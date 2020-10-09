The Volokh Conspiracy

Amy Coney Barrett

National Law Journal Symposium on Possible Questions for Judge Amy Coney Barrett's Confirmation Hearings

The National Law Journal asked several legal commentators to suggest questions for the president's Supreme Court nominee.

Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

 

The National Law Journal has posted a symposium in which eight legal commentators from across the political spectrum each suggest a question to be asked at Judge Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court confirmation hearings next week (free registration required to access). The contributors include co-blogger Jonathan Adler and myself, among others. Here is my proposed question:

One of the most important legal issues of our time is whether constitutional constraints that apply to other exercises of government power should also apply with the same force to immigration restrictions. The text and original meaning of the Constitution make no distinction between constitutional standards that apply to immigration and those that apply to other policies. Yet courts often read such distinctions into the Constitution, nonetheless.  Do you believe immigration policy should be subject to the same level of judicial review as other federal policies, or should it get little or no scrutiny? Why?

Jonathan's  question also strikes me as well worth asking:

"Judge Barrett, in your academic writing on the importance of precedent, you wrote that judges must 'take account of reliance interests' in order to avoid unnecessarily 'upsetting institutional investment' in prior precedents or disrupting continuity. Can you explain what sorts of reliance interests would justify adhering to an erroneous constitutional precedent, and how you, as a justice, would seek to balance the demands of your oath to the constitution and the need for stability and continuity in the law?"

Other contributors include David Lat (founder of Above the Law), Elizabeth Wydra (Constitutional Accountability Center), Kate Shaw (Cardozo Law School), and Ilya Shapiro (Cato Institute), among others. I should perhaps note that Ilya Shapiro, who I often get confused with, is in fact different person from me.  If you have trouble telling us apart, read my handy guide to avoiding #IlyaConfusion.

I expect Judge Barrett may well try to sidestep difficult questions, especially those that touch on controversial issues. Most recent SCOTUS nominees have adopted that strategy in order to minimize the chance of saying something that might hurt their confirmation chances. But the purpose of asking these types of questions is not just to get the nominee's response, but also to highlight the importance of the issue for the many people likely to watch the hearings.

Ilya Somin is Professor of Law at George Mason University.

  1. LawTalkingGuy
    October.9.2020 at 12:51 pm

    1. Is it okay to lie to get what you want? (I assume she will say no)

    2. Okay, since you believe lying is wrong, why are you accepting this nomination? You are benefitting from the acts of liars. Are you not sending the message to everyone that lying should be rewarded?

    1. Cal Cetín
      October.9.2020 at 1:00 pm

      1. Do you think that Hitler was a bad person?

      2. Then why do you accept a nomination from Trump, who is just like Hitler?

      1. LawTalkingGuy
        October.9.2020 at 1:06 pm

        You make a strawman argument because you can’t refute the fact that she is about to be rewarded because Mitch McConnell and other Senate Republicans lied to Americans about whether they thought they deserved a voice in SCOTUS nominations.

        1. Cal Cetín
          October.9.2020 at 1:14 pm

          McConnell and the rest are crooks whose rhetoric is worthless. Why should the country be punished for their worthlessness? The one thing they’re good for is voting on nominations so that the American people can get an idea of what kind of judges each party wants for the country.

          1. LawTalkingGuy
            October.9.2020 at 1:17 pm

            Why should he and Amy Barrett be rewarded because of their poor moral behavior?

            1. Cal Cetín
              October.9.2020 at 1:20 pm

              It depends on whether the country would be better off with her on the Supreme Court, or some Democratic nominee.

              If the country would be better off, then the behavior of McConnell’s ilk shouldn’t get in the way, since after all the public showed in 2016 what they thought of the crooked, swampy McConnell type of politician.

              1. LawTalkingGuy
                October.9.2020 at 1:22 pm

                So a utilitarian argument where everything is justified so long as someone can say it is for a greater good.

                1. Cal Cetín
                  October.9.2020 at 1:26 pm

                  Now who’s straw-manning?

                  Not everyone accepts your premise about the dolorous martyrdom of St. Merrick Garland.

                  The Senate should have just held a vote and rejected him.

    2. AmosArch
      October.9.2020 at 1:01 pm

      Cry more…

      1. LawTalkingGuy
        October.9.2020 at 1:03 pm

        Lying does make me sad, yes. Do you like it when people feel bad because of the poor behavior of others? If so that’s basically just sadism.

  2. Cal Cetín
    October.9.2020 at 1:00 pm

    “balance the demands of your oath to the constitution and the need for stability and continuity in the law”

    Hmmm…if you put it like that, stability doesn’t sound so great, doesn’t it?

  3. Commenter_XY
    October.9.2020 at 1:03 pm

    Two questions I would like to ask.

    How would you describe your judicial philosophy, and how do you see your philosophy playing out in future decisions that you will make? [Example: John Roberts spoke a lot during his confirmation hearing about getting consensus on decisions, and in looking at the Roberts Court, it has a much higher proportion of 9-0, 8-1 decisions than the historical average]

    In cases involving religious free exercise, when it is justifiable to not use a strict scrutiny standard, and why?

  4. captcrisis
    October.9.2020 at 1:16 pm

    “Would you please put a damn mask on? Haven’t you learned anything??”

  5. Alpheus W Drinkwater
    October.9.2020 at 1:17 pm

    Your suggested questions seem to be based on the assumption that anyone involved in the upcoming confirmation hearing is interested in an honest discussion of constitutional interpretation. Color me skeptical.

  6. Sam Gompers
    October.9.2020 at 1:22 pm

    She should refuse to answer any questions until after she is confirmed. That way the news isn’t about her answers.

  7. Stephen Lathrop
    October.9.2020 at 1:23 pm

    My question: Suppose New York State enacted by law a one-child policy, requiring any woman who already had a child to abort all subsequent pregnancies. Relying only on the laws you say you will uphold on the Supreme Court—and without reference to any personal values or moral values outside the law, which you say you would always eschew—please say why New York’s law would or would not be Constitutional.

    After she answers, I want to ask her why whatever legal principle would prohibit New York from interfering in a second pregnancy does not equally prohibit any state from interfering in any pregnancy.

    1. Noscitur a sociis
      October.9.2020 at 1:30 pm

      Don’t let her off the hook on section 230 of the communications decency act!

  8. Jimmy the Dane
    October.9.2020 at 1:28 pm

    Do you condemn white supremacists?

    Will you overturn the “super precedent” of Roe v. Wade?

    Here is a list of precedent I don’t like, will you over turn these?

    Do you think ordered liberty requires the right to insert things into ones rectum or anus?

    Are those all really your kids and who is going to take care of them when you are busy on the court? (Only conservative women get asked questions like this anymore)

