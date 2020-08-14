The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

The Constitutionality of a Federal Mask Mandate

What enumerated power would allow Congress to require people to wear masks?

|The Volokh Conspiracy |

In June, I wrote that a state mask mandate would be constitutional. Challenges based on the Due Process Clause of the 14th Amendment would run into Jacobson v. Massachusetts. Now, Vice President Biden has proposed that the federal government should require people to wear masks. It is unclear if he was referring to an act of Congress, or an executive order. I'll assume that he was referring to the former, rather than the latter. Could Congress enact a mask mandate?

I think a Due Process Challenge based on the Due Process Clause of the 5th Amendment would fail under Jacobson. But there is a far more potent line of attack: what enumerated power would allow Congress to require people to wear masks? Of course, this question brings back the debate in NFIB v. Sebelius. Could Congress make a person buy insurance to help promote the national health care system? The Supreme Court said no.

The power to regulate commerce presupposes the existence of commerce. Congress cannot use its Commerce Power to force people into economic activity. A person, who chooses not to war a mask, is beyond the scope of commerce power. Moreover, I do not think it would be a proper exercise of federal power to compel someone to place something on their face. There is no tradition of such a law. Moreover, the states are ready and able to enforce social hygiene measures–even short of a mask mandate. I do not see the sort of collective action problems that (arguably) justified the ACA's individual mandate.

Perhaps Congress could simply impose a 1 penny tax on those who choose to go unmasked? So long as you pay the tax, nothing will happen to you. I'll wait to see the draft bill.

Advertisement

NEXT: Reviews: Creem: America’s Only Rock ’n’ Roll Magazine and Jazz on a Summer’s Day

Josh Blackman is a constitutional law professor at the South Texas College of Law Houston, an adjunct scholar at the Cato Institute, and the President of the Harlan Institute. Follow him @JoshMBlackman.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. apedad
    August.14.2020 at 7:06 am

    How can Congress do this?

    The way they always do – bribery.

    Just like the seat belt requirement.

    There’s no federal law that you wear a seat belt – however the states enact seat belt laws so they can get a bite of that huge Transportation bill funding.

    1. ThanksForTheFish
      August.14.2020 at 7:46 am

      This was my thought as well. Congress could pass a law impacting federal funds for (fill in the blank) if states did not have a mandatory mask requirement.

      Another relevant topic would be the drinking age. My understanding is that there is no law requiring 21 to drink. Instead it’s a burden placed in federal transportation dollars.

  2. Martinned
    August.14.2020 at 7:27 am

    I don’t know why the US federal government can’t even pretend to respect the principle of federalism. I know that state politicians aren’t very good, or very legitimately accountable to their constituents, but still.

    Just impose a mask mandate on anyone crossing state lines for/by commerce, and leave the states to do the rest.

  3. Michael P
    August.14.2020 at 7:33 am

    A penny tax? How unimaginative! Let us consider a $100/day capitation, with an exemption for people who either remain at home, remain in a non-public-facing business, or wear a mask in public. The Court has recognized that Congress has the power to carve out exemptions to taxes to encourage activities, so there should be little problem with this measure for raising revenue.

    1. ThanksForTheFish
      August.14.2020 at 7:48 am

      How would you tax people for that? Buying insurance is easy to demonstrate. I get a tax form every year. How would I prove I wear a mask at all times?

  4. ReaderY
    August.14.2020 at 7:49 am

    Suppose the federal government required wearing a mask while engaging in interstate commerce, in places of interstate commerce, or on federal territory or property.

    Given the broad definition of interstate commerce, this would include while shopping, driving a car, and much more. It wouldn’t cover everything. But it might cover 90% of people being indoors in public places.

  5. Longtobefree
    August.14.2020 at 7:51 am

    Anybody here ever heard of the Americans with Disabilities Act?
    Ever hear of any of the many diseases that restrict breathing capabilities?
    Does it matter that we are not talking actual medically effective masks, but rather “cloth face coverings” that vary from a single layer of cheesecloth to something as thick as a towel?
    Will there be penalties for wearing a “cloth face covering”, but wearing it incorrectly? (you know, hanging around the neck, not over the nose, touching it at all, not replacing it after removing it to talk or unlock a phone, etc)
    Why only now for the Communist Chinese Virus?

    But to answer the question, if the commerce clause won’t work, there is always the general welfare smokescreen.
    But with gun control, asset forfeiture, speech restrictions, and two week national emergencies going into their sixth month, does the constitution actually matter anymore anyway?

Please to post comments