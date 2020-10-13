Brickbat: Giving Them Grief

A spokesman for the Milton Keynes town council in England has apologized after a staff member of the Crownhill Crematorium reprimanded a man who moved his socially distanced chair to comfort his mother during a funeral service for his father. The council operates the crematorium. "We are sorry to have upset this family," the spokesman said. "We don't usually step in if a guest needs to be comforted by another family member and in this instance should have taken a more considered approach."