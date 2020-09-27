The Volokh Conspiracy

Cancelling John Marshall: Two Law Schools Named After the Great Chief Justice Consider Dropping His Name

Told you so.

In 2015, I queried whether a movement would form to take down statues of Chief Justice John Marshall. After all, he was an ardent slaveholder. Fast forward five years. In August 2020, I wrote a post titled "Cancelling John Marshall?" I questioned how long it would take for the purges to reach the Great Chief Justice. I'm sure some readers rolled their eyes. By now, you should recognize my predictions have a bad tendency to come true.

There are two American law schools named after John Marshall. First, the University at Illinois-Chicago John Marshall Law School. (Until recently this institution was an independent law school.) And second, the Cleveland-Marshall College of Law.

Now both institutions are reconsidering their names.

About three months ago, several attorneys started a Change.org petition, urging both of these institutions to change their names:

As Supreme Court Chief Justice, John Marshall owned slaves, upheld slavery, perpetuated the slave trade, and he denied Native American rights to the land. Yet so many schools are named after him, from elementary schools to a few law schools.  This is prime example of systemic racism in the legal and educational establishment. We call on the following institutions to drop "John Marshall", or "Marshall" from their name:

  • University of Illinois at Chicago—John Marshall School of Law
  • Cleveland State University—Cleveland-Marshall College of Law
  • 18 other elementary, high schools and grad programs

This petition has garnered more than 1,700 signatures.

Now, the Dean of the John Marshall School of Law has responded. She will appoint a task force to consider dropping the name, to "to further our work to become an antiracist Law School."

After listening to input from the Law School community, I am appointing a new task force and a new committee to further our work to become an antiracist Law School. The details about each appear below. I hope you all will work with these two groups to help us continue to evolve and grow. In the near future, I will be providing additional updates and details about other antiracism programs and initiatives. Thank you for reading about these important matters.

Task Force to Consider Renaming the Law School 

Background: UIC Law's official name is UIC John Marshall Law School. That name, until August 2025, is controlled by a Premises Covenant in the Asset Transfer Agreement between the University of Illinois Board of Trustees and The John Marshall Law School. In addition, another Premises Covenant requires UIC to refer to the Law School campus as the John Marshall campus until August 2025.

The Law School's name traces to its founding, in 1899, as The John Marshall Law School. John Marshall was the fourth Chief Justice of the United States Supreme Court; he also served as Secretary of State and as a member of the House of Representatives. John Marshall owned and traded slaves. He also wrote opinions that address slavery and indigenous sovereignty.

Some alumni, students, and faculty have called for the name John Marshall to be removed from the Law School's official name as expeditiously as possible and before the Premises Covenants expire. Dean Darby Dickerson has appointed and charged a Task Force to make findings and a recommendation about the Law School name.

If the Task Force recommends a name change, she will provide that recommendation to UIC's Chancellor. The Chancellor will make a recommendation to the University of Illinois President and Board of Trustees. Dean Dickerson also will provide the Task Force's findings and recommendation to the Law School Legacy Corporation f/k/a The John Marshall Law School so that its board can consider whether to waive the two Premises Covenants that require use of the John Marshall name until August 2025.

Charge: To develop findings and a recommendation about whether "John Marshall" should be removed from the Law School's name. In so doing:

Gather input from our law students, faculty, staff, and alumni regarding the Law School's name; Conduct research regarding C.J. John Marshall's personal and professional history regarding slavery, indigenous Americans, and related matters; Conduct research regarding why the Law School was named for C.J. John Marshall.

If the Task Force recommends removing the John Marshall name, propose the principles that should be recommended to the Law School Legacy Corporation when evaluating whether to release the University of Illinois from the Premises Covenants related to the John Marshall name and that the University of Illinois Board of Trustees use when evaluating whether to accelerate removal of John Marshall from the Law School's name.

Timeline: The Task Force's work will begin immediately. The Task Force plans to complete its work in or before January 2021.

I think I can predict what this Task Force will recommend: cancel John Marshall. From a business perspective, this move makes sense. The Dean will be able to sell the naming rights–a very valuable commodity.

The Cleveland-Marshall College of Law has also begun a process.

"We take the petition to change the name of our law school and the spirit in which it was written very seriously. We reject and condemn racism in all its forms—overt, covert, and systemic, and we accept our responsibility to evaluate our role in perpetuating racism, whether it is conscious or unconscious.

Removing "Marshall" from our law school's name would be a very consequential decision by the College of Law and Cleveland State University that will require careful study and thoughtful consideration of different viewpoints from our entire law school and university community. We have begun that process by forming a Law School Name Committee consisting of CSU Cleveland-Marshall faculty, staff, students, and alumni which is meeting regularly to consider this issue.

In considering a name change, we will incorporate wide input and will be guided by our proud history, our guiding values, our law school's mission Learn Law. Live Justice, and the values and mission of Cleveland State University."

Cleveland State is a public institution. I suspect the Ohio legislature may have some thoughts about this move. There have been rumors of a possible merger between the University of Akron School of Law and the Cleveland Marshall College of Law. This merger would help avoid the name-change issue.

In any event, I told you so. And the purges will not stop with John Marshall.

Josh Blackman is a constitutional law professor at the South Texas College of Law Houston, an adjunct scholar at the Cato Institute, and the President of the Harlan Institute. Follow him @JoshMBlackman.

  1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
    September.27.2020 at 10:08 am

    “By now, you should recognize my predictions have a bad tendency to come true.”

    That’s the kind of brainpower that lands a spot at the South Texas College Of Law Houston.

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      September.27.2020 at 11:16 am

      As opposed to occasionally landing FIRST POST !!!! 111!!!!

  2. Sidney r finkel
    September.27.2020 at 10:10 am

    “In any event, I told you so. And the purges will not stop with John Marshall.”

    Purges? Really?

    The term ‘purges’ is primarily associated with Soviet removal and execution of public officials who did not conform to Stalinesque types of government which resulted in millions being murdered by the USSR. Is removing the name from a law school really equivalent?

    The issues in the post deserve to be debated, specifically whether or not we should honor an individual whose abhorrent views on race and slavery are secondary to his contributions to the development of American democracy. Personally I believe that should be the case, Marshall is known for his judicial role, not his role in bigotry and slavery.

    But using loaded terms like ‘purge’ destroys the debate and makes it much more intolerant and inflamatory than it has to be. In fact, the use that term suggests the person posting has little substance in his position and instead is resorting to raw emotion rather than reasoned logic.

    1. Krayt
      September.27.2020 at 10:55 am

      Mass waves of population outrage, and virtue signalling, are highly emotional. There’s danger, even if right, for politicians to abuse it for their own power purposes.

      Grabbing pitchforks and torches to get Doctor Frankenstein, who build a killer, is logical, and don’t demean it otherwise?

      I understand what you are saying, but it doesn’t make full sense.

      1. Dr. Ed 2
        September.27.2020 at 11:30 am

        It’s worse than that because it doesn’t happen in a vacuum.

        What history teaches us is that the middle will cease to hold, and that there’ll be a backlash to this. Both Jim Crow and the Klan were backlashes to the excesses of reconstruction. The German people elected Hitler in 1933 because of the Stalin-supported Communists and Anarchists.

        Condi Rice put it best: We need to learn to live with our history.

  3. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
    September.27.2020 at 10:10 am

    ” After all, he was an ardent slaveholder. ”

    Can anyone tell, or does anyone know, whether Prof. Blackman considers this a plus or a minus?

    Or maybe just a wash?

    Thank you.

    1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
      September.27.2020 at 10:11 am

      In haste, I typed “wash.”

      It should have been “whitewash.”

      Sorry.

      1. captcrisis
        September.27.2020 at 10:18 am

        “wash” is more fitting

  4. captcrisis
    September.27.2020 at 10:18 am

    Replace him with Gabriel Duvall.

    1. Bob from Ohio
      September.27.2020 at 10:54 am

      “In 1939, Ernest Sutherland Bates, the author of The Story of the Supreme Court called Duvall “probably the most insignificant of all Supreme Court Judges.”

      Sounds good.

      1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
        September.27.2020 at 11:22 am

        From Wikipedia:

        According to one of Chief Justice Marshall’s biographers, Duvall “became distinguished for holding on to his seat for many years after he had become aged and infirm because he was fearful of who would replace him, thus inaugurating what has become a popular tradition for subsequent Supreme Court Justices.”

        Seems RBG could have taken a lesson from him; does that increase or decrease his insignificance?

  5. Smartacus
    September.27.2020 at 10:46 am

    Keep the school names the same. But claim they’ve been renamed after Thurgood Marshall. Problem solved.

  6. Bored Lawyer
    September.27.2020 at 10:48 am

    I suggest they rename it the Lavrenti Beria School of Law. Fits the zeitgeist.

  7. Bob from Ohio
    September.27.2020 at 10:52 am

    Marshal invented judicial review. Not worthy anyways.

    1. Bored Lawyer
      September.27.2020 at 10:54 am

      Yes and no. In the context of Marbury v. Madison, it makes sense. You cannot force the judicial branch to do something it believes that the Constitution does not allow it to do.
      Of course, it was then taken far beyond that in later cases.

  8. TwelveInchPianist
    September.27.2020 at 11:11 am

    Moral Panic.

  9. QuantumBoxCat
    September.27.2020 at 11:13 am

    I predict that Josh continues with his stream of consciousness blogging, and 5 years from now claims one of his thoughts from 2020 comes true.

    The Oracle of Delphi better watch out!

  10. Dr. Ed 2
    September.27.2020 at 11:21 am

    Blackman hasn’t heard the whole story — they are planning to remove “Law School” from their name as well.

    After all, “an antiracist Law School” strikes me as a place that teaches Critical Race Theory to the exclusion of Constitutional Law, or law in general.

    Hence, I propose a new name:
    The George Floyd School for Petulant Adult-Sized Children.

    Curriculum to include how to live a self-destructive lifestyle as best exemplified by the late George Floyd.

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      September.27.2020 at 11:30 am

      What do you have against dwarfs dwarves midgets short vertically challenged people?

  11. QuantumBoxCat
    September.27.2020 at 11:31 am

    “In 2015, I queried whether a movement would form to take down statues of Chief Justice John Marshall.”

    I clicked on the link and read the post, but I don’t see any query about whether a movent would form to take down statues of Marshall. To recheck, I did a simple search of the post for “Marshall” and got only one result, which was not about removing his statute.

    What’s the deal?

