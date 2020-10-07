Ballot Initiatives

Massachusetts Voters Will Decide (Again) Who Is Allowed To Fix Their Cars

The costly fight over a “right to repair” proposal has led to a lot of cybersecurity fearmongering.

|

carrepairs_1161x653
(Jovanmandic / Dreamstime.com)

Millions of dollars are being spent to woo Massachusetts voters over a ballot proposition not about taxes, drug policy, or labor laws, but about how your car gets repaired and who is allowed to access your car's data.

This November, Massachusetts voters will vote on a "right to repair" initiative, Question 1, that would establish that car manufacturers have to permit vehicle owners and independent repair facilities to access a car's diagnostic data.

Supporting Question 1 is a coalition of auto parts stores and independent repairers who say they're being left behind as auto manufacturers choose who can be authorized to access the increasingly complex computerized data. Supporters have contributed more than $21 million to get Question 1 passed.

Opposing Question 1 is a group of auto manufacturers (including General Motors, Ford, Honda, Toyota, and Nissan) under the umbrella of the Coalition for Safe and Secure Data. They have contributed more than $25 million to defeat the effort.

Massachusetts voters already weighed in on this in 2012 and voted to allow consumers and auto repair shops to have open access to vehicle diagnostic data. But over the past few years, auto manufacturers have increasingly implemented systems that transmit a car's diagnostic information wirelessly to remote locations—known as telematics, technology also used for GPS tracking.

Now auto manufacturers are controlling who can access or receive this wirelessly collected data, which gives them the power to pick and choose who can repair cars, regardless of what consumers might want. So, this new ballot initiative will require that automakers, starting in 2022, have an open access data platform for third parties and owners to also see the data.

This fight has turned into a massive fear-driven campaign. Question 1 supporters say that carmakers are trying to force consumers to go to car dealerships for repairs and pay their higher costs. Auto manufacturers insist this is not true and that there will still be plenty of choices for car repairs.

Opponents of Question 1 are bluntly and sensationally warning that if the initiative passes, your car's data may be accessed by hackers who can use the information to stalk you and break into your home. They've even gone so far as to claim that it will allow domestic abusers to access geolocation data from vehicles to track their victims. This isn't true: According to the Boston Globe, these claims are in reference to a failed "license to repair" bill from California from 2014 that required that geolocation data be made available. Question 1 does not include such demands.

Beyond the fearmongering, there are genuine concerns that increasing access to a car's data could set the platform up for cybersecurity vulnerabilities. But that's an argument about being careful with technological development, not an excuse for depriving consumers of access to the data produced by the vehicles that they own. Jennifer King, who works at the Center for Internet and Society at Stanford Law School, told the Boston Globe in September that these complaints are an example of "security fearmongering."

"In theory, the fears that are being articulated could come true—if you build this platform with no security. But that would be really stupid," King said. A group of cybersecurity experts signed onto a letter to the editor published in the Boston Herald declaring that "this small expansion to the state's right to repair law in no way increases the risk of identity theft, cyber stalking or vehicle hacking."

Polling currently shows broad support for passing Question 1. But if you're confused as to why $50 million is being spent in this fight, after Massachusetts passed its previous "right to repair" law, auto manufacturers signed a memo saying they would make their laws compliant with the 2012 proposition across all 50 states and Washington, D.C., in an attempt to stop a patchwork of different ballot initiatives and laws passing elsewhere. So though Massachusetts is the sole state to adopt such "right to repair" laws, everybody will benefit.

Advertisement

NEXT: Trump Takes Credit for Food Aid in Letter to Needy Families. Sound Familiar?

Scott Shackford is an associate editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Juice
    October.7.2020 at 2:52 pm

    Soon we won’t be able to escape the eyes of Big Brother(s). They now have a camera, microphone, and GPS tracking device in everyone’s pocket and microphones and cameras in millions of households. You can’t buy a dumb TV anymore. Now every TV tracks what you watch and sends the info the manufacturer so that it can target ads in the menus. Now it seems that every new car tracks you wherever you go whether you like it or not. And like the TVs, I would guess there will soon be no model available without this “feature”.

    1. jassica
      October.7.2020 at 3:00 pm

      I have received $17634 last month from home by working online in my part time. I am a full time student and doing this easy home based work for 3 to 4 hrs a day. vbv.This job is very simple to do and its regular earnings are much better than any other office type work.
      See detail here…………Money90

    2. TJJ2000
      October.7.2020 at 3:47 pm

      There does need to be ‘privacy’ options. Just as it is with evil intended hacking of business PC’s – it needs to be illegal. I’d actually be quite surprise if it’s not illegal already.

  2. Unicorn Abattoir
    October.7.2020 at 2:52 pm

    Isn’t this data available through a car’s OBD port anyway, or is this something different?

    1. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
      October.7.2020 at 3:07 pm

      It’s something different. OBD provides a certain set of data, but not all of it.

      I know my Volkswagen has a whole series of codes that do not trip a Check Engine light, but can be discovered by the VW dealer or someone who has the official VW diagnostic tool. They still plug into the OBD port to gather that information, but a bog standard OBD reader either can’t get to that info or doesn’t know how to interpret it.

  3. jimc5499
    October.7.2020 at 3:12 pm

    How long until your car testifies against you in Court?

    1. Don't look at me!
      October.7.2020 at 3:18 pm

      Beep once for yes…..

    2. Árboles de la Barranca
      October.7.2020 at 3:23 pm

      Don’t they already have some sort of recording mode for road speed and braking status if you get into an accident? Your Honor, I was only going twenty and I was braking. Sorry pal, you were accelerating past sixty according to the print-out, and the built-in breathalyzer and pot-smoke detector says you had drinks and a doobie, too.

  4. Brandybuck
    October.7.2020 at 3:24 pm

    The Libertarian Stance is that manufacturers can do whatever the fuck they want, let the market weed out the ones who lock up the user data if that’s what the market wants.

    The problem however, is that manufacturers are using the GOVERNMENT to lock out users from their own vehicles. Huh? Wat? But using copyright, a government granted right, auto manufacturers are able to sue their customers for tinkering with the cars they purchased. It’s only that copyright backed “user agreement” that allows this. Telling your neighbor how to tune his ignition system could be seen as a violation of the DMCA.

    This is happening in Massachusetts because that state has a big culture of auto modification. People tuning their ignitions, writing their own IVIs, etc. The digital equivalent of what car enthusiasts have been doing since for literally a century. Except in 202 it’s now illegal, because the auto manufacturers have copyrighted the software in all the cars.

    1. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
      October.7.2020 at 3:41 pm

      Yeah, the copyright angle is where the problem is. If you want to void my warranty because I wrote my own software to run the car that makes perfect sense. You shouldn’t be able to sue me for it.

      The manufacturer’s arguments about the data the article is about don’t make any sense. To the extent that hackers could compromise that data and stalk me, well they can do that with the manufacturer collecting it to begin with. Anyone storing the data at all exposes me to that risk.

      They don’t want to share that data because right now they charge a lot of money for access to it. You have to buy special tools from the manufacturer to access that diagnostic data, and some of those tools have ongoing license costs.

      I’d also argue that this isn’t the manufacturer’s data to control (unless I’m leasing the vehicle from them), that data is generated from my car, it’s mine. If I want to turn it over to Jim Bob’s auto repair, that should be my decision alone.

    2. TJJ2000
      October.7.2020 at 3:52 pm

      Absolutely right!!!!! There certainly could be adjustments to patient law which filters out those who turn it into branching-monopolies.

Please to post comments