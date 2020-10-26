The Volokh Conspiracy

Should Justice Barrett Recuse from 2020 Election Litigation?

There's no precedent for a recusal, but there's also no precedent for the current situation.

This evening, within hours of the Senate's party-line confirmation vote, Amy Coney Barrett was sworn in as the 103rd Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States. While the Senate was preparing to vote, the Supreme Court issued yet another order in an election law case concerning state election rules. Like the Senate, the Court divided along ideological lines.

Now that Justice Barrett is on the Court, it is inevitable that she will be asked to participate in another election case. Litigation is ongoing, and more cases are likely to be filed between now and the election (and perhaps even after). Should she recuse from such cases? Here are my tentative thoughts on the matter (some of which I expressed here).

The relevant portion of the U.S. Code provides that a federal judge "shall disqualify himself in any proceeding in which his impartiality might reasonably be questioned." Although this provision does not formally apply to Supreme Court justices, they have traditionally sought to comply with these rules, though erring on the side of not recusing. Unlike on lower courts, there is no one to replace a recused justice, so if one of the nine sits out a case, it is necessarily more difficult for the petitioning party to prevail. Another caveat is that each of the justices gets to make their own recusal decisions; they cannot be forced off of a case by their colleagues.

As traditionally understood, recusal is required when a judge has a financial interest in the case, is related to one of the parties, or has worked on the case prior to becoming a judge. So, for instance, Justice Alito has recused multipe times due to his financial holdings, Justice Sotomayor recused in American Electric Power v. Connecticut because the case was before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit while she was still a judge there, and Justice Elena Kagan recused from matters upon which she worked in the Solicitor General's Office.

Recusal is also required when a judge has expressed an opinion on the merits of the case or otherwise demonstrated bias, such as by making extrajudicial comments about one of the parties. On the other hand, recusal is not required because of a judge's prior rulings, statements about general legal matters or even relationships with government officials with matters before the Court in their official capacity.

Applying these standards, it would have been appropriate for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to recuse in a 2016 election case involving Trump, due to her comments expressing her desire that Trump lose, but she had no cause to recuse in cases challenging Trump Administration policies just because she said bad things about Trump the person. Likewise, Justice Scalia may have been required to recuse in a case against Dick Cheney, the person, but he had no obligation to recuse in the case against the Vice President's energy task force (as he explained here).

As odd as it may seem to some, federal judges are under no obligation to recuse in cases involving a prior benefactor, and there is no precedent for judges or justices recusing because a case implicates the interests of the President who nominated them. Justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh did not recuse in Trump v. Vance and Trump v. Mazars, and Justices Ginsburg and Breyer did not recuse in Clinton v. Jones. Likewise, the only one of President Nixon's appointees to recuse in United v. Nixon was William Rehnquist, who recused because of his work in the Office of Legal Counsel, not because he was a Nixon appointee.

Based upon the above, there would seem to be no basis for Justice Barrett to recuse from a 2020 election law case. But is it that simple?

During her confirmation hearings, Senate Democrats suggested Justice Barrett should recuse from election litigation, and former judge Michael Luttig wrote an op-ed arguing Justice Barrett may be obligated to recuse under the Supreme Court's decision in Caperton v. A.T. Massey Coal. Central to these arguments are not anything that Justice Barrett has said or done, but comments made by President Trump suggesting a reason to confirm a nominee prior to the election is to ensure that there are nine justices for any such dispute. Is this enough to justify recusal? I am not so sure.

Without question, Trump believes that a conservative justice is more likely to support the formalist, rule-bound arguments being raised by Republican office holders and campaigns in current election disputes, and wanted a justice confirmed for this reason. He may even think that any justice he appoints will feel indebted to him. But this tells us more about President Trump's motivations than it does about Justice Barrett's ability to adjudicate such cases fairly, and there is little precedent for judges recusing because of things litigants have said about them (as opposed to comments judges have made about litigants). Thus, President Trump could not get a judge to recuse just by disparaging his ethnicity or questioning his fairness (and this is as it should be, or litigants would be tempted to engage in manipulative behavior). Likewise recusal is never required just because a case is controversial or politically fraught.

It is also not clear that the importance of a case to a nominating president is enough to trigger recusal. Recall that when Justice Stevens retired, President Obama wanted to be sure that whomever he appointed would be able to participate in the pending ACA challenges (and not because he lacked any inclination about how such a justice would rule). He nominated his own Solicitor General, Elena Kagan, who had conveniently walled herself off from all ACA-related matters in the Justice Department and would not have to recuse in NFIB v. Sebelius. There is little question that had she not taken such actions at DOJ, she would not have been nominated (and that seems to have been the point), as President Obama was concerned about the potential outcome of the challenge to the Administration's central domestic policy initiative. Despite these facts, I was unconvinced by the arguments for Justice Kagan's recusal then, and I am not sure why the arguments for Justice Barrett's recusal are more persuasive now.

Are there reasons why Justice Barrett might still decide to recuse? Perhaps. Justice Kagan's Justice Department work was inside baseball. President Trump has repeatedly broadcast his desire to have a ninth justice who could help deal with contested ballots. Insofar as recusal rules are intended to help ensure public confidence in the courts, different conclusions may be justified where, as here, we have a President who insist upon making precisely the sorts of comments that could cause reasonable people to question a new justice's fairness. As I noted in this Washington Post story, President Trump's own norm-breaking behavior may justify a departure from the traditional norms of recusal. His repeated comments about the role of courts in the election—and the Supreme Court and his nominee in particular—are high-profile that they might create the sort of appearance problem that the recusal rules are designed to address. Simple prudence may counsel recusal in a special case like this. After all, we've never had a justice confirmed in the midst of an election before.

My tentative conclusion is that Justice Barrett has no obligation to recuse, and that her colleagues would agree based upon past practice. But I think it's a close call, largely due to the President's own intemperate and inappropriate behavior combined with the unusual timing of Justice Barrett's confirmation. If any recusal motions are filed, I am curious as to what arguments they will make, and how well they distinguish the present situation from prior practice.

At her confirmation hearing, then-Judge Barrett said she would take the possibility of recusal very seriously, discuss the matter with her new colleagues on the Court, and consider their advice. Should the prospect of recusal get raised, I expect she will do so. And if, in the end, Justice Barrett decides to recuse the President will have no one to blame but himself.

Jonathan H. Adler (@jadler1969) is the Johan Verheij Memorial Professor of Law at the Case Western Reserve University School of Law.

  1. Ben_
    October.26.2020 at 10:45 pm

    No. No heckler’s veto of justice.

  2. MollyGodiva
    October.26.2020 at 10:54 pm

    Uh. No. You don’t get a 6-3 court and then not use it to help you win. The Rs got their prize, they will use it.

  3. Deontologist
    October.26.2020 at 10:55 pm

    It’s upon Amy Coney Barrett, now, to save America by voting in Trump’s favor, should the election come to that. As unlikely as an expanded Supreme Court would be under a hypothetical Biden Administration, we need ACB to completely put a cap on that by affirming a Trump victory.

  4. y81
    October.26.2020 at 11:12 pm

    So if a president keeps the deal under the table, it’s legit, but if he speaks the truth publicly, that’s forbidden? Wonderful set of incentives.

  5. SimonP
    October.26.2020 at 11:12 pm

    President: “I want to confirm this justice so that the Court can help me to win re-election.”

    Senate: “We want to rush through this nominee so that the Court can help us to win re-election.”

    Barrett, in hearings: “Who knows, lulz.”

    Adler: “It’s a close call, because I can’t find relevant precedent.”

    I don’t think we have to be studied idiots about this. There will be a clear question as to Barrett’s impartiality in any election dispute that reaches the Court, particularly one that could ultimately decide who wins the presidency. Trump and the Senate have placed her on the Court, on an expedited basis, precisely to help them in a close race.

    Kavanaugh and Gorsuch – no. We can dissociate them from the current mess that Trump and McConnell have created. They may not be impartial, but they won’t be any more impartial than any other judge or justice concerned about the fate of our country. But Barrett’s lack of experience, her rushed review, and repeated statements about what this is all about raise clear questions about her impartiality in any election dispute involving Trump. Don’t be ridiculous about it.

  6. Stephen Lathrop
    October.26.2020 at 11:15 pm

    Barrett should recuse from all election cases this season. Otherwise she risks looking as if she is picking and choosing, during what may be a protracted process which will deliver who-knows-what to the Court. Post election chaos could deliver a participant Barret a dilemma from hell. She could find herself torn between one alternative guaranteed to deliver a powerful blow against the Court’s perceived legitimacy, and another alternative which she believes would decide the case wrongly. Barret would be wise not to put herself, the Court, or the nation in that position.

    1. Stephen Lathrop
      October.26.2020 at 11:18 pm

      “Barrett,” of course. No ed function.

  7. Pavel Petrovich
    October.26.2020 at 11:15 pm

    Only a jew spitting sour grapes would raise a question of recusal. Same silly argument can suggest that Kavanaugh should recuse, or maybe all christians should recuse because the anti-christ is running against Trump.

    Case Western should look at juggling its roster before the world figures out the scam.

  8. LawTalkingGuy
    October.26.2020 at 11:16 pm

    “Without question, Trump believes that a conservative justice is more likely to support the formalist, rule-bound arguments being raised by Republican office holders and campaigns in current election disputes, and wanted a justice confirmed for this reason.”

    I question this because it’s giving Trump way too much credit about his thought process. First of all, Trump obviously isn’t “rule-bound” because he keeps hinting that ballots counted after Nov 3rd are illegitimate. That’s obviously not the rule and never has been.

    More broadly, Trump doesn’t think about conservative jurisprudence per se, and I doubt he’s ever used the word “formalist” in his life. He just wants five votes to keep him in power no matter how outlandish his legal theory is and he expects to the justices he appointed plus Thomas and Alito to be team players on this. Given Kavanaugh’s quasi-endorsement of this bizarre “we must know on election night” principle, I can’t say that’s a bad bet for him.

  9. Aladdin's Carpet
    October.26.2020 at 11:22 pm

    So the other 8 justices get a pass in acting on partisan impulses?

    Bush v. Gore was a 7-2 decision on the merits (5-4 on the remedy), and as the ballots were going in Bushes favor anyway during recount. And besides, not being able to pick and choose which districts to recount seems to be obviously correct … the point being that the case everyone points to as a “partisan” court moment … wasn’t really.

    Controversy over mail in ballots seems to be a legitimate controversy, when the election is over what happens? The answer isn’t obvious. I trust barret to act objectively in these scenarios … if that objectiveness means rule in favor of the Republicans, she isn’t doing anything different than anyone else is doing.

    And finally, we are all acting like this will actually change the election outcome … we are all looking at the same polls right? And frankly, the arguments of voter suppression cause covid don’t make a whole lot of sense given that this year record turnout is excepted. So idk what the controversy is. Recent court cases are legitimate disputes about relatively minor issues.

  10. Ben_
    October.26.2020 at 11:22 pm

    Whatever happens, we can be sure it will be proclaimed illegitimate by the left unless they get exactly what they want.

    1. LawTalkingGuy
      October.26.2020 at 11:29 pm

      You don’t think we’re going to be hearing cries of illegitimacy from Trump on November 4th?

      1. Aladdin's Carpet
        October.26.2020 at 11:32 pm

        Thats why she’s the judge and you’re the …

        1. LawTalkingGuy
          October.26.2020 at 11:39 pm

          She still hasn’t ruled on my motion for a bad court thingy.

      2. Ben_
        October.27.2020 at 12:07 am

        I also heard Trump is bad for doing that sort of stuff the left does routinely.

        1. Aladdin's Carpet
          October.27.2020 at 12:15 am

          ok come on, surely the president of the United States can be held to higher standards than idiotic activists right? Did Obama bar entry of the white house from Trump?

        2. LawTalkingGuy
          October.27.2020 at 12:18 am

          Trump is bad because he’s a sadist who revels in the pain of others. If you can’t understand how he’s materially different from whatever image of “the left” you have in your mind, you’re either willfully blind or a sadist yourself who sees nothing wrong with his behavior. Which left wing politicians are laughing about a journalist getting shot by rubber bullets, praising US Marshalls for killing someone because they didn’t want to arrest them, or openly praising a Congressman who assaulted someone? Which left wing politicians are threatening aid to states because they don’t like their governors and thinking that’s funny to do? I wouldn’t be surprised if you are a sadist of course, lots of Trump support is motivated by sadism. I see it here all the time.

  11. Aunt Teefah
    October.26.2020 at 11:32 pm

    There is no doubt about what she will do – if the opportunity comes, she will play her part and help Trump with the coup. The only question is what, if anything, we as a country do about it.

    1. sparkstable
      October.26.2020 at 11:48 pm

      Just like there was no question Roberts was going to kill the ACA. Or how the moment the GOP had control of the house, Senate, and POTUS in early 2000s they were going to outlaw abortion and create a literal handmaid’s tale.

      Got it.

    2. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
      October.27.2020 at 12:03 am

      You will do nothing. OK maybe throw some firecrackers and tear down a statue. Salute.

  12. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    October.27.2020 at 12:02 am

    No recusals. It is time to show the power that the conservatives hold.

  13. TwelveInchPianist
    October.27.2020 at 12:11 am

    “If any recusal motions are filed, I am curious as to what arguments they will make, and how well they distinguish the present situation from prior practice.”

    Hmmm…. The recusal motion decline that saved nine…

  14. Sebastian Cremmington
    October.27.2020 at 12:19 am

    Why, she’s loyal to W Bush and not Trump…only Justice Thomas is loyal to Trump. I heard ACB got a full on “lady boner” when W Bush did shock and awe and she was screaming at Fox News for Bush to “slaughter as many Iraqi babies as you can! Jesus and the Pope are with us in the morally just war because those Iraqi babies messed with Texas…and nobody messes with Texas!!!!”

Please to post comments