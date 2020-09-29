Middle East

Don't Sell Weapons to the UAE

Selling weapons to the UAE would stamp brutality and extremism abroad with American approval.

The Pentagon
(Ritu Jethani/Dreamstime.com)

The proposed sale of F-35 stealth fighter jets and other weaponry to the United Arab Emirates has mainly drawn scrutiny for its potential effects on the new U.S.-brokered deal normalizing relations between the UAE and Israel. "We have a clear policy about maintaining our advantage and will protest any weaponry that might damage that advantage," said Eli Cohen, Israel's intelligence minister, shortly before the agreement was signed.

Cohen's comments fueled fears of a Middle Eastern arms race should the sale go through. That possibility is troubling, but there's a more immediate consequence to consider: The UAE is part of the U.S.-enabled, Saudi-led coalition intervening in Yemen's civil war—and that coalition is responsible for the worst man-made humanitarian disaster in the world. Selling not merely arms but a whole weapons platform (with its implicit promise of additional future sales) to the UAE is a mistake. It does not contribute to U.S. security, and it risks further implicating our government in indefensible carelessness about civilian casualties.

Legal scholars already warn that Washington's support for the Yemen intervention, which began during former President Barack Obama's administration and has continued under President Donald Trump over broad congressional objection, could put U.S. officials at risk of war crime prosecution. The likelihood may seem low as the United States is not a party to the International Criminal Court (ICC), and the Trump administration has said it considers the ICC to have "no jurisdiction, no legitimacy, and no authority" where America is concerned. Still, as The New York Times reported, "some State Department officials who shepherd arms sales overseas are worried enough to consider retaining their own legal counsel and have discussed the possibility of being arrested while vacationing abroad."

Though both the Obama and Trump administrations took some measures to mitigate harm to civilians, neither ended U.S. facilitation of coalition attacks, and Trump's secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, resumed weapons sales to the UAE and Saudi Arabia after Congress blocked them for two years. Pompeo was able to bypass the congressional suspension with an emergency. Though subsequent internal review determined this move was legal, it found Pompeo's State Department "did not fully assess risks and implement mitigation measures to reduce civilian casualties." The declaration was also supposed to be a "one-time event," in Pompeo's words. A second emergency declaration to push through this UAE sale would make that a lie.

Most of the attention to the crisis in Yemen and the United States' role therein has centered on the Saudi regime, whose air campaign has been responsible for high-profile airstrikes on civilian targets, like the school bus bombing (an attack conducted, incidentally, with an American bomb). But the "UAE served as the backbone of the coalition's ground war in Yemen and was involved with allied Yemeni militias in running a series of secret torture facilities there," notes the Center for International Policy's William D. Hartung at The Washington Post. "It continues to arm, train, and pay the salaries of militias that have engaged in systematic human rights abuses." Selling weapons to the UAE would again stamp all that brutality and extremism with American approval in contravention of everything the United States is supposed to represent.

But we do not have to make this sale. Like Saudi Arabia, the UAE is not a treaty ally of the United States. Its regime is oppressive at home and commits war crimes abroad. We do not owe the Emirati government this sale, nor does it make sense from any strategic or humanitarian perspective.

It will not make the United States safer, and it can only exacerbate the crisis in Yemen. It might even aid the Iran-linked Yemeni rebels Washington opposes, as past weapons transfers to the UAE have landed in the hands of extremist groups—those very rebels included. Though ostensibly a way to smooth the negotiating process, this sale could ultimately undermine the UAE-Israel deal while causing alarm among other regional powers, like Qatar. Arms race fears may prove justified, but even if they don't, arming the UAE is no step toward peace.

Bonnie Kristian is a fellow at Defense Priorities, contributing editor at The Week, and columnist at Christianity Today.

  1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
    September.29.2020 at 12:29 pm

    The free market should decide who gets advanced military weapons.

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      September.29.2020 at 12:52 pm

      Absolutely. I say free the weaponizers. Dump ITAR. Allow any company to sell any weapons, even if only to governments. Make the US the world’s arsenal.

      I see no drawbacks. I see plenty of benefits:
      * US would corner the market
      * US would know what weapons everybody else had
      * US would know first how to counter all those weapons
      * US could block exports in case of war; especially of spare parts

      1. janifer
        September.29.2020 at 12:55 pm

  2. Serenity Now
    September.29.2020 at 12:31 pm

    Why is Trump dragging us into the Yemen civil war?

    1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      September.29.2020 at 12:38 pm

      Because the Yemeni rebels are aligned with Iran, the greatest threat to the State of Israel. It is in American’s interest to put an end to the axis of evil that exists between Iran and Yemen!

    2. Fhtagn!
      September.29.2020 at 12:57 pm

      Trying to court Obama-era Democrats?

  3. damikesc
    September.29.2020 at 12:39 pm

    So, doing business with China DOESN’T “stamp brutality and extremism abroad with American approval” but doing business with OTHER countries does.

    Why is that?

    1. Blargrifth
      September.29.2020 at 1:25 pm

      Because Americans are not doing business with China. They are doing business with companies that happen to be based in China. A private American buying everyday consumer goods from a Chinese business does not begin to approach equivalence with the government of the United States selling weapons to the government of UAE.

      1. damikesc
        September.29.2020 at 1:51 pm

        “Because Americans are not doing business with China. They are doing business with companies that happen to be based in China. A private American buying everyday consumer goods from a Chinese business does not begin to approach equivalence with the government of the United States selling weapons to the government of UAE. ”

        Private American companies are doing business with UAE. The government does not own companies that make weaponry.

        So, again, the difference is…?

  4. Moonrocks
    September.29.2020 at 12:41 pm

    I thought abandoning our middle eastern allies made Trump the bad guy last time. What changed?

    1. Moonrocks
      September.29.2020 at 12:45 pm

      But seriously, I have trouble getting bothered that we have other countries fighting our wars for us and paying us for the privilege of doing so. Usually it’s the other way around, so I actually like this change of pace.

  5. Fhtagn!
    September.29.2020 at 12:56 pm

    Or, I’m not responsible for how people use my product.

  6. janifer
    September.29.2020 at 12:56 pm

  7. Echospinner
    September.29.2020 at 1:06 pm

    The problem with the F-35 is that there is a lot of secret technology on those. That is why they stopped the sale to Turkey. Uh uh they bought the Russian S-400 anti aircraft system. You do not want to then give them our latest super stealth plane to play around with.

    If they want planes we have plenty of others more than capable of taking on Iran. Lots of other things for sale. They might even be interested in the Iron Dome from Israel. That would be interesting.

  8. Sometimes a Great Notion
    September.29.2020 at 1:28 pm

    fueled fears of a Middle Eastern arms race should the sale go through. That possibility is troubling,

    Is it? USA and USSR had an arms race and no direct conflict happened but that was nuclear. Can’t think of other examples other then The 3rd Reich build up before WW2 but that was a pretty one sided affair other then the French Maginot line.

  9. Chumby
    September.29.2020 at 1:29 pm

    Intervening in the ME again. What could possibly go wrong?

  10. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    September.29.2020 at 1:30 pm

    Libertarian: no warfare, no welfare, peacelovedope (becomes full on Somalia)

    Republican: defend yourself, some welfare, law and order, wins elections, remains strong

    Democrat: where’s my pants?

