Media Criticism

Why Are Political Journalists More Scared of Revealing Their Votes Than Baseball Writers?

Transparency is only for the little people, it would seem.

|

NYT
(SHANNON STAPLETON/REUTERS/Newscom)

Since I have been trying without success for 16 years now to appeal to my fellow journalists' avowed principles while beseeching them to follow Reason's (and Slate's) lead in disclosing which presidential candidate staffers plan to vote for, let me this year try a more mercenary tack: Y'all are leaving some choice traffic on the table.

As of Wednesday morning, our quadrennial survey of staff voting intentions was this week's most popular item on the website. Having journalists publicly live up to their commitment to transparency is apparently a man-bites-dog story.

What's strange about this stubborn transparency-for-thee stance, aside from the fact that many publications are missing those sweet clicks, is that reporters not on the politics beat have long since come around to the virtues of self-disclosure. Sixteen years ago, very few members of the Baseball Writers Association of America (BBWAA) revealed ahead of time, let alone publicly defended, their annual votes for the sport's Hall of Fame. By 2014, the percentage of disclosers inched above 50. Last year, it was 84.1.

Along the way, a funny thing happened: Baseball writers started taking their vote more seriously. In fact, the BBWAA in 2017 changed the rules to make all future votes public. "We want transparency from the people we cover," then-BBWAA President Derrick Goold told ESPN at the time. "And now we have a chance to do that ourselves."

Huh.

In fact, political voting preferences are inherently less objective and interesting than arguing over whether Curt Schilling belongs in the Hall (I would vote yeah, FWIW, though not for the bloody sock's crony capitalism). But the resident of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. affects lives more than the inductees to Cooperstown, and knowing how political journalists vote arguably gives consumers more usable media-literacy information than whether some sportswag digs Jeff Kent. Wouldn't it be interesting and potentially helpful to know how many news organizations had 2016 voter preferences similar to Slate's 59-1-1 count for Hillary Clinton, Jill Stein, and Evan McMullin?

But we have a cherished right to a secret ballot, objectors shoot back, and quite right: You can easily respond "none of your business" in your media organization's public survey. But people might use our voting preference against us, they cry. You mean like, weaponizing a single out-of-context data point in an effort to besmirch a perceived malefactor? Toughen up, Francis.

Look, we know newspapers are going to overwhelmingly endorse Joe Biden. When political donations originating from employees of media organizations are eventually tallied up, we know they will tilt massively Democrat. Most people who are cognizant of the profession's recent turn toward "moral clarity" over unattainable objectivity understand that that means those with non-lefty politics will be subjected to harsher adjectives.

And yet the very same media commentators who have long decried the so-called "view from nowhere" are absent in this battle for more journalistic transparency.

"Journalists can also be clear about where we're coming from, and where we're not," New York Times media columnist Ben Smith wrote last month. "But journalism also has its own weird ideology that doesn't match up with a party or movement. That you, the public, should know, rather than not know. That sunlight is the best disinfectant. That secrets are bad. That power deserves challenge, including the power of figures most of our respective audiences admire."

All right, then, Big Media Ben. If secrets are bad, power deserves challenge, and sunlight is the best disinfectant, then let's see you and your institution test out that whole "weird ideology that doesn't match up with a party or movement" claim by putting the Gray Lady's money where its mouth is: Show us your votes!

NEXT: The USDA Should Let People Plant Blight-Resistant American Chestnut Trees

Matt Welch is an editor at large at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Ra's al Gore
    October.13.2020 at 12:03 pm

    Baseball writers are pretentious twats who think their opinion outside of sports matters to actual humans.

    1. Brandybuck
      October.13.2020 at 12:44 pm

      My radio alarm is set to a time and station that plays sports news when it goes off. I don’t really listen to it, it’s just better than the shrieking alarm button.

      But it started to down on me listening to these guys. Sports talks is all just stream of consciousness drivel, isn’t it? If they’re not actively calling a game, they’re still actively talking, but with nothing to talk about, so it’s just random firings in the language cortex. Dear gawd, they were talking about a player’s gramma’s peach cobbler recipe the other day!

      1. CE
        October.13.2020 at 1:18 pm

        Grand Theft Auto has a sports radio station, it’s hilarious how realistic it sounds, with only a few minutes of audio.

    2. CE
      October.13.2020 at 1:00 pm

      And baseball writers don’t get canceled.
      Unlike journalists who dare disclose they vote for a Republican.
      Who am I kidding, the second thing never happens, but if they revealed they were all Democrats, people might start to question their objectivity.

  2. H. Farnham
    October.13.2020 at 12:05 pm

    If journalists disclose their voting preferences, then the general public might start to question the neutrality of our stalwart heroes of objectivity in the media.

    1. Nardz
      October.13.2020 at 1:03 pm

      Leftists know their positions, beliefs, and policy preferences aren’t popular and can’t win on their own merit.
      Thus leftists pretend to “neutrality” to lend their perspective artificial credibility.
      You see it the comments here constantly.
      It’s all an attempt to fool audiences into accepting the scam.

  3. Dillinger
    October.13.2020 at 12:07 pm

    Baseball writers are literally the worst humans of all.

    1. John
      October.13.2020 at 12:29 pm

      Yes, they are. These are the people who for 70 years decided that no one can ever be unanimously voted into the Hall of Fame.

      1. Dillinger
        October.13.2020 at 12:35 pm

        it’s the Hall of Fame not the Hall of Who Tim Cowlishaw Likes.

        1. John
          October.13.2020 at 12:43 pm

          It takes a special breed of ignorant dumb ass to decide you are not voting for someone like Steve Carlton because he was mean to you one time. God I fucking hate baseball writers. Scum of the earth all of them.

          1. Dillinger
            October.13.2020 at 12:49 pm

            Steve Carlton was very nice to me the couple times I met him as a kid I never understood why the writers hated him so much. Now I know they’re just assholes who couldn’t play ball themselves.

            1. John
              October.13.2020 at 1:05 pm

              He loved fans but had no tolerance for idiots. So of course the media hated him.

              1. creech
                October.13.2020 at 1:17 pm

                Remember reading somewhere that Carlton moved to Durango, CO and was a self-described Randian libertarian. Yes, why guys like Tom Sever and Mike Schmidt weren’t unanimous choices for HOF is hard to imagine.

          2. CE
            October.13.2020 at 1:21 pm

            as compared to football writers, who kept Terrell Owens (arguably the second best wide receiver of all time) out of the Hall of Fame for a few years because they didn’t like him. Then got offended when he decided not to show when they finally voted him in.

      2. CE
        October.13.2020 at 1:19 pm

        yeah, like some players are good enough to be in the Hall of Fame, but not on the first ballot. but they didn’t play any more between the first ballot and the second ballot.

  4. Megan_Got
    October.13.2020 at 12:09 pm

    I Start Business Online with USA Countries.PleaseRead More.

  5. IceTrey
    October.13.2020 at 12:13 pm

    “If voting mattered they wouldn’t let us do it.” – George Carlin

    1. Longtobefree
      October.13.2020 at 1:26 pm

      Coming to an election near you – – – – – – – –

  6. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    October.13.2020 at 12:14 pm

    Great article, Matt. However, I find it quite easy to know how political journos vote. It’s a one, sometimes two step process.

    1. Read their coverage.
    2. Check their twitter feed.

    #2 is what you do if you can’t quite get a feel from their coverage.

    1. Brandybuck
      October.13.2020 at 12:40 pm

      Does not always hold true. In a world with ONLY two political choices, then yeah one could guess somewhat accurately. But we have more than two choices. We have none of the above, I didn’t bother, I wrote in Paul Paulsen contingent. Which is steadily moving towards 33% of registered voters. It’s the fastest growing voting bloc. And of course there are third parties.

      Looking at just Reason’s voting pattern article. We got like, what, three people who even bothered to vote for one or the other mainstream candidate? Why the hell does the commentariat here think theyr’e all Biden worshipers? Fucking nuts.

      I won’t tell you how I voted, but I will say I paused for a second when I saw Kanye’s name on the ballot. I didn’t even know he made it onto the ballot. Would it really have upset the balance of the universe to lodge a protest vote for Kanye? I didn’t though, but who cares if I did? I also thought about writing in Tulsi Gabbard, but that would have invalidated my ballot as she was not a qualified writeiin candidate. I might also have left that section blank. I won’t tell you.

      But I did vote for a personal friend of mine who ran for the local water district. But not for another personal friend of mine who running for congress, because I wasn’t in his district. He doesn’t have a chance though.

      1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
        October.13.2020 at 12:45 pm

        Why the hell does the commentariat here think theyr’e all Biden worshipers? Fucking nuts.

        Well, now we know they’re not so it has some value, I think.

      2. Yusuf Islam
        October.13.2020 at 1:00 pm

        We got like, what, three people who even bothered to vote for one or the other mainstream candidate? Why the hell does the commentariat here think theyr’e all Biden worshipers? Fucking nuts.

        We got 6 who admitted they are 100% voting for Biden, 4 who said they’re leaning that way but won’t participate, 1 who admitted they are 100% voting for Trump, and the remainder who profess to be voting for Jo Jorgensen.

        And the commentariat thinks they are Biden worshipers because revealed preference is always more accurate than stated preference. When half of the staff’s STATED preference is Biden, and the other half writes articles exclusively in praise of Biden and/or exclusively in derision of his opponent, their actual allegiances are clear.

        1. CE
          October.13.2020 at 1:23 pm

          Libertarians can be left or right leaning, as the Reason comment board shows. But Reason writers are nearly 100% left leaning, as the voting article shows.

      3. Yusuf Islam
        October.13.2020 at 1:01 pm

        I won’t tell you how I voted

        You don’t need to. As I explained, revealed preference is self-confession.

      4. Nardz
        October.13.2020 at 1:06 pm

        We don’t think they’re BidenHarris worshippers/fans, we think they’re leftists who will go along with the crowd.

      5. Overt
        October.13.2020 at 1:27 pm

        FWIW: I don’t believe they are Biden worshipers. I believe they are mostly leftist sympathizers. And if you look at the article, you see that the majority have tended to vote for leftists in the past and are leaning towards Biden. The majority are happy to criticize republicans and “Both Sides” the Democrats.

        And by the way, the lone Trump supporter was Robert Poole- who has NEVER appeared in these surveys before, despite being a Co-Founder of the Reason Foundation. He rarely posts to the site, and the only reason he is in that survey is as a token Trump supporter.

  7. Don't look at me!
    October.13.2020 at 12:15 pm

    Why would I care what other people’s votes or opinions are?

    1. Dillinger
      October.13.2020 at 12:25 pm

      repeated online commentary at opinion page is evidence of habit.

    2. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      October.13.2020 at 12:25 pm

      Well, because not everyone lives in an insular world where they act as an inert blob of carbon floating through the vacuum of space, occasionally bumping into other inert blobs of carbon.

      One can sometimes not care about the opinions of the vast majority of people, but you may, on occasion, run across someone for whom their opinion matters for a variety of reasons- reasons which might be personal to you and you alone.

    3. Brandybuck
      October.13.2020 at 12:29 pm

      I sure don’t. In fact, there are a lot of people I wish I did NOT know how they voted, because I know think less of them. In a culture where there are only two political choices, why am I required to hate half the people? Why is it so important to know how people voted so we can assign them to hate categories?

      1. Dillinger
        October.13.2020 at 12:34 pm

        >> I wish I did NOT know how they voted, because I know think less of them.

        that’s sad dude.

      2. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
        October.13.2020 at 12:47 pm

        In my town, you just put up virtue signaling yard signs.

        fun fact, I’m seeing more Biden signs than I saw Hillary signs. Either people are really, really excited by Biden, or they’re scared shitless of another four years of Orange Man.

        1. Nardz
          October.13.2020 at 1:11 pm

          Might have to do with the roving bands of terrorist blmantifa zombies that have been given free rein* in your city as well.
          You live in occupied Seattle, right?

          *is it “free rein” as in “unguided slack on a horse’s reins” or “free reign” as in “unchecked dominion”? Never thought about this one before…

          1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
            October.13.2020 at 1:19 pm

            I live in a quiet, unhip, off-the-beaten path neighborhood in Seattle. Which is why I’m a little taken aback at how hard the virtue signaling is in my neighborhood. One block east of me where I walk my dog, I call it Virtue Signal Avenue. Literally every third house has some kind of “Science is real/love is love/black lives matter” yard sign. I’m not joking. Some houses have multiple. And they had them before BLM started burning everything down. I don’t think it’s a defense mechanism, I think it’s just part of our modern culture.

            Speak loudly and carry a tiny stick.

          2. Zeb
            October.13.2020 at 1:20 pm

            “rein” like a horse.

        2. CE
          October.13.2020 at 1:25 pm

          quite the opposite here. I’ve seen one Biden sign all year. Hillary signs were everywhere 4 years ago.

      3. Yusuf Islam
        October.13.2020 at 1:05 pm

        there are a lot of people I wish I did NOT know how they voted, because I know think less of them

        So you don’t care how they voted so much that you think less of them based on how they voted? Do you ever actually think about the retarded shit you say? Holy fucking shit dude.

  8. Muzzled Woodchipper
    October.13.2020 at 12:15 pm

    If they reveal their votes, the gig is up, because they won’t be able to hide their liberal bias anymore.

    You say, “Look, we know newspapers are going to overwhelmingly endorse Joe Biden. When political donations originating from employees of media organizations are eventually tallied up, we know they will tilt massively Democrat.”

    If you can find a single NYT, WAPO, etc writer who’ll vote Trump, I’d be more surprised than if aliens knocked in my door in the next 1/2 hour, and journalists simply can’t let it be known that they’re 100% in the tank for Biden (and H in 16), or else their veneer of being something other than Pravda goes down the drain.

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      October.13.2020 at 12:27 pm

      If they reveal their votes, the gig is up, because they won’t be able to hide their liberal bias anymore.

      Disagree. Their liberal bias is apparent in their coverage… and often on naked display on their twitter feed.

  9. Brandybuck
    October.13.2020 at 12:26 pm

    Why does anyone even care how someone else voted? How bizarre is that? It’s like we want to deliberate divide people up into fateful tribes.

    The problem isn’t that the NYT staff won’t reveal their votes, it’s that the NYT staff doesn’t even pretend to engage in objectivity anymore. Objective journalism doesn’t need vote transparency.

    1. John
      October.13.2020 at 12:49 pm

      Your right. I couldn’t care less how they vote. I care about how they think, or in most cases fail to think.

    2. Yusuf Islam
      October.13.2020 at 1:08 pm

      Why does anyone even care how someone else voted? How bizarre is that? It’s like we want to deliberate divide people up into fateful tribes.

      Just a quick reminder that this is the exact same retarded cunt who just said 3 minutes after this post that his esteem for his friends changed when he found out how they voted.

      Seriously guy. I know you’re unbelievably stupid, but really?

  10. Ken Shultz
    October.13.2020 at 12:34 pm

    I would point out that my first real taste of what came to be cancel culture came by way of sports journalists–the first being Jimmy the Greek being fired in 1988 after his awful comments and then when the Sports Writers cancelled Pete Rose.

    Jimmy the Greek being fired was entirley understandable, but cancelling Pete Rose from the Hall of Fame is like the cancel culture version of original sin. When it became clear that they could cancel Charlie Hustle–despite his achievements–it became clear that cancel culture enthusiasts could take down anybody.

    1. Dillinger
      October.13.2020 at 12:37 pm

      >>cancelling Pete Rose

      Mom Nature’s opinion of A. Bartlett Giamatti was quickly made clear

    2. John
      October.13.2020 at 12:44 pm

      Pete Rose got what he deserved. The problem is they let people do worse first with steroids and then with sign stealing that all make Pete not seem as bad in retrospect as he actually was.

      1. Yusuf Islam
        October.13.2020 at 1:10 pm

        Yeah, betting on games that he didn’t fix. The fucking horror.

        I love that unrestricted underage transgender ass sex in the public library is considered a sacred and unalienable right by libertarians, but betting can still make you blush.

        1. creech
          October.13.2020 at 1:22 pm

          As I recall, Rose never bet against the Reds when he managed them. However, even betting on Reds to win would be problematic.
          For example, he could juggle his pitching rotation, make pinch hitter decisions, play stars who were hurt, etc. all to try to ensure a Reds win in a particular game the consequences of which might be felt to the Reds detriment in future games.

    3. Echospinner
      October.13.2020 at 1:12 pm

      I went to those Big Red Machine games and got to meet most of the players. My dad was a big fan and has season tickets.

      What a collection of talent. Just saw that Joe Morgan died. When I met him he was the nicest guy. He was a great hitter and base stealer. It was so exciting to watch him when he got on base because you knew he was going to go for it.

      Rose, Bench, Morgan, Conception, Geronimo…

  11. Drumgroove (Bob)
    October.13.2020 at 12:36 pm

    Journalists? NYT staff; Where?

  12. Minadin
    October.13.2020 at 12:38 pm

    While I appreciate Reason’s transparency on how many of their staff and contributors plan to vote, I don’t think that any private citizen should feel coerced or compelled to reveal this information, no matter what their day job is.

    1. Shandower
      October.13.2020 at 12:45 pm

      Came here to say this. The sanctity of the voting booth was strongly stressed to me when I was young. Even back then, we knew pressuring people to talk about their votes puts pressure on them to try to decide what answer the questioner would like to hear. Once they’re socially rewarded for choosing the correct candidate, that’s who they’re likely to ACTUALLY vote for.

      We want to at least pretend the choice of our next leader isn’t a high-school popularity contest, though it strains our limits of incredulity.

      1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
        October.13.2020 at 12:51 pm

        Came here to say this. The sanctity of the voting booth was strongly stressed to me when I was young.

        Discussing politics in general was considered bad form. Now, Silence is Violence, and if you’re not blaring your political innermost on twitter and instagram, you’re doing it with a stupid assed yard sign.

      2. Echospinner
        October.13.2020 at 1:28 pm

        Dave Chapelle had a great bit about how that is a ‘white people’ thing.

        Here it is.

        https://youtu.be/_ZHrSK0l3dY

  13. LoneWolfRadio
    October.13.2020 at 1:06 pm

    *As of Tuesday morning

    I really love the site, but I’d love to make it through one online article without obvious errors, usually in the first two grafs—and sometimes, like today, in the first two sentences.

    Seriously, though. Tighten your shit up.

    1. Yusuf Islam
      October.13.2020 at 1:12 pm

      It’s ironic that everyone from the interns to the general manager is an “editor” and nobody actually performs any of the job duties associated with an editor.

    2. Echospinner
      October.13.2020 at 1:22 pm

      For some reason it doesn’t bother me.

      I suppose in these days of texting from our cell phone, voice recognition which I use for work and all of those things there is no point in being pedantic about it.

      Resurch shows dot u cn understood a sentance even if TE are many tiptoe errors.

  14. Mother's Lament
    October.13.2020 at 1:20 pm

    Why Are Political Journalists More Scared of Revealing Their Votes Than Baseball Writers?

    Maybe because fake libertarians want them dead if they sit to the right of center?

    https://twitter.com/MattWelch/status/1102654202545913857

    1. Mother's Lament
      October.13.2020 at 1:21 pm

      The gall of Welch here amazes me.

      1. Mother's Lament
        October.13.2020 at 1:22 pm

        https://twitter.com/MattWelch/status/1102666091850027009

Please to post comments