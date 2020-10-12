Meanwhile in Portland, Roosevelt and Lincoln Get Canceled

Revelers celebrating the Los Angeles Lakers' NBA Championship crowded the streets and remained mostly peaceful in Los Angeles (even if there was not much mask wearing). Meanwhile in Portland, a "day of rage" produced anohter round of vandalism, looting, and wanton destruction. From the Oregonian:

A group of protesters toppled statues of former presidents Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln and shattered the entrance to the Oregon Historical Society in Portland's South Park Blocks late Sunday before moving into other areas of downtown, smashing storefronts and engaging in other acts of destruction.

As is becoming increasingly common, the "protestors" discouraged filming or recording of their activities: