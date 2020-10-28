Protests

Protests and Looting Continue After Philadelphia Cops Fatally Shoot a Knife-Wielding Man Experiencing a 'Mental Crisis'

Walter Wallace's family says the officers could have defused the situation without using lethal force.

Walter-Wallace-shooting
(cellphone video)

Philadelphia saw a second night of protests and looting yesterday following Monday's police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr., a 27-year-old aspiring rapper who was wielding a knife while experiencing what his family described as a "mental crisis." Wallace's relatives say police could have defused the situation without using lethal force.

Last night about 500 people staged a peaceful march in West Philadelphia to protest Wallace's death, while others of a more avaricious bent took advantage of the situation several miles away. "After looting Monday night into Tuesday morning in West Philadelphia, hundreds of people were back out ransacking businesses 24 hours later," WPVI, the local ABC station, reports. "Hundreds of people could be seen running in and out of businesses along Aramingo Avenue in the city's Port Richmond section, including a Foot Locker, Burlington, Target and Dollar General. Some could be seen with their hands full of merchandise, jumping in cars before police arrived."

A bystander's cellphone video of the shooting shows two officers repeatedly ordering Wallace to put down the knife as he approaches them and they back away. The Philadelphia Police Department says the officers each fired seven rounds, although it is not clear at this point how many struck Wallace.

Wallace's mother, Catherine Wallace, says police should have known her son was having a mental breakdown because they had been called to the family's house three times that day. Shaka Johnson, a lawyer representing Wallace's family, noted that the officers were not carrying tasers, which might have provided a less lethal way to subdue him. "When you come to a scene where somebody is in a mental crisis, and the only tool you have to deal with it is a gun…where are the proper tools for the job?" he asked.

Wallace was the father of nine children, and Johnson said his wife was about to give birth to a 10th. In 2013, WPVI reports, Wallace "pled guilty to assault and resisting arrest after punching a police officer in the face." Around the same time, "a judge ordered Wallace to undergo a psychiatric evaluation and treatment."

The officers were wearing body cameras, but the footage has not been released yet. The police department is investigating the shooting. "We're confident that investigators will conduct an exhaustive and transparent review of all the facts related to this tragic incident," said Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 President John McNesby.

"The public deserves a transparent and honest accounting of what happened," City Council Member Jamie Gauthier writes in a Philadelphia Inquirer op-ed piece published today. "Officers need more intensive training on de-escalation techniques and use of nonlethal weapons….We must immediately ramp up investments in mental health supports for first responders and the communities they serve."

More on that from Sally Satel in Reason's October issue.

Jacob Sullum is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. Fist of Etiquette
    October.28.2020 at 4:17 pm

    Philadelphia saw a second night of protests and looting yesterday…

    You can just say protesting.

    I’M JOKING. (Although it’s Filthacrapia so maybe I’m not joking.)

  2. soldiermedic76
    October.28.2020 at 4:21 pm

    Not sure, other than less lethal such as tasers, the cops could have done differently. The bigger question is why was this the 4yh time the cops were called and did the family or policy keep the cops from getting him mental care the first three times? The family obviously couldn’t control him, so what did they want the cops to do?

    1. Geiger Goldstaedt
      October.28.2020 at 4:27 pm

      “The family obviously couldn’t control him, so what did they want the cops to do?”

      Get stabbed to death. They wanted the cops to get stabbed to death and, just before their deaths, to accept with great dignity and eagerness their honorable roles as sacrificial lambs to the Great Gods of the Woke.

    2. The White Knight
      October.28.2020 at 4:46 pm

      I was surprised there is a police department where officers are not carrying tasers. If that was because they were not equipped with them in the first place, then more training in use of non-lethal weapons they don’t have is not going to help.

      1. soldiermedic76
        October.28.2020 at 4:51 pm

        Which I asked in Hit n Run why weren’t the Philly cops issued tasers? If they don’t have them it isn’t their fault.

        1. mad.casual
          October.28.2020 at 5:01 pm

          Again, are tasers illegal in Philly? Shouldn’t the family be the ones to run out and get a means to subdue their mentally ill miscreants somewhere between the first and second, second and third, or third and fourth calls to the police (not including the call in 2013 when he assaulted an officer)?

          1. soldiermedic76
            October.28.2020 at 5:05 pm

            All great questions. Instead all the answers we get is the cops shot a knife wielding violent black man.

      2. Commenter_XY
        October.28.2020 at 5:05 pm

        TWK…I think the taser point is completely irrelevant. Cops have guns to deal with people who are armed with knives.

    3.  RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      October.28.2020 at 4:48 pm

      Shoot their burden of a relative and set them up for a payday.

      1. mad.casual
        October.28.2020 at 5:02 pm

        No no. They just wanted them to finally get his rap career off the ground.

  3. The_Unknown_Pundit
    October.28.2020 at 4:21 pm

    Wallace could have diffused the situation by putting the knife down. He didn’t. Suicide by cop.

  4. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
    October.28.2020 at 4:24 pm

    Philly so crappy the only good thing from there is compleate fiction – Rocky. (okay not compleate fiction as it was based on Chuck wepner)

    1. Red Rocks White Privilege
      October.28.2020 at 4:59 pm

      Joe Frazier and the Declaration of Independence were pretty awesome, too.

  5. Cal Cetín
    October.28.2020 at 4:24 pm

    The link between the shooting and the looting seems fairly attenuated.

    “In our considered opinion, this knife-wielding madman could have been taken alive…to express this concern, we’re going to steal some stuff.”

  6. Ben of Houston
    October.28.2020 at 4:24 pm

    In most situations, I agree that the cops jump far too quickly to lethal force.

    However, in this situation, you have a man who is armed. The police had been summoned to the house three times in a single day, so he was obviously dangerous.

    Mentally disturbed or not. He was approaching the police while wielding a deadly weapon. Despite what fraudulent self defense classes say, there is no reliable method to disarm a knife wielding opponent. At short range, knives even win over guns a lot of the time.

    At this point, people are demanding that police be superhuman. The people involved in the looting are just using this as an excuse.

    1. Geiger Goldstaedt
      October.28.2020 at 4:32 pm

      “At short range, knives even win over guns a lot of the time.”

      An acquaintance of mine was fairly easily robbed with by an asshole with a box cutter a few years back, despite carrying a concealed pistol. He is ex-military and, despite his training, was forced to surrender his wallet. It took seconds. He was shocked. He told me the thought of trying to draw his pistol under such close quarters never even occurred to him.

      People that have never had a knife drawn on them believe they are living in an action movie. Not so. A drawn knife is enough to stop most people in their tracks, frozen with fear — even people that are armed.

      1. soldiermedic76
        October.28.2020 at 4:43 pm

        People tend to have much greater fear of being stabbed than being shot. During the 18th and 19th century, despite infantry relying on the bayonet as their primary weapon, very few casualties actually were caused by the bayonet. Trained troops who would stand and absorb volley after volley of musket and cannon fire, taking heavy casualties would often break when charge by bayonets, long before the charging troops reached them. The British noted this during the Iberian campaign, that French troops, who often outnumbered British troops would absorb multiple volleys, often unable to respond because the French preferred to fight in column as opposed to line, but would break as soon as the British were ordered to charge.
        Similarly, infantry will almost always beat horse cavalry if the infantry holds (horses won’t charge into a solid wall), but cavalry relied on the sabre and the fear of the sabre would often cause green troops to break before the cavalry reached them (which ironically resulted in more casualties because broken troops were a cavalryman’s dream).

        1. Geiger Goldstaedt
          October.28.2020 at 4:51 pm

          Knives are terrifying. I happen to be a collector. I have, for better or for worse, cut myself on several occasions. And, though always on my hands or fingers, some of the cuts have been bad. There is always a lot of blood, even for the smallest of bites. Though I am accustomed to handling all sorts of knives, under various circumstances, the thought of being stabbed, or menaced with a knife, is terrifying. Once you see what even a glancing pass with a sharp knife can do to human flesh, the thought of a full force strike anywhere on your body is absolutely crippling.

        2. mad.casual
          October.28.2020 at 4:54 pm

          horses won’t charge into a solid wall

          If you don’t think a horse will run over a standing human or a wall of standing humans, I’ve got news for you. What cavalry cannot do is run full stride through an unbroken line of infantry the way they can through a broken one.

          1. Geiger Goldstaedt
            October.28.2020 at 4:57 pm

            A horse will not typically run into a wall of spears, or bayonets. They are not the brightest of animals, but they are also not suicidal.

            1. mad.casual
              October.28.2020 at 5:14 pm

              So relatively smarter dogs can be trained and disciplined to sacrifices themselves for their owners but horses, long fabled for running back into burning barns, can’t be tricked into running and jumping over obstacles?

              What you’re saying makes sense given the paucity of mounted cavalry and its general ineffectiveness throughout military history. I suppose war elephants were largely ineffective against shields and sabers as well.

              1. soldiermedic76
                October.28.2020 at 5:23 pm

                War elephants, according to almost all evaluations of their usefulness other than as transportation, were ineffective. They were terror weapons but tended to be ineffective if the enemy didn’t break. However, elephants are much more aggressive than horses. Also, dogs are carnivores so attacking is not against their nature.
                Horses, when cornered prefer to use their hooves and or teeth until they can get away. They will rear up or turn and kick out if possible. Reading up protects their head and neck as does turning and kicking out with their hinds legs. Additionally turning and kicking with their hinds legs has the added benefit that you are already facing away from your assailant and can thus run away faster.

          2. soldiermedic76
            October.28.2020 at 5:11 pm

            Horses will generally pull up or veer off when confronted by a solid wall. Running over a single human is different. But even then if given a choice most horses will swerve to miss a standing human. They are prey animals and it goes against their nature to charge into what they perceive as danger. Also their eyesight isn’t great and if they see something that appears solid they will pull up to avoid it. But horses also have a blindspot directly in front of their face, and if the object is directly in front of them and close they can’t see it to avoid it, that is why horses will try and turn their heads as they approach a person or object, to keep it within the field of vision.

            1. soldiermedic76
              October.28.2020 at 5:12 pm

              Cattle will act the same but are more likely to stand their ground and or charge if they feel threatened.

            2. mad.casual
              October.28.2020 at 5:18 pm

              But even then if given a choice most horses will swerve to miss a standing human.

              A single horse, possibly. A band, like you would have in a cavalry, would run over you as surely as if they were cattle or buffalo or pigs. Go try an pet a stud racehorse sometime and come back and tell me what kind of meek prey animals they are.

              1. mad.casual
                October.28.2020 at 5:21 pm

                A band

                I guess ‘herd’ is the more common term but, to me, connotes wild horses.

      2. WillDD
        October.28.2020 at 4:53 pm

        Stopped me in my tracks. A drawn knife does tend to focus your attention — on the knife.

      3. Ron
        October.28.2020 at 5:12 pm

        similar to the close quarters knife issue a relative asked if a person can take a gun away from a person, why they asked me i don’t know but anyway my answer was “you can but you better know what you are doing” most don’t know and trying out a move you saw on tv for the first time while being attack is not a good move

  7. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    October.28.2020 at 4:29 pm

    More equivocation from the liberaltarian reason Koch machine. When you cannot see the problem it means you are the problem. Anyway happy to see more rioting and looting because it gives trump the edge now in PA.

  8. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
    October.28.2020 at 4:32 pm

    WTF is a mental crisis? Because the way the media uses it, it means a psychotic episode by someone the left intends to hold up as a fallen hero.

    You don’t see people rioting over the retarded guy who was convinced by a pervert to pull his pants down and is now on the SO registry for life.

    And maybe, just maybe, the family needed to take some fucking responsibility and physically restrain that man before the police needed to be called a 3rd time. I would much rather go to jail for assaulting my child than bury him.

    Wake the fuck up, people! If cops kill your kids, quit calling the fucking cops or letting the situation escalate to the point that other people do!

    1. Geiger Goldstaedt
      October.28.2020 at 4:35 pm

      A mental crisis is usually a euphemism for a drug induced frenzy. Fentanyl. Meth. Opioids. PCP. Take your pick. Mix and match.

    2. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
      October.28.2020 at 4:38 pm

      Now that I got that out of my system, why isn’t the voice of Libertarianism calling for a private sector response? They need to get the governments red tape out of the way and allow private security to be called to handle these situations.

    3. mad.casual
      October.28.2020 at 4:44 pm

      I would much rather go to jail for assaulting my child than bury him.

      He was a 27-yr.-old unemployed black culture participant. On the one hand, ‘child’ is the incorrect term. On the other hand, it’s exactly the right term.

  9.  RabbiHarveyWeinstein
    October.28.2020 at 4:35 pm

    “Walter Wallace’s family says”

    Nothing of value.

  10. Longtobefree
    October.28.2020 at 4:36 pm

    This never happened when we locked up the crazy people – – – – – – – –

  11. Cal Cetín
    October.28.2020 at 4:39 pm

    How many knife-wielders who menace cops are fully in their right minds?

    1. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
      October.28.2020 at 4:41 pm

      That is way less of a toung twister than how much wood could a wood chuck chuck

    2. Geiger Goldstaedt
      October.28.2020 at 4:42 pm

      If only the officers had been accompanied by a social worker willing to be stabbed to death, the entire confrontation could have been avoided.

      1. WillDD
        October.28.2020 at 4:58 pm

        They’re actually have been suits brought by social workers (or, in more tragic situations, by their estates) against their employers for the employer’s failure to provide the necessary security and protection for social workers doing home visits. Most of what ordinary people suggest as alternative approaches — shoot them in the leg, have social workers deal with it — are just people talking out their butt.

        1. Geiger Goldstaedt
          October.28.2020 at 5:07 pm

          Nobody suggesting that social workers attempt to sweet talk armed assailants actually means what they say. They know how things would work out, and they would not work out well for the social worker.

          The real impetus behind these suggestions is to “defund” the police indirectly through demoralization and reactive riots.

          Unfortunately, there are far too many people (and, many in the hivemind that poses as the “black community”) that believe committing crimes and treating other living people like disposable trash are sacred rights — well deserved entitlement as a result of slavery and the civil rights abuses of the past.

          This a very deleterious mindset.

    3.  RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      October.28.2020 at 4:46 pm

      Having met some cops… the answer isn’t zero.

  12. awildseaking
    October.28.2020 at 4:42 pm

    Keep in mind that Gauthier also voted not only to reject a budget allocation an additional $19m, but also to defund police to the tune of $14m sent to the mayor’s fund, which is a known slush fund for pet projects.

    Maybe if they spent less on psuedoscience implitic bias training and actually gave officers non-lethal equipment we wouldn’t have riots.

    1. Geiger Goldstaedt
      October.28.2020 at 4:45 pm

      “Less than lethal” is not the same as “non lethal.”

      Most less than lethal methods still carry a risk of lethality. Police should stop responding to these types of calls altogether.

  13. Cal Cetín
    October.28.2020 at 4:44 pm

    Somewhat OT:

    “PHILADELPHIA – An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in broad daylight in Strawberry Mansion. Detectives say the man who pulled the trigger is an anti-violence worker with the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office….

    “Police say the employee in the DA’s office tells investigators he paid 31-year-old Vernon Harris for sex in a car parked in the Napa Street lot. Afterwards, the employee claims Harris pulled a gun and tried to rob him, but the employee fired two shots from his own weapon killing Harris.

    “The case has been sent to the Pa. Attorney General for investigation.”

    https://www.fox29.com/news/police-employee-from-philadelphia-district-attorneys-office-shoots-killed-man

    1. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
      October.28.2020 at 4:54 pm

      Only 2 shots, he is antiviolence… By Philly standards

  14. mad.casual
    October.28.2020 at 4:49 pm

    Shaka Johnson, a lawyer representing Wallace’s family, noted that the officers were not carrying tasers, which might have provided a less lethal way to subdue him.

    Are tasers illegal in Philly? Presumably the family could use their own tasers to subdue him. I mean, sure, he had a knife but, you know, tasers or mental health coaches or something.

  15. Commenter_XY
    October.28.2020 at 5:01 pm

    A bystander’s cellphone video of the shooting shows two officers repeatedly ordering Wallace to put down the knife as he approaches them and they back away.

    First…Baruch Dayan Ha’Emet, Walter Williams. May your soul be bound up in the bonds of eternal life.

    Wow. Even though the outcome here was tragic, the actions of the police appear to be by the book, and then some. At least, based on what we have seen thusfar. And I absolutely think we need a fully transparent and honest account of what happened.

    The tragedy here is that Walter Williams was not getting the help with his mental crisis that he clearly needed. I figure this guy had to be crazy because nobody in their right mind would ever charge two armed police officers who have their guns out and are screaming at you to comply. Suicide by cop? Maybe.

    As for the rioters, I am glad the PA governor called out the Guard.

    1. Cal Cetín
      October.28.2020 at 5:04 pm

      Yes, we can mourn the guy who was shot without saying the people who shot him were criminals…much less the store owners who experienced what was ostensibly blowback from the shooting.

    2. Dillinger
      October.28.2020 at 5:11 pm

      well said. shame he had to go down but it seems that’s all they had left.

  16. Red Rocks White Privilege
    October.28.2020 at 5:09 pm

    Contrast what happened in Philly with what happened in Lancaster, after the exact same type of incident occurred.

    The arrested rioters got hit with million-dollar bail sentences, which took the wind out of their sails in a single night. The sentences were later reduced after shit had settled down. In fact, some of the rioters had probably driven over from Philly for an excuse to break shit.

    Philly is run by Democrats, who are fine with this happening and have no incentive to make it stop. Contrast that with Republican-run areas, who bring down the hammer and cut it off ASAP. Guaranteed that if the city leaders weren’t in bed with the rioters, at least half the destruction that took place this summer would have never happened.

Please to post comments