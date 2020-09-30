The Volokh Conspiracy

"The Most Gullible Man in Cambridge" is Ordered to Show Cause Why His Complaint Should Not Be Dismissed

"In order to invoke this Court’s diversity jurisdiction, Plaintiff must allege that the citizenship of each member of the LLC defendant was diverse from that of Plaintiff at the date of this action’s filing."

In August, I blogged about Professor Bruce Hay's pro se case. He  sued New York Media LLC, a Delaware LLC that is headquartered in New York, as well as a former and current employee of New York Magazine. Hay relied on 28 U.S.C. § 1332(a) to establish diversity jurisdiction. But he failed to establish the citizenship of each member of the LLC.

Now, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York has issued an order to show cause why the complaint should not be dismissed for lack of jurisdiction. Judge Oteken's order is two paragraphs:

Plaintiff invokes this Court's diversity jurisdiction pursuant to 28 U.S.C. § 1332. However, the Complaint does not adequately demonstrate the Court's subject matter jurisdiction because it does not allege the citizenship of each of the members of the LLC defendant. The state of registration and headquarters location of a limited liability company are irrelevant to the question of diversity of citizenship under § 1332. Rather, for purposes of diversity jurisdiction, an LLC has the citizenship of each of its members. See ICON MW, LLC v. Hofmeister, 950 F. Supp. 2d 544, 546 (S.D.N.Y. 2013) (citing Bayerische Landesbank v. Aladdin Capital Mgmt. LLC, 692 F.3d 42, 49 (2d Cir. 2012)). Thus, in order to invoke this Court's diversity jurisdiction, Plaintiff must allege that the citizenship of each member of the LLC defendant was diverse from that of Plaintiff at the date of this action's filing. Therefore, Plaintiff shall, on or before October 7, 2020, either (1) show cause as to why its complaint should not be dismissed for lack of subject matter jurisdiction, or (2) move to file an amended complaint that properly pleads jurisdiction. If Plaintiff fails to do so, this action may be dismissed.

Last week, an attorney made a notice of appearance for Hay. Perhaps Hay will file an amended complaint.

Josh Blackman is a constitutional law professor at the South Texas College of Law Houston, an adjunct scholar at the Cato Institute, and the President of the Harlan Institute. Follow him @JoshMBlackman.

  1. Dr. Ed 2
    September.30.2020 at 10:28 am

    If this judge is right, then what is the benefit of a LLC incorporating in Delaware?

    In other words, if a LLC is a legal resident of every state in which a member resides, then why wouldn’t it be bound by the state laws of every state in which a member of the corporation resides?

    Usury laws come to immediate mind, and I’m not sure a LLC would be affected by those, but there are a lot of powers a state doesn’t have over a non-resident corporation, and hence the advantage of a DE or SD “residency.” But if the judge is right then why can’t a state AG bypass all of that by serving the LLC through the resident member?

    1. ReaderY
      September.30.2020 at 10:55 am

      Because, as is often the case, status for federal procedural purposes such as diversity jurisdiction is completely different from status for substantive state law purposes such as extent of liability, governance, adjudication of disputes between principals, etc.

      Essential, state law usually recognizes an LLC as being a distinct legal entity similar to a corporation. But federal regards it as a kind of partnership, similar to a corporation.

      Think of it as being the corporate equivalent of a fetus. A person for some legal purposes, more or less it’s members’ appendix for others.

  2. Krychek_2
    September.30.2020 at 10:39 am

    Isn’t this the guy who teaches civil procedure at Harvard?

