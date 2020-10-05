The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

Is the Right to Armed Self-Defense Obsolete?

When the government refuses to stop looting and rioting, armed self-defense is the only deterrent.

|The Volokh Conspiracy |

Gun control advocates argue that to the extent the Second Amendment's right to keep and bear arms was meant to ensure people can defend themselves, that concern is anachronistic in modern times when we have professional police. I couldn't help but notice that this past Summer the police, often on direct orders from mayor and public safety chiefs, often stood by while looting and rioting gripped American cities. This abdication of basic policing responsibilities rather weakens the argument that people should just rely on police, as do calls to defund the police.

So I decided to write an article about it, which is forthcoming in the Georgetown Journal of Law and Public Policy. In the article, I describe the argument that the right to armed self-defense is obsolete, go into the most detail of anything published thus far about this past Summer's violence and the anemic law enforcement response, and then provide examples of individuals and groups that countered the violence with armed self-defense.

I just posted the article on SSRN Saturday night, and it already has over 2,300 downloads (already my second-most downloaded article ever!), so there's obviously a lot of interest in the subject. One thing that struck me in researching this article is that the major national media outlets barely reported the violence and why local governments didn't stop it. The vast majority of the footnotes in the article cite to local media sources, which did a much better job.

I should note that I am not conflating the violence with the peaceful demonstrators. One thing I don't mention in the article, but will put in the next draft, is the increasing evidence, as reported by the New York Times, that much of the violence was planned and coordinated by organized leftist (and overwhelmingly white) anarchists, who used the the cause of racial justice and police reform to promote their own violent agenda.

Advertisement

NEXT: Michigan Supreme Court Strikes Down Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's COVID-19 Executive Orders

David Bernstein is the University Professor and the Executive Director of the Liberty & Law Center at the Antonin Scalia Law School, George Mason University.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. DaivdBehar
    October.5.2020 at 11:46 am

    The sole factor unifying all jurisdictions with low crime rates is physical, public self help, where criminals fear a corporal punishment by the neighbors far more than the police. Some are rich, some poor, some religious, some secular, some are democratic, some tyrannical, some are urban, some rural, some dense, some sparse. All have serious, physical, public self help.

    In Egypt, if you grab the purse of a tourist, 50 people will chase you, give you a painful beating on the spot, then hand you over to the worthless legal system. Egypt is very poor, and has a very low crime rate. It rebuts most lawyer rent seeking theories of crime management. The low crime rate is verified by a UN sponsored crime victimization survey of the population, the gold standard of crime measurement. Japan has 20000 lawyers for a population of 120 million. Try committing a crime. The neighbors will just kick your ass.

    1. damikesc
      October.5.2020 at 11:57 am

      Yeah, that’s been my argument for a while. We do not have police to protect the public. We have them to protect the criminals. Vigilante justice would be far more effective in stopping crime, but likely far less just in the process.

  2. DaivdBehar
    October.5.2020 at 11:57 am

    The 9/11 Commission was chaired by an American scumbag lawyer, Robert Mueller. It would never mention this as a factor. 9/11 could never have happened on some foreign airlines, such as Israel, Egypt, Japan or Korea. The American passengers were trained to let the lawyer system manage crime, and to just sit there. They were probably afraid of being prosecuted by the scumbag lawyer traitors that have taken hold of our three branches of government if they hurt the hijackers. They did not want to be sued.

    The lawyer hierarchy traitors that run our government must be removed in order to end crime. Crime rates correlate well with the overlawyering rate. For example, crime rates are higher south of the border. Latin America is more overlawyered than we are. China is imitating us, increasing it per capita lawyer number. Its crime rate is now soaring. No one who has passed 1L should ever be allowed in any responsible policy position. They are all working for the rent seeking interests of the lawyer profession, the world’s biggest criminal enterprise.

  3. JohnSteed
    October.5.2020 at 11:59 am

    A mix of 90% “peaceful” protesters giving cover for 10% looters and rioters just means the 90% are complicit in the looting and rioting. They might have a defense on night one, if the looting and rioting come as a surprise; but not on night fifty-nine.

    Until a few months ago, some could argue “why do you need a 30-round magazine for self-defense?” — but now we see why whenever law-abiding individuals are confronted by a mob.

Please to post comments