The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

CDC Wanted to Require Mask-Wearing on "Airplanes, Trains, Buses and Subways, and in Transit Hubs such as Airports, Train Stations and Bus Depots"

But White House blocked the proposal to regulate the channels and instrumentalities of interstate commerce.

|The Volokh Conspiracy |

The New York Times reports that the CDC asserted the power to require mask-wearing on "airplanes, trains, buses and subways, and in transit hubs such as airports, train stations and bus depots." The article is vague on the source of statutory authority: it merely cites the agency's "quarantine powers." I'll assume the agency has these delegated authorities. Would this delegation of power be constitutional?

I wrote about the constitutionality of federal mask mandates in two prior posts. Jack Balkin had flagged a similar proposal:

Next, Congress could focus on technologies  of travel. It could provide that any person who uses any facility of interstate commerce for travel, whether privately or publicly owned (e.g., a car, a motorcycle, a taxi, a limo, an Uber car, a bus, a subway, a boat, or a plane) shall wear a mask during the entire period of travel.

Jack suggested that the federal government could regulate the so-called "channels" and "instrumentalities" of Commerce. Chief Justice Rehnquist discussed these two heads of authority in U.S. v. Lopez. Randy and I write in An Introduction to Constitutional Law:

First, "Congress may regulate the use of the channels of interstate commerce." In Darby and Heart of Atlanta, for example, the Court upheld Congress's authority to keep "the channels of interstate commerce free from immoral and injurious uses." In such cases, Congress can regulate local activities that block the flow of interstate commerce.

Second, "Congress is empowered to regulate and protect the instrumentalities of interstate commerce, or persons or things in interstate commerce, even though the threat may come only from intrastate activities." For example, Congress could protect ports and railroads from foreign terrorist attack, even though these hubs are entirely intrastate.

I suggested that part of Jack's suggestion could be consistent with precedent:

I think this position has more precedent. For example, Congress imposes a host of mandates on people who fly airplanes. For example, airplane passengers are required to put on a seatbelt, watch a safety briefing, and if cabin pressure drops–you guessed it–wear a mask! I'm not sure this reasoning would extend to privately-owned modes of conveyance. Congress imposes mandates that car manufacturers include seatbelts, but states in turn require people to use those seatbelts. I do not think Congress could reach every single mode of private, non-commercial travel.

The CDC's proposal was more narrow, and would not have extended to private modes of conveyance. This order would probably be within Congress's powers. But I am still skeptical that Congress quietly delegated to the CDC such broad power to regulate every facet of public transportation in the country.

Advertisement

NEXT: Of Biden, Bush, and the History of Judicial Confirmation Fights

Josh Blackman is a constitutional law professor at the South Texas College of Law Houston, an adjunct scholar at the Cato Institute, and the President of the Harlan Institute. Follow him @JoshMBlackman.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. DaivdBehar
    October.10.2020 at 12:43 pm

    Such a large and intrusive mandate should be proven safe and effective first. It is medical quackery so far, just the Deep State asserting Chinese Commie style power over people. For example, plane ventilation is more secure than that in the average operating room.

    This is a scheme to make everyone look like a Democrat Party douche bag.

    1. Longtobefree
      October.10.2020 at 1:09 pm

      Silly boy.
      The US Constitution has already been suspended at all US airports.
      No second amendment.
      No first amendment.
      No fourth amendment.
      No fifth amendment.

    2. Martinned
      October.10.2020 at 1:28 pm

      Such a large and intrusive mandate should be proven safe and effective first.

      The Constitution is not a suicide pact

  2. Life of Brian
    October.10.2020 at 12:50 pm

    In 2017, NPR floated this discussion of the CDC’s quest to refresh its quarantine powers for the first time since 1940:

    While he agrees the civil liberties protections in the new regulations should be even stronger, Gostin argues they’re better than relying on the protections in the old rules. The new president is a self-described “germophobe,” Gostin notes.

    “If you’re a germophobe, then you’re going to overreact and the last thing we want in the face of a public health crisis is overreaction,” he says. “And I think having rules in place that are modern at least will provide some buffer against the whims of an administration that may overreact.”

    The irony of them now using their new and improved powers to further a cycle of overreaction–and in direct opposition to an administration that is counseling for a more measured approach–is stunning.

  3. DaivdBehar
    October.10.2020 at 12:52 pm

    The effect of car seatbelts has hundreds of academic studies showing the benefit. But whatever, the real world death rate from billions of miles driven has dropped like a stone. People know that and support the mandate at a rate of 90%.

    Where are the data for mass mask wearing? I would change my mind about masks in the face of even a small amount of reliable, validated data.

    1. Ben_
      October.10.2020 at 1:04 pm

      There’s no significant benefit to mask-wearing outdoors where there are no crowds. Any outdoor mask requirement — except maybe in dense urban neighborhoods with crowds — is a rejection of science and merely superstitious emotional people using a ritual to protect against the bogeyman.

    2. Longtobefree
      October.10.2020 at 1:11 pm

      Sadly, all the mask studies do is prove that they reduce O2 levels, and retain all germs and virus particles directly in front of your mouth and nose.
      And, oh by the way, those studies are for ‘real’ masks, not “cloth face coverings” improperly worn.

    3. Martinned
      October.10.2020 at 1:30 pm

      Yes, I can see why you’d be sceptical. After all, literally no such studies have been done if you ignore the ones that give an answer that you don’t like.

      https://lmgtfy.app/?q=Study+mask+covid

  4. Ben_
    October.10.2020 at 12:57 pm

    Totalitarians love their new authority. It’s been out of their reach for so long but now they finally get to police your walking and breathing.

    Driving while black was bad enough, now the police in NY can get you for breathing while Orthodox. In Nevada and California it’s breathing while religious. Other places it’s breathing when the police are having a bad day and want to practice using the taser on someone.

    Not content with policing breathing locally, where Covid case numbers give them an excuse, totalitarians want to expand it nationally so it can be enforced against people in places where there aren’t enough Covid cases to justify it. That’s always the sign their actions are about power and that the justifications are mere excuses.

Please to post comments