Upcoming Virtual Harvard Kennedy School of Government Event on My Book "Free to Move: Foot Voting, Migration, and Political Freedom"

On October 22, 4-5:30 PM eastern time, the Harvard Kennedy School of Government will be hosting me for a virtual talk about my new book Free to Move: Foot Voting, Migration, and Political Freedom. The event is free and open to the public. You don't have to have any Harvard connection to participate. Anyone interested can register here.

In addition to my talk, there will be commentary by Harvard economics Professor Edward Glaeser, one of the world's leading experts on urban development and interjurisdictional mobility. It is an honor to take part in this event with him!

This presentation is co-sponsored by the Taubman Center for State and Local Government and the Rappaport Institute for Greater Boston.

The Introduction to my book, which provides an overview of the rest, is available for free download here. I have pledged to donate 50% of all royalties from the book to charities supporting refugees.