin-eth, to determine whether the One True Party shalt be the Republicans, or the Democrats?

    Then The Lord Government Almighty Spake unto them, saying, “Now hold thou unto that them thar horses, and camels, reindeer, elephants, ephelumps, and all other manner of steeds! The flipping of coins is an abomination unto My Sight, in manners so Grave as Democracy! The Lord Government Almighty doesn’t flip coins! No dice! The One-Party State shall be ruled by Republicans! So have I, The Lord Government Almighty, spoken! So let it be written, and so let it be done!”

    Then there was a Trumpian Pestilence upon the land. But the Words of The Lord Government Almighty were obeyed, and there was much suppression of the baskets of undesirable votes!

    Then the Good Witch came and, determined that the Bad Witch weighed more than a duck, and so, was positively IDed as a VERY WICKED, Bad Witch! The Good Witch stomped the guts out of the Bad Witch!

    Let us Rejoice, and feast upon the lambs and sloths and carp and anchovies and orangutans and breakfast cereals and fruit bats!

