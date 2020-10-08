Brickbat: Garbage In, Garbage Out

Three more officers of the Los Angeles Police Department have been charged with falsifying information they placed into a state gang database. "In all three cases, the defendants are accused of writing on the (interview) card that a person admitted to being a gang member even though body-worn camera video showed the defendants either never asked the individuals about their gang membership or the individuals denied gang membership if they were asked," according to prosecutors. A total of six officers so far have been charged with entering false information into that database.