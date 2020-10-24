The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

Prof. Michael Ramsey Blogging on Originalism and Birthright Citizenship

|The Volokh Conspiracy |

I'm delighted to report that Prof. Michael Ramsey (Univ. of San Diego School of Law) will be guest-blogging this coming week about his forthcoming Georgetown Law Journal article on Originalism and Birthright Citizenship; here is the Abstract:

The first sentence of the Fourteenth Amendment provides: "All persons born or naturalized in the United States and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside."

This language raises two substantial questions of scope. First, what does it mean to be born "in" the United States? Does that include birth in U.S. overseas possessions, territories, bases, or places under temporary U.S. occupation? Second, what does it mean to be born "subject to the jurisdiction" of the United States? Does that include persons born in the United States to parents who are only temporary visitors or parents not lawfully present in the United States?

The original meaning of the citizenship clause's text indicates a broad scope for constitutional birthright citizenship as to both places and persons. At the time of enactment, places subject to the permanent U.S. sovereign authority were considered "in" the United States without regard to whether they were territorially contiguous or culturally integrated into the U.S. political system. In mid-nineteenth-century terminology persons born within U.S. territory were "subject to [its] jurisdiction" unless excluded legally by international rules of immunity or practically by military or political realities.

But these originalist solutions in turn raise a challenge for originalism as a theory of modern constitutional interpretation. There is little evidence that the Amendment's enactors considered or could have foreseen the modern implications of either question. The United States had no material overseas possessions when the Amendment was drafted and ratified. Restrictive federal immigration laws did not materially take hold in the United States until the late nineteenth century.

Application of the citizenship clause thus requires originalism to confront the role (or lack thereof) of intent in modern originalist theory. Modern originalists generally claim to be bound by the original meaning of the text rather than the original intent of the enactors. But in the case of the citizenship clause, the text's resolution of key questions of its scope appears to be largely accidental.

The citizenship clause presses originalism to explain why original meaning should be binding in modern law when it does not reflect the enactors' policy choices. As the Article will discuss, explanations are available, but they may take originalism away from some of its apparent common ground.

I much look forward to Prof. Ramsey's posts!

Advertisement

NEXT: Today in Supreme Court History: October 24, 1894

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. ThePublius
    October.24.2020 at 8:25 am

    Thanks for this post. Very interesting. I downloaded the paper but haven’t finished reading it.

    That said, I think it’s wrong that persons born here to a mother not here legally are considered citizens. This has created a “game” where people can sneak in and have a child here, and start a chain of lifetime personal and family benefits as a result. It’s like a child being able to inherit and keep the ill-gotten gains of criminal parents in other contexts, which is clearly wrong.

    1. Queen Amalthea
      October.24.2020 at 9:14 am

      You’re expressing disapproval of a result of following the written text, the kind of motivated reasoning that gets labeled ‘activism’ in other contexts.

  2. Sam Gompers
    October.24.2020 at 9:20 am

    Just do what the Obama judges do. Work backwards from your policy preference and come up with a legal argument.

    Get rid of birthright citizenship. Consistent principles don’t matter in the age of the Living Constitution.

Please to post comments