Safety

Do Car Seat Mandates Reduce the Number of Children Families Have?

A new working paper argues that car seat laws are discouraging moms from having a third child.

|

reason-carseat
(Pojoslaw/Dreamstime.com)

Are car seat mandates responsible for reducing the number of children born each year? A provocative new study claims that the steady upward creep in the ages at which states mandate children use a car seat is prompting women to either postpone or opt against having a third child.

The paper, by Jordan Nickerson of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and David Solomon of Boston College, argues that most vehicles cannot fit a third car seat in the back row, necessitating the purchase of a larger car if a parent is going to cart around three children at once. That added cost, they argue, disincentivizes some women from having a third child.

"We find that when a woman has two children below the car seat age, her chances of giving birth that year decline by 0.73 percentage points," write Nickerson and Solomon, relying on U.S. Census Bureau data on the age and number of children for each woman surveyed. "This represents a large decline, as the probability of giving birth for a woman age 18-35 with two children already is 9.36 [percent] in our sample."

To tease out the impact of car seat laws, the paper controls for a number of variables, including urban density, household income, and whether a male parent is present. As states increase the car seat age, the more pronounced this effect becomes, as it's more likely that three children will simultaneously be required to be in a car seat.

The nationwide average minimum age at which a child can ride in a car with just a seat belt rose from just under three years old in the mid-1980s to four years old by 2000. Today, the nationwide average is a few months under eight years old. This steady increase, the paper suggests, could help explain why fertility rates have declined in the past decade despite a long-running economic recovery that would normally encourage more childbirths.

These laws could also allow more children to live, of course, by saving their lives during car crashes, but the paper argues that the effect on birth rates is larger. The changes "prevented only 57 car crash fatalities of children nationwide in 2017," it reads. "Simultaneously, they led to a permanent reduction of approximately 8,000 births in the same year, and 145,000 fewer births since 1980, with 90 [percent] of this decline being since 2000."

Are Nickerson and Solomon right? Maybe, but there are reasons to be skeptical. It's a correlational study, and the authors have to control for a large number of variables to try to tease out the effect of car seat laws on fertility.

A post at the blog Less Wrong also questions the underlying premise of the paper, noting that parents could avoid the costs of having to purchase a larger car by buying narrower car seats, and that there are car seats on the market that would still manage to fit three abreast in even small cars.

Advertisement

NEXT: The Trump-Biden Spectacle Was Hilarious and Good for the Republic

Christian Britschgi is an associate editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Geiger Goldstaedt
    October.1.2020 at 4:49 pm

    “Are car seat mandates responsible for reducing the number of children born each year?”

    Along with abortion, professional development among women, and homosexuality.

  2. MollyGodiva
    October.1.2020 at 4:52 pm

    Car seat regulations are a huge violation of parental rights. It is the parents that know what is best for their own children and the parents should decide if they use car seats or not. Another example of liberal government run amok.

    1. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
      October.1.2020 at 5:08 pm

      The ProTroll 2020

      Troll harder. Troll faster. Troll better.

  3. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
    October.1.2020 at 4:58 pm

    Look at what people are buying and driving, even people without kids are buying things that would’ve been classified as a bus 30 years ago.

    The average vehicle marketed at moms right now has what, 15 rows of seats? I don’t think lack of seating is a real problem many people have, and I find it hard to believe that with all the costs involved with having children the marginal cost of a slightly larger vehicle is the deciding factor.

    1. Kevin Smith
      October.1.2020 at 5:16 pm

      There really isn’t a “slightly larger” option though. While its true that many vehicles have gotten larger most still only have 2 rows of seats, only the very largest have the third row (or are wide enough for 3 seats in one row)

      With most people driving a crossover or midsize SUV, getting that third row requires going all the way up to a full size like a Chevy Tahoe or Ford Expedition, which brings a whole host of other costs apart from the high price of the vehicle itself, such as gas, but also just the difficulty of driving and parking it in urban/suburban areas

      1. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
        October.1.2020 at 5:22 pm

        We used to have these things called “minivans” that quite elegantly solved that problem.

        Moms didn’t want to be seen in them, so people stopped making them for the most part. They were objectively better at hauling kids around than the crossovers we have now, but looking outdoorsy was more important.

  4. Cyto
    October.1.2020 at 5:01 pm

    8 years old? Holy cow!

    I have a friend who’s son was 70lbs at 5. (Dad played football). Kid looked 10. I am sure he was well over 100lbs by 8.

    My 60 lb 8 year old can’t really use a booster seat any more. Those numbers seem kind of crazy.

    1. Kevin Smith
      October.1.2020 at 5:11 pm

      And if that’s the average some states must be higher

  5. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    October.1.2020 at 5:22 pm

    The saving grace is that fewer liberals, liberaltarians, progtards, and commies are having fewer children. They will breed themselves out of existence especially when the anti sex league gets into full swing.

    1. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
      October.1.2020 at 5:23 pm

      …more liberals…I should not drink this early.

  6. Zeb
    October.1.2020 at 5:28 pm

    Also helps explain why people are such fucking pussies. Jesus Christ, 8 year olds in a carseat? I think I was 5 when the first seatbelt law for children went into effect in my state and I was pissed that they were spoiling my good time in the car.

  7. D-Pizzle
    October.1.2020 at 5:33 pm

    I think another factor is how much of a pain-in-the-ass it is to have to fasten three kids into car seats. Imagine a day out where you have to make four or more stops.

Please to post comments