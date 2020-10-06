Brickbat: It's Never Temporary

The Metropolitan Transportation Commission, responsible for regional transportation planning and financing in California's San Francisco Bay Area, has voted to make permanent telecommuting practices adopted to reduce the spread of coronavirus. "There is an opportunity to do things that could not have been done in the past," said Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, a member of the commission. The plan would require "large, office-based employers" to have at least 60 percent of their employees working from home on any given workday.