Gretchen Whitmer Blames Trump's Rhetoric for the Plot To Kidnap Her, but There's No Evidence It Played a Role

Trump's rhetoric is often wrong, but that does not make it the underlying cause of every cruel or criminal event that transpires while he is president.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer criticized President Donald Trump during a press conference on Thursday, linking the president's rhetoric to a recently foiled plot by Michigan militiamen to kidnap the governor.

The FBI has arrested six men in connection with the conspiracy. All of them had been extensively monitored since they first reportedly expressed interest in taking violent action against Whitmer early this year. An affidavit describing details of their plans was released to the public on Thursday.

"Our head of state has spent the past seven months stoking distrust, fomenting anger, and giving comfort to those who spread fear and hatred and division," said the Democratic governor. "Just last week, the president of the United States stood before the American people and refused to condemn hate groups like these two Michigan militia groups. Stand back and stand by, he told them."

Trump's comment was directed specifically at the Proud Boys, since that was the extremist group that debate moderator Chris Wallace had named. Those involved in the Whitmer conspiracy belong to a very different organization: the Wolverine Watchmen, a more traditional militia group that uses the language of freedom vs. tyranny, preserving the Constitution, etc. (The Proud Boys, by contrast, define themselves as "western chauvinists.")

Trump did famously tweet "LIBERATE MICHIGAN" at the height of the state's pandemic lockdowns. But if the affidavit is any indication, Trump had little to do with the development of the militiamen's plans. The president's name doesn't appear in the document at all. Moreover, Brandon Caserta, one of the six conspirators, can be seen on video referring to Trump as a tyrant. "Every single person that works for government is your enemy," he said. "Trump is not your friend."

Amy Cooter, a Vanderbilt sociologist who studies militias, believes Trump's call on people to stand up to their governors has factored into the actions of militia types in general, but she tells Reason she couldn't say for sure whether it had an impact on this particular group.

According to the affidavit, militiamen believed Whitmer and other state governors who had implemented strict lockdowns were violating the U.S. Bill of Rights and should be tried as traitors. This talk alarmed at least one member of the militia, who then contacted law enforcement to warn them. This is an interesting but unsurprising fact of the case, says Cooter.

"In usual times, about 90 percent of militia groups are what we call constitutionalists, meaning they are law abiding, they see themselves as working with law enforcement, while still being prepared and watching for signs of overreach," she says. "It is quite typical that groups in that category see it as their job to watch out for extremists."

From there on, the FBI monitored all aspects of the conspiracy to kidnap Whitmer. The group's efforts to procure gear and weapons were conducted with law enforcement's active involvement. There was never any chance that the conspirators could pull off their crime, and Whitmer was in no real danger.

Even so, the governor clearly sees the arrest of the six men as a good opportunity to excoriate Trump, whom she deemed "complicit" in their crimes. "Hate groups heard the president's words not as a rebuke, but as a rallying cry," she said. "When our leaders speak, their words matter."

This sounds suspiciously like the claim that Trump's rhetoric has fueled a surge in hate crimes, an assertion that grows much murkier when the actual data are considered.

On Thursday night, Trump responded angrily, calling Whitmer an ungrateful governor who has done a "terrible job."

"Rather than say thank you, she calls me a White Supremacist—while Biden and Democrats refuse to condemn Antifa, Anarchists, Looters and Mobs that burn down Democrat run cities," the president tweeted.

It's a perfect example of the thesis: Trump's rhetoric is often wrong, but that does not make it the underlying cause of every cruel or criminal event that transpires while he is president.

Robby Soave is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. SIV
    October.9.2020 at 8:44 am

    This talk alarmed at least one member of the militia, who then contacted law enforcement to warn them.

    Was this the same one who was paid $8600 to introduce the agents provocateurs to these clowns?

    (as noted in the charging documents)

  2. Jerry B.
    October.9.2020 at 8:44 am

    Undercover FBI agent – “Guys, we really need to kidnap the governor.”

    Militia members – “Well, we don’t know. Sounds sort of extreme.”

    Agent – “Oh, come on. I’ve already got handcuffs and IEDs in case we need them.

    Militia – “We’re still not sure it’s a good idea”

    Agent – “Pussies”

    Militia – “Okay. Tell us your plan.”

    Agent – “You’re all under arrest for conspiracy to kidnap.

    Militia – “Wha???”

  3. Overt
    October.9.2020 at 8:44 am

    It doesn’t matter Soave. This point will be blared across the airwaves just as much as the “very fine people” charge.

    Frankly, the one good thing about a Biden administration will be that the shrill screeches of ghouls like Whitmer will once more fade into the background. Reason can go back to “Both Sides” criticisms while the democrats finish what they started with the Obama administration. They will re-weaponize the FBI and CIA, and get their regulation of “fake news” finished.

    But they will do it without a brash attitude, mean tweets, or icky conservative stigma. So Reason will be able to ignore it- or both sides it. And in 30 years or so when this has all metastasized into a government so terribly polite, and ruthlessly gentle that none oppose the Party in power, I will be retired- or dead- and it will be your problem.

  4. Commenter_XY
    October.9.2020 at 8:49 am

    I think I’d like a lot more information about these people, and the actions of the FBI. I really hope there are copious amounts of unedited/unaltered video that show the FBI’s actions were totally aboveboard and unassailable.

    Because frankly, I no longer trust the FBI.

    As for these assholes….if they actually took concrete actions to advance this plot to kidnap a sitting governor, then they belong in a cage. For a very long time.

  5. Ra's al Gore
    October.9.2020 at 8:50 am

    https://twitter.com/JackPosobiec/status/1314326901683617792

    Here is the Michigan nutjob with the big anarchist flag talking about how anti-Trump he is

    1. Ra's al Gore
      October.9.2020 at 8:51 am

      https://twitter.com/robbystarbuck/status/1314267058339819520

      This is a video of Brandon Caserta, one of the ringleaders of the group of men arrested for a plot where the group planned to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Caserta has an anarchist flag behind him and in YouTube videos trashes police. He’s not a Republican, he’s an anarchist.

  6. Jerryskids
    October.9.2020 at 8:53 am

    Those involved in the Whitmer conspiracy belong to a very different organization: the Wolverine Watchmen

    “Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said seven of the men — all of whom were in custody on state charges under Michigan’s Anti-Terrorism Act — were “linked to the militia group Wolverine Watchmen and associates of Wolverine Watchmen.”

    Nessel didn’t provide any further details about the group or take questions from reporters during a news conference in Lansing.

    The Wolverine Watchmen don’t appear to have any online presence and aren’t listed among 576 “extreme antigovernment groups” identified as active during 2019 by the Southern Poverty Law Center, which monitors American hate groups and other extremists.”

    Does Robbie know something we don’t know about this “militia group” that plotted to kidnap Whitmer? Because from what I’ve read, the group “reached out” to militia groups, and the militia groups immediately turned them in to the authorities.

    Not to mention which, this whole operation smells exactly like the usual FBI “foiling” of “terrorist plots” – find some drunk half-wit talking shit about what he’d like to do and, since he lacks the intelligence and the means of actually developing a plot or carrying it out, have an undercover FBI agent supply him with both a plot and the means of carrying out the plot, then bust his ass when the dipshit agrees to go along with the plot and crow about how you just foiled a master criminal. No, you just talked a retard into agreeing to do something you suggested he do, which is hardly a difficult task.

  7. Longtobefree
    October.9.2020 at 8:55 am

    A democrat politician tells blatant lies.
    Robby, to be sure, this is not news.

  8. lap83
    October.9.2020 at 8:57 am

    The Ransom of Red Karen

