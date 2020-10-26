Brickbat: Genghis Who?

The Château des ducs de Bretagne museum in France has postponed an exhibit on Genghis Khan and the Mongol Empire, citing what it says is censorship by the Chinese government. The exhibit was being put together with the Inner Mongolia Museum in Hohhot, China. But the Chinese Bureau of Cultural Heritage began to demand control over the exhibit, demanding that certain words and phrases, including "Genghis Khan," "Empire," and "Mongol" be removed and asking for control over exhibition brochures and maps. Museum officials say they believe the demands are linked to the Chinese government's crackdown on ethnic minorities, including Mongols.