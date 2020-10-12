Coronavirus

A Group of Scientists Wants To Reopen Society. Here's What Everyone Is Getting Wrong About What They Said.

The Great Barrington Declaration asks how much collateral damage is too much.

(Wikimedia Commons)

A trio of epidemiologists released a public letter last week rebuking the lockdown-focused approach to combating COVID-19. Their alternative: a model called Focused Protection, outlined in their Great Barrington Declaration, which would reopen society and allow young people to live their lives normally while implementing safeguards for the elderly.

Reactions were predictably polarized, as coronavirus proposals have tended to be. It's been hailed as the "best advice" and condemned as "grotesque." So who's right?

Let's start with the gist of the declaration: "Current lockdown policies are producing devastating effects on short and long-term public health," write Dr. Martin Kulldorff of Harvard, Dr. Sunetra Gupta of Oxford, and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya of Stanford. "The results (to name a few) include lower childhood vaccination rates, worsening cardiovascular disease outcomes, fewer cancer screenings and deteriorating mental health—leading to greater excess mortality in years to come, with the working class and younger members of society carrying the heaviest burden."

It's true that the coronavirus lockdowns have precipitated a slew of indirect harms. A July study in The Lancet concluded that the United Kingdom should expect "substantial increases in the number of avoidable cancer deaths" because "cancer screening has been suspended, routine diagnostic work deferred, and only urgent symptomatic cases prioritised for diagnostic intervention." A recent Oxfam report posits that 12,000 people could die from starvation per day as a direct result of supply chain interruptions caused by COVID-19 lockdowns. Researchers have also noted an "alarming decline" in child vaccination rates "due to disruptions in the delivery and uptake of immunization services caused by the COVID-19 pandemic," according to both the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF). Mental health problems appear to be rising.

Though lockdowns were expected to have costs, we wouldn't want those to outweigh the benefits. Such is the notion at the heart of the Great Barrington Declaration, and it's a good one. They propose another way forward: "The most compassionate approach that balances the risks and benefits of reaching herd immunity, is to allow those who are at minimal risk of death to live their lives normally to build up immunity to the virus through natural infection, while better protecting those who are at highest risk."

Unfortunately, the group's suggestions for how to proceed toward that goal are somewhat murky. 

Consider one of the declaration's fundamental claims. "We know that all populations will eventually reach herd immunity—i.e.  the point at which the rate of new infections is stable—and that this can be assisted by (but is not dependent upon) a vaccine," it says. "Our goal should therefore be to minimize mortality and social harm until we reach herd immunity." Though it is possible to achieve herd immunity via mass infection, one would be hard-pressed to come up with a major infectious disease that reached lasting herd immunity without vaccination. That includes measles, mumps, rubella, smallpox, polio, and pertussis, all of which were brought under control (or eradicated, in the case of smallpox) only with a vaccine.

"We have not achieved any herd immunity through a natural disease process to most major infectious diseases that affect the population to this scale," says Dr. Christelle Ilboudo, an infectious disease expert at the University of Missouri. "All of the major infections I know of have required vaccination."

Bhattacharya calls the herd immunity focus, and the ensuing backlash, a red herring. "The current 'lockdown-until-a-vaccine' strategy itself is also a herd immunity strategy in the same sense, because essentially, you're saying, 'Let's wait until we have a vaccine and that will then induce the population immunity that we want for safe activity," he tells Reason. "The problem with the current strategy is it is absolutely deadly to the people who don't face very much risk from COVID-19."

Some critics, such as Yale epidemiologist Gregg Gonsalves, have suggested that the declaration seeks to "cull the herd of the sick and disabled." Bhattacharya especially pushes back on that: "The goal is to minimize death," he says. "If you want to minimize deaths, you need to account for the deaths that come from the lockdowns as well as from COVID itself. The critics focus only on COVID deaths and ignore the deaths of the lockdowns. That's unconscionable." 

So how would they allow the young to continue life as normal while protecting the elderly? The declaration is a bit thin on details. "A comprehensive and detailed list of measures," the scientists write, "including approaches to multi-generational households, can be implemented, and is well within the scope and capability of public health professionals."

That detailed list doesn't materialize in the letter itself. Over the course of our conversation, Bhattacharya mentions the possibility of quarantining the elderly and the vulnerable in hotels if they live with younger household members, though just how feasible that would be remains unclear. Are masks part of the solution, I ask? "Depends on the setting," he says, mentioning hospitals as a place where they should be used. What about social distancing? A refrain: "In some settings, yes. In some settings, it's not possible." 

Schools are typically classified as one of those impossible settings. "Schools closing because you can't stay six feet apart is criminal," he says. "The harm from closing schools is so high." Those closures have adversely impacted poor families who have fewer resources for child care and often little ability to work remotely. Adolescent mental health has suffered. And American schools that have reopened have yet to see major case outbreaks, perhaps because of lower COVID-19 transmission rates among children and the decreased likelihood that they will develop the disease.

Part of Bhattacharya's resistance to diving deeper with me seems to be rooted in a resentment toward the one-size-fits-all model we've seen over the last seven months. Fair enough. But the alternative still hasn't been ironed out. "We're talking about an infinity of settings, right?" he asks me.

The plan also does not appear to include countermeasures implemented on a wide scale. A robust, cheap testing program, for instance, has often been touted as a possible way out of freedom-impinging lockdowns, with its potential to zero in on positive cases before someone becomes a super-spreader. Not so under the declaration. According to Bhattacharya, such measures should actually be directed away from society at large. "All that Focused Protection is is to divert those resources—testing resources, masks, non-pharmaceutical interventions, the therapies—to the service of protecting the vulnerable," he says.

Bhattacharya did hone in on at least one thing that most everyone will be able to agree on: the politicization of COVID-19. "Masks [have become] a political debate," he says, "where one side looks at you and says, 'Oh, you're wearing a mask. Therefore you're too scared and you don't value individual freedom.'" Meanwhile, the other side "looks at you and says, 'You're not wearing a mask. You just hate other people because you're trying to kill them.'"

That mutual animus extends far beyond masks, and it helps explain the mixture of vigorous support and vigorous pushback that Bhattacharya and his colleagues received for their declaration. The proposal isn't perfect, and it certainly has some gaps to fill. But it asks an important question: How much collateral damage is too much?

Billy Binion is an assistant editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. William_Words
    October.12.2020 at 11:40 am

  2. CE
    October.12.2020 at 11:45 am

    It’s the obvious solution to a disease that is mostly dangerous to people who are too old or too sick to be working. Why stop young healthy people from working? Why add economic misery (which leads to an increase in deaths) to a health crisis when you don’t have to?

    1. Trumptard
      October.12.2020 at 12:47 pm

      But what is the plan? You can not have a society unless there are rules and plans for every single contingency.

      1. Dillinger
        October.12.2020 at 12:55 pm

        lol

        1. #LibertarianForBiden
          October.12.2020 at 12:56 pm

          What are you laughing at? S/he didn’t say anything to laugh about.

  3. Geiger Goldstaedt
    October.12.2020 at 11:49 am

    The best plan is one in which individuals weigh their risks, and act accordingly.

    It does not require any grand plan or governmental intrusion.

    This was sound advice and the exact way we lived our lives prior to 2020.

    How quickly we’ve forgotten.

    1. Ron
      October.12.2020 at 12:18 pm

      it is amazing that they forgot 2000 years of proven methods but the government always knows a new way to screw things up

      1. Ron
        October.12.2020 at 12:20 pm

        then after the dance they all go screw so not much good was it. I’am curious if that was just one dance or all dances

        1. Ron
          October.12.2020 at 12:21 pm

          this was meant for RA’s dance link

          1. Dillinger
            October.12.2020 at 12:56 pm

            the kids in the dance link are too well-coordinated to not have been well-coordinated

  4. Ra's al Gore
    October.12.2020 at 11:50 am

    https://twitter.com/AlexBerenson/status/1315069835144036354

    Oh that is terrible. Sweden is up to 50 new positive tests (let’s not call them cases, let’s try to be accurate) and ~0 deaths per million people. That must be way worse than countries like Spain and France, which took the hard lockdown route, right?

    Let’s see (next screenshot)

  5. Ra's al Gore
    October.12.2020 at 11:51 am

    Prom kids dancing backwards to be socially distanced.

    https://twitter.com/aginnt/status/1315380514187087872
    What hysteria does to people

  6. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    October.12.2020 at 11:54 am

    Reactions were predictably polarized, as coronavirus proposals have tended to be. It’s been hailed as the “best advice” and condemned as “grotesque.” So who’s right?

    The people hailing it as the best advice?

    1. Idle Hands
      October.12.2020 at 12:13 pm

      What do the scientists think?

    2. Jerryskids
      October.12.2020 at 12:43 pm

      Well, the WHO has now said that lockdowns are the wrong approach, so you know the WHO are no longer considered a reliable source for answering that question. Has the WHO been Twitter-banned yet for spreading misinformation about the coronavirus? I can’t wait for the CDC to suggest that lockdowns might not be the best approach, they’ll get their asses Twitter-banned as well.

  7. IceTrey
    October.12.2020 at 11:55 am

    Are those other diseases comparable? There’s no vaccine for cold viruses but we don’t shut down for those. Some years they make the wrong variant of vaccine for flu viruses but we don’t shut down over that. This whole thing is very odd.

    1. Geiger Goldstaedt
      October.12.2020 at 12:08 pm

      The shutdowns were predicated upon the virus being not only extremely contagious, but also extremely deadly. It is neither, but we are now stuck with the lockdown model, which will invariably be applied to stop the spread of other relatively benign viruses. Proponents of authoritarian lockdowns will simply argue that we as a society have “evolved” in our understanding of public health policy and, unfortunately, millions of Americans will accept this explanation and willingly surrender their liberties.

    2. Hank Ferrous
      October.12.2020 at 12:12 pm

      Agreed, people are not rational animals.

    3. Ron
      October.12.2020 at 12:22 pm

      flue Vaccines are only affective less than 30% of the time, in reality probably a waste of time and money

  8. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    October.12.2020 at 11:58 am

    Over the course of our conversation, Bhattacharya mentions the possibility of quarantining the elderly and the vulnerable in hotels if they live with younger household members, though just how feasible that would be remains unclear.

    Where are the quarantined now?

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      October.12.2020 at 12:05 pm

      They*

      1. Rossami
        October.12.2020 at 12:28 pm

        They are not quarantined now. As the article explains, the elderly in question currently live side by side with the youth in multi-generational households.

        Because we won’t segregate based on actual risk, we try to lock down everyone, a protocol that is only modestly effective and comes with massive negative side-effects.

        If population-wide lockdowns were a protocol that had to go through FDA review, they’d be rejected in a heartbeat.

  9. Zeb
    October.12.2020 at 12:06 pm

    We have not achieved any herd immunity through a natural disease process to most major infectious diseases that affect the population to this scale,” says Dr. Christelle Ilboudo, an infectious disease expert at the University of Missouri. “All of the major infections I know of have required vaccination.

    If by “herd immunity” you mean getting rid of a disease entirely, then that has only happened in a small handful of cases. We have never reached that kind of absolute herd immunity with any influenza, corona or other similar respiratory viruses, even with a vaccine.
    This is idiotic. The idea that this virus can be eliminated is ridiculous. We need to stop thinking that way and just stop all of this bullshit. We don’t need a national plan. We need to accept that this is now another in the collection of cold/flu viruses that we deal with all the time and have done forever.

    1. Geiger Goldstaedt
      October.12.2020 at 12:09 pm

      +100

    2. Idle Hands
      October.12.2020 at 12:12 pm

      It’s a hysteria driven by superstitious magic Zeb, unfortunately i don’t see a way out of this without a magical solution.

    3. Trumptard
      October.12.2020 at 12:50 pm

      Perfect. They argue from the assumptions that the lock downs are a good idea and that they are the only thing between the current situation and death on a scale not seen this the 1300s. This is rubbish.

  10. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    October.12.2020 at 12:06 pm

    Unfortunately, the group’s suggestions for how to proceed toward that goal are somewhat murky.

    But Gavin Newsom’s ‘equity metrics’ are laser focused with a clearly established goal.

  11. Idle Hands
    October.12.2020 at 12:07 pm

    This appealing to the authority of scientists is just beyond creepy. I don’t need scientists permission to live my life even when they happen to agree with me.

    1. Idle Hands
      October.12.2020 at 12:10 pm

      This has to be the most religious this country has ever been and it’s freaking me out. Even peak god bothering we at least had a variety of different Christians sects ruling over us. Now it’s just believers in the science and heretical non believers.

      1. Geiger Goldstaedt
        October.12.2020 at 12:19 pm

        Scary, indeed.

        Slowly, but surely, we will circle our way back to politically inspired eugenics.

  12. Hank Ferrous
    October.12.2020 at 12:07 pm

    ‘A recent Oxfam report posits that 12,000 people could die from starvation per day as a direct result of supply chain interruptions caused by COVID-19 lockdowns’ Think globally, act locally /sarc.

  13. NatashaJSheffield
    October.12.2020 at 12:08 pm

  14. Rossami
    October.12.2020 at 12:09 pm

    re: “one would be hard-pressed to come up with a major infectious disease that reached lasting herd immunity without vaccination.”

    Good lord, what a stupid statement. One would have to be completely ignorant of all human history before the invention of vaccines for that to be hard. One would also have to ignore all the other lifeforms on the planet that get sick and achieve herd immunity without the benefit of vaccines.

    Herd immunity does not mean the disease is wiped out. It doesn’t even mean that nobody dies from it. Herd immunity merely means that it’s no longer an epidemic – that it becomes a normal disease that people sometimes get but we don’t worry about mass contagion anymore.

    No matter how much some folks want to pretend otherwise, people are still going to get sick and die. Always have, always will. It’s good to hear someone finally addressing the right goal – minimizing total deaths and misery, not merely the COVID deaths.

    1. Zeb
      October.12.2020 at 12:44 pm

      Thanks for that. This weird definition of herd immunity that seems to have caught on is useless. It’s just the theoretical point where a virus will stop being transmitted based on a very simplistic model.
      Aside from smallpox and polio, we have never eliminated a human disease as far as I know.

  15. Dillinger
    October.12.2020 at 12:15 pm

    when will the calls begin to give up the ghost? it’s been over for months.

    1. Idle Hands
      October.12.2020 at 12:20 pm

      When the states and municipalities have to start budgeting for the next fiscal year and they realize they are going to start bouncing checks from the shortfall.

  16. Idle Hands
    October.12.2020 at 12:18 pm

    In all honesty this is the perfect political scenario. It’s an unsolvable problem that could have always been worse if they hadn’t acted with Masks or Lockdowns. People wanted this and they wanted it so hard. Don’t believe me look at the polling numbers of gov who had the most draconian nonsensical rules.

  17. Jackand Ace
    October.12.2020 at 12:19 pm

    They ignore the impact of what libertarians call for…individual choice. Yes, things like cancer screenings went into hiding for two reasons when the lockdowns were just started. People on their own made the choice to just stay home rather than be screened because they themselves judged the risk…do I want to be exposed to Covid just to be tested to find out I’m clear of cancer. In addition, hospitals were swamped with Covid patients and couldn’t do testing and elective surgeries because they were overwhelmed. And that would be the sad reality anyway without any restrictions at all.

    One of our local hospitals has 150 beds. At one point 140 were Covid patients. All that would get worse by magnitudes with no restrictions.

    1. Ron
      October.12.2020 at 12:35 pm

      many hospitals were so lacking for any patiences that they had to lay off personnel. there wasn’t a covid patient for 100’s of miles

    2. Sevo
      October.12.2020 at 12:43 pm

      Jackass hardest hit.

    3. Zeb
      October.12.2020 at 12:46 pm

      No, idiot, when the lockdowns started they cancelled elective procedures and non-emergency appointments. And most hospitals were no where close to overwhelmed at any point.

  18. Idle Hands
    October.12.2020 at 12:25 pm

    If you think we are close to being out of this I don’t know what to tell you. We live in a black mirror episode.

    https://twitter.com/CryptoParadyme/status/1315028386457157634

    1. Idle Hands
      October.12.2020 at 12:27 pm

      this is quite possible the creepiest depressing thing I’ve ever seen.

  19. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
    October.12.2020 at 12:25 pm

    Though it is possible to achieve herd immunity via mass infection, one would be hard-pressed to come up with a major infectious disease that reached lasting herd immunity without vaccination. That includes measles, mumps, rubella, smallpox, polio, and pertussis, all of which were brought under control (or eradicated, in the case of smallpox) only with a vaccine.

    Hey, Binyon, which of those diseases listed is a coronavirus? Why don’t you STFU and try to understand that there was never any need to do any of what was done because there was never any hope of preventing the spread of COVID. Fauci and Redfield and all their ilk have done nothing but incite panic and put themselves in the spotlight. The repercussions of listening to these public heath ‘experts’ only started with dead grandmas at the hands of Cuomo. The ripple effect on the economy and the breach of the people’s trust will echo for generations.

    Quit pretending that health can be managed centrally. Promote a policy of individuals taking individual responsibility for their individual health. Like some kind of libertarian economic policy only applied to health care. Try to be what you pretend to be.

  20. Ron
    October.12.2020 at 12:29 pm

    I’ve been reading 1491 thanks to the suggestion by Soldiermike, where is he anyway, But i wonder if our government officials believed Covid-19 was a real threat by China much as the European diseases that were a real threat to the Native Americans. what did our government know and then lie to us to avoid a real panic about a real perceived bio weapon attack. Inquiring mines want to know or else make more conspiracies

  21. Bill Godshall
    October.12.2020 at 12:29 pm

    Sweden’s stunning success in reducing Covid deaths (and new cases) continues to be ignored by the US news media, most notably by those who condemned Sweden’s wise (and scientifically sound) decision to not shut down businesses.

    Sweden’s daily Covid death rate has remained below 0.33 per million people since the beginning of August, below 0.2 per million since the beginning of September, and has been close to 0.1 death per million for the past several weeks (i.e. 1 death per day in Sweden).

    In sharp contrast, the daily Covid death rate in the US has fluctuated between 2.1 and 3.5 per million since May 25.

    So why won’t the news media (including those at Reason) report that the daily Covid death rate in the US is 20 times greater than in Sweden?

    The only possible explanation is that doing so would help Trump win reelection, help Republicans keep the US Senate, and help Republicans gain control of the US House.

    Anyone can easily compare daily and cumulative cases, deaths and tests (and their rates) between Sweden, US and other countries at:
    https://ourworldindata.org/coronavirus-data-explorer?zoomToSelection=true&time=2020-03-01..latest&country=USA~SWE&region=World&deathsMetric=true&interval=smoothed&perCapita=true&smoothing=7&pickerMetric=gdp_per_capita&pickerSort=desc

    1. Sevo
      October.12.2020 at 12:44 pm

      And cowardly lefty shits who are more than happy to grab power won’t care.

  22. Trumptard
    October.12.2020 at 12:45 pm

    First, thank you for finally getting to this. Second, stop using frigging contractions (we’ve, hasn’t, wouldn’t, etc.). We are not having a conversation over beer.

    Now to the heart of the article. Why is Reason so focused on top-down plans? This is a magazine supposedly for free markets and free minds. Should not the onus be on the lock down proponents to explain why they need to ruin our economy and take away our liberties forever?

    But they do not provide enough details for Billy the fan of government planning. What are the details? Stop locking down everyone down when the direct risk of the virus is not significant to the vast majority of the population. Open things up, figure out how to keep older and riskier people as safe as possible. That is it Billy. Why is that so hard to understand?

    Why is testing so important? Read between the lines, the authors of the declaration want the disease to spread among people at low risk. The important metrics are not positive tests, but deaths and hospitalizations. Therefore, the only place testing really makes sense is in hospitals and nursing homes. Testing kids and young adults is just used by the panic porn merchants to scare the shit out of the innumerate (Billy based on your arguments, you belong in this group).

    1. Zeb
      October.12.2020 at 12:53 pm

      Yeah, the emphasis on testing needs to stop. It is not useful information at this point. We know it is becoming endemic. The pandemic state is nearly over. All the test numbers do is confuse and mislead.
      If people want to get tested, or employers want employees tested, fine. But we don’t need a running tally of every positive test. Death and hospitalization numbers are what really show what is going on.

  23. AlbertP
    October.12.2020 at 12:46 pm

    Nearly every establishment I do regular business with, including hardware stores, pharmacies, groceries, restaurants, etc, have instituted (or, in some cases, expanded existing policies), allowing me to shop for what I need without ever actually entering their establishment, either by curb-side pickup or delivery.

    That being the reality, does mandating masks make much sense? I am in a “higher risk” group, but geez, I can take care of myself just fine thank you.

    That being said, I have no problem with these businesses requiring masks to protect their employees. But aren’t we getting past the time when masks should be mandated? Like several months past?

  24. Bill Godshall
    October.12.2020 at 12:49 pm

    Along with the fear mongering left wing news media and Democrats, Big Pharma has also been aggressively promoting the narratives that businesses should remain locked down until a vaccine is approved by FDA, that only vaccines should be allowed to create herd immunity, and that naturally achieved herd immunity (as appears to be occurring in Sweden) is immoral and inhumane.

    Notably, former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb (who now makes more money as a Big Pharma lobbyist) has been promoting herd immunity by vaccine, while demonizing natural herd immunity for Covid.

  25. Sevo
    October.12.2020 at 12:49 pm

    Gee, this didn’t take long, did it?
    Newsom, et al, will simply ignore this; you think he’s gonna give up his new-found powers that easily

  26. Jerryskids
    October.12.2020 at 12:52 pm

    Funny, I wanted to know more about this “Great Barrington Declaration” so I Googled it and the second search result said they were climate denialists and almost all the top search results said they were full of shit to one extent or another. Then I tried Bing and DuckDuckGo……the results were like day and night. Why would Bing and DuckDuckGo be lying to me like that about what’s important to know about this declaration? It’s such a fucking mystery, I can’t figure out why they’re not more transparent in not censoring search results like Google. Google would never lie to me.

Please to post comments