The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Classes #17: The Scope of the 14th Amendment II and Covenants IV
Strauder v. West Virginia, the Civil Rights Cases, Sanborn v. McLean, Shelley v. Kraemer, Western Land v. Truskolaski
Class 17: The Scope of the 14th Amendment II – Congress's Enforcement Powers
- Strauder v. West Virginia (Supplement)
- The Civil Rights Cases (862-880)
Class 17: Covenants III
- Creation of the Covenants: Sanborn v. McLean, 854-857
- Discriminatory Covenants: Shelley v. Kraemer, 859-865
- Termination of Covenants: Western Land v. Truskolaski, 865-871
Advertisement