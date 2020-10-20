The Volokh Conspiracy

Classes #17: The Scope of the 14th Amendment II and Covenants IV

Strauder v. West Virginia, the Civil Rights Cases, Sanborn v. McLean, Shelley v. Kraemer, Western Land v. Truskolaski

Class 17: The Scope of the 14th Amendment II – Congress's Enforcement Powers

 

Class 17: Covenants III

  • Creation of the Covenants: Sanborn v. McLean, 854-857
  • Discriminatory Covenants: Shelley v. Kraemer, 859-865
  • Termination of Covenants: Western Land v. Truskolaski, 865-871

