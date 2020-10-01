Campaigns/Elections

Election 2000: The Last Holiday-from-History Election

"Do we have a president yet?" we laughed.

(Chuck Kennedy/Newscom)

A range of pundits have been suggesting that this year's election could end up being contested, much as the 2000 election was. Let's compare then and now.

Back in 2000, America was still enjoying the "holiday from history" that followed the fall of the Soviet empire. Military spending was at a post–World War II low of just 2.9 percent of GDP. Unemployment in October 2000 was 3.9 percent, a 30-year low. The dotcom bubble was still buoying the stock market. Around 20 percent of both Democrats and Republicans had "very unfavorable" views about the other party. (By 2016, that had risen to 55 and 58 percent, respectively.)

The major candidates, Al Gore and George W. Bush, were both conventional politicians. The big issues of the day were Social Security and school vouchers. In an October 4, 2000, New York Times article reporting voter sentiments at a neighborhood presidential-debate-watch barbecue in Atlanta, host Bobby Milstein said: "This is definitely an election of the lesser of two evils." He added, "Clinton, he had a vision in a way. Gore doesn't have that. Bush doesn't have that. In the end, either of them are probably capable."

As we now know, the 2000 election was closely contested and its outcome ultimately depended on which candidate was awarded Florida's electoral votes. I won't get into the details. Suffice it to say that votes were counted and recounted; court cases were filed, decided, and appealed; and on December 12, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 5–4 for Bush. Gore graciously conceded the next day.

During that November, my wife Pamela and I were vacationing with a group of college friends in Virgin Gorda. As we were enjoying the white sand beaches at the Baths and Savannah Bay, we were basically out of the reach of regular media. Whenever we saw someone new to the island, we would lightheartedly ask, "Do we have a president yet?" After being told no, not yet, we would return unconcernedly to our rum punches.

2020 is way different.

During the presidential candidate debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump on Tuesday, moderator Chris Wallace noted that eight states have laws prohibiting their electoral authorities from counting mail-in ballots prior to Election Day—November 3. Wallace observed that we're likely not "to know on election night who the winner is," adding that "it could be days, it could be weeks." Trump interjected: "Could be months."

Wallace then asked both candidates, "Will you urge your supporters to stay calm during this extended period, not to engage in any civil unrest? And will you pledge tonight that you will not declare victory until the election has been independently certified?"

Instead of making that reasonable promise, President Trump once again suggested that if the tally doesn't go his way that he will challenge the election results in the courts, and perhaps the streets.

Come to think of it, it might not be a bad idea to be out of the country after I vote this November too. Assuming, that is, that anyplace would accept travelers from the COVID epicenter.

  1. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    October.1.2020 at 5:25 pm

    Yeah we all know who’s doing the rioting, and who will continue. And it ain’t Trump supporters. But nice try shifting the blame onto others there.

    1. John
      October.1.2020 at 5:28 pm

      Trump made them riot. It is his fault.

      This is what Ron actually believes.

  2. John
    October.1.2020 at 5:28 pm

    We are not the COVID epicenter. You know that Ron. The US is well down the list on per capita deaths. So why do you say something you know is not true? It is not funny if it is intended to be a joke.

    Beyond that, Trump says he will challenge results that he feels are the result of fraud. Do you think that candidates have a duty to accept fraudulent results?

    Meanwhile the Democrats have promised to stack the Supreme Court and get it to read the 1st and 2nd Amendments out of the Constitution. If they get control of the Congress and the White House, they can do that. That sounds pretty historic to me. It doesn’t to you? You think that would just be no big deal? They are all the same.

    1. loveconstitution1789
      October.1.2020 at 5:38 pm

      Georgia has never closed down. We dont wear masks and have less than 7,000 deaths while infected.

      unreason refuses to do any articles on that fact because it helps blow up their stupid Lefty Narrative that Democrats are the only savior from this super deadly virus that Trump caused.

  3. loveconstitution1789
    October.1.2020 at 5:36 pm

    Instead of making that reasonable promise, President Trump once again suggested that if the tally doesn’t go his way that he will challenge the election results in the courts, and perhaps the streets.

    Bailey cites a Business Insider Lefty rag page about the same nonsense unreason Lefties are blabbing about.

    Democrats are trying to use voter fraud to win an election. They have done it in the past and will do it again.

    It won’t matter because Trump will win more states than 2016 and the race will be over for Biden based on the in person poll returns and early counted ballots early the next morning.

    It still wont change the fact that propagandists like Bailey are a direct threat to our Republic and trying to destroy America.

  4. Jackand Ace
    October.1.2020 at 5:38 pm

    Virgin Gorda…great place. Good you did the Baths, great experience.

  5. Dillinger
    October.1.2020 at 5:46 pm

    >>from the COVID epicenter.

    you’re Chinese?

Please to post comments