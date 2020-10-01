Hong Kong

The New York Times Runs Apologia for China's Hong Kong Crackdown

Regina Ip spins a fantasy of a just government restoring order to Hong Kong.

Hong Kong Protests
(Felix Wong/ZUMA Press/Newscom)

"The West tends to glorify" pro-democracy protesters "as defenders of Hong Kong's freedoms, but they have done great harm to the city by going against its constitutional order and stirring up chaos and disaffection toward our motherland," declares a New York Times op-ed published today.

Penned by Regina Ip, a legislator and member of Hong Kong's Executive Council, the piece reads as a paean to law and order, arguing in favor of the brutal national security law China recently imposed on Hong Kong, which has long operated under the "one country, two systems" agreement.

This arrangement had long guaranteed that Hongkongers have basic speech and due process protections. But in February 2019, those freedoms were threatened by a proposed extradition treaty (since withdrawn) that would have allowed Hongkongers accused of crimes to be extradited to mainland China and subjected to its unpredictable, capricious justice system.

This set off months of protests and calls for Chief Executive Carrie Lam to step down, with millions turning out to fight for their freedom. Many were met with aggressive police tactics, including the deployment of munitions that left some protesters blind or injured. Then Beijing enacted a national security law on June 30. It vaguely targets "secession, subversion of state power, foreign interference and terrorism," and it has been used to suppress speech; since it passed, many activists have fled the city.

Which brings us to the Times piece. Ip argues:

Hong Kongers who wanted the city promptly to return to peace thought the authorities' handling of the situation, which dragged on for months and grew more and more violent, was incompetent. For other locals, many outsiders and apparently much of the global media, a people's legitimate quest for more democracy was being suppressed.

Something had to be done, and the Chinese authorities did it.

The scale and frequency of antigovernment protests has now subsided—thanks to a national security law for Hong Kong promulgated in Beijing on June 30.

Ip spends much of the article fearmongering about radical factions of the pro-democracy movement. She also laments that the city has been downgraded on prominent economic freedom indexes over the past year. Hong Kong was downgraded for "ongoing political and social turmoil" and "Beijing's recent 'interventions,'" and its first-place status could very well be restored if Beijing would stop attempting to bring the city under its tightfisted rule. But Ip insinuates the protesters are at fault.

She then downplays how people's lives and speech have been affected by the introduction of the law, saying it will be tested in court and that only "about 28 people have been arrested under the law." She writes, "To some, the new national security law is especially chilling because it seems simultaneously vague and very severe. But many laws are vague, constructively so. And this one only seems severe precisely because it fills longstanding loopholes—about subversion, secession, local terrorism, collusion with external forces."

Actually, the law seems severe because it's an attempt by an oppressive one-party regime to crush the freedoms that make Hong Kong a desirable place to live, learn, and work.

This is the same newspaper that erupted in internal conflict over an op-ed by Sen. Tom Cotton (R–Ark.) that suggested federal troops ought to "restore order in our streets" after the police killing of George Floyd. Many Times writers claimed that the piece put black staffers' lives in danger, and the editor responsible for running it, James Bennet, resigned.

Just as Tom Cotton's viewpoints on squashing civil disobedience in the streets are emblematic of many mainstream conservatives' views, which plausibly merits coverage, there's a case to be made that Ip's views are representative of some Chinese and Chinese-American views on the relationship between Hong Kong and the mainland, meriting coverage too. But it's hard to come up with a justification for running Ip's essay that doesn't apply to Cotton's too.

Opinion pages ought to include a wide range of views, whether or not we personally find them reasonable. But Ip's argument, for the record, is not reasonable at all. It distorts the situation in Hong Kong, spinning a fantasy of a just government restoring social order. Vague laws that give an authoritarian regime wide latitude to crack down on dissent are not, in fact, a recipe for freedom or for peace.

Liz Wolfe is a staff editor at Reason.

  1. Sometimes a Great Notion
    October.1.2020 at 3:21 pm

    Gets popcorn ready… alright you all can get started.

  2. Moonrocks
    October.1.2020 at 3:24 pm

    Communist propaganda agency publishes propaganda for communist party, more at 11.

  3. Unicorn Abattoir
    October.1.2020 at 3:25 pm

    This has to be fake news. The NYT has never tried to cover up communist atrocities.

  4. Illocust
    October.1.2020 at 3:27 pm

    But an editor got fired for suggesting calling in the national guard after 60 days of Portland riots. Gotta love the left.

    1. Árboles de la Barranca
      October.1.2020 at 3:47 pm

      If they were in Hong Kong, typical Portland Antifa goons would be backing up the the Police line, not in front of it.

    2. Illocust
      October.1.2020 at 3:52 pm

      I see Robby has nearly the exact same take as I do on Twitter. Knew there was a reason I liked him best out of the Reason regulars.

  5. BYODB
    October.1.2020 at 3:27 pm

    So, I guess Hong Kong isn’t the proof we were looking for that trade makes a communist nation more liberal or more open to individual freedoms after all?

    1. Sometimes a Great Notion
      October.1.2020 at 3:33 pm

      Not sure about that since a large portion of the Hong Kong populace is fighting for liberal values. It took the nobles to rebel to get King John to sign the original Magna Carte.

      1. BYODB
        October.1.2020 at 3:37 pm

        And how well did that work out for, say, Tibet?

        I assume their protests resulted in change, yeah?

        1. Sometimes a Great Notion
          October.1.2020 at 3:51 pm

          Tibet, not well. England for a few centuries up until say the last 50 years or so*, very well. Not saying trade is a fool proof bullet to ending tyranny, just that I don’t think you can say liberal values haven’t spread across Hong Kong when their people are in a state of rebellion against their Communist overlords. I guess it comes down though if a Nation is its people or its government from your original statement. It’s people have liberalized.

          *And with Brexit, maybe their is hope for our inbred cousins across the pond.

          1. BYODB
            October.1.2020 at 4:14 pm


            I don’t think you can say liberal values haven’t spread across Hong Kong when their people are in a state of rebellion against their Communist overlords.

            The conversation isn’t whether or not some people became more liberal under the rule of Great Britain in Hong Kong, the argument is that the CCP won’t tolerate it and will stamp it out with the military and concentration camps. Like they’ve done before with other unruly area’s of the nation before.

            In the context of the magna carta, where are the ‘nobility’ in the CCP who are in favor of a more liberalized Hong Kong?

            Basically, if the people in China who became more ‘liberalized’ don’t survive the regime change did China actually become more liberal?

          2. Quo Usque Tandem
            October.1.2020 at 4:15 pm

            That inbred snaggle toothed cousins, to you!

  6. Jerry B.
    October.1.2020 at 3:27 pm

    Welcome to a practice run of the apologia for the Biden Administration when they start trying to confiscate “Military-style assault weapons”.

    1. Árboles de la Barranca
      October.1.2020 at 3:52 pm

      A positive (and unplanned) result of the ultra-violent Antifa rape, murder, looting, and arson squads running amok in some jurisdictions is that it has killed any serious attempts at draconian gun-confiscation efforts.

      1. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
        October.1.2020 at 4:13 pm

        it has killed postponed any serious attempts at draconian gun-confiscation efforts.

        FTFY

  7. Ra's al Gore
    October.1.2020 at 3:31 pm

    Hong Kongers who wanted the city promptly to return to peace thought the authorities’ handling of the situation, which dragged on for months and grew more and more violent, was incompetent. For other locals, many outsiders and apparently much of the global media, a people’s legitimate quest for more democracy was being suppressed.

    Now do Portland.

  8. Longtobefree
    October.1.2020 at 3:33 pm

    1. It was in the New York Times, therefore not worth covering.
    2. It was a propaganda piece for the Communist Chinese, therefore not worth reporting.

  9. Formerly Cynical Asshole
    October.1.2020 at 3:35 pm

    The NYT running apologia for a brutal communist dictator? I’m shocked… shocked I tell you!

    1. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
      October.1.2020 at 4:14 pm

      How DARE they?!

  10. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    October.1.2020 at 3:36 pm

    I see you equate Cotton to Ip. Because they are both members of the communist party? Nope. One nation China has no elections, no freedom, and concentration camps, and forced labor whereas America is the opposite. Yes it is so the same thing to compare communists and anti-communists. Thank you reason for making such a fine distinction.

    If it wasn’t already clear, you guys are fucking crazy by now. If you cannot distinguish between people who are rioting looting and burning in America because they want to be part of the communist marxist party, and people in Hong Kong who don’t, I just think liberaltarians will never hit that jackpot 5% number you’re reaching for all these years.

  11. Lord of Strazele
    October.1.2020 at 3:44 pm

    XI certainly doesn’t want to see turmoil and death. He doesn’t want to see it. He is a good man. He is a very good man….

  13. Quo Usque Tandem
    October.1.2020 at 3:58 pm

    “But it’s hard to come up with a justification for running Ip’s essay that doesn’t apply to Cotton’s too.”

    Well it’s not the same, is it? I mean here you have a member of Congress advocating for the suppression of the rights of citizens and non citizens [as if it make any difference] alike to peacefully protest and express their justifiable rage against injustice; whereas China is simply trying to establish peace and order in the face of “chaos and disaffection toward [the] motherland.”

    Hint: It’s what many on the American left want to see happen here, of course by a government of their choosing. They want us to be like China in that regard and, like the Mensheviks they are, never ever imagine it will be used against them.

  14. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    October.1.2020 at 4:07 pm

    Just as Tom Cotton’s viewpoints on squashing civil disobedience in the streets are emblematic of many mainstream conservatives’ views, which plausibly merits coverage,

    Not everyone is confused between a peaceful protest (including a ‘disruptive one’) and people trying to burn down an occupied building and/or physically attacking people on the street.

