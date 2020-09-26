The Volokh Conspiracy

What did Professor Amy Coney Barrett say about NFIB v. Sebelius?

"In NFIB v. Sebelius, the inspiration for Barnett’s book, Chief Justice Roberts pushed the Affordable Care Act beyond its plausible meaning to save the statute."

In 2017, then-Professor Amy Coney Barrett wrote a review of Randy Barnett's book, Our Republican Constitution. I encourage you to read the article in Constitutional Commentary. She articulates her vision of judicial philosophy quite cogently. Here, I want to draw attention to one passage about the Obamacare decision.

She begins by noting that Randy's book was motivated, in part, by the Chief's opinion in NFIB v. Sebelius.

Our Republican Constitution is animated in large part by Barnett's frustration with what he regards as a misguided attachment to judicial restraint, particularly on the part of conservatives.51

FN51:  See p. 17 (asserting that with NFIB v. Sebelius, "[t]he chickens of the conservative commitment to judicial restraint had thus come home to roost."); see also p. 81 (asserting that "the tragedy of the Supreme Court's decision in the Obamacare case was made possible by modern-day 'judicial conservatives' accepting as valid the progressive attack on our Republican Constitution."); p. 248 ("The visibility of our Obamacare challenge and the way a Republican-nominated, conservative chief justice snatched defeat from the jaws of victory, may prove to be a political inflection point.").

Next, Barrett offers a brief characterization of the Chief's controlling opinion that has been quoted repeatedly:

In NFIB v. Sebelius, the inspiration for Barnett's book, Chief Justice Roberts pushed the Affordable Care Act beyond its plausible meaning to save the statute. He construed the penalty imposed on those without health insurance as a tax, which permitted him to sustain the statute as a valid exercise of the taxing power; had he treated the payment as the statute did—as a penalty—he would have had to invalidate the statute as lying beyond Congress's commerce power.52

FN52: 52. See NFIB v. Sebelius, 132 S. Ct. 2566, 2593–2600 (2012) (characterizing the "penalty" imposed by the individual mandate as a "tax"). The other four justices in the majority on this issue would not have needed to construe the penalty as a tax to save the statute, because they thought that the Commerce Clause authorized Congress to impose the mandate. See id. at 2609 (Ginsburg, J., concurring in part, dissenting in part) ("Unlike the Chief Justice, however, I would hold, alternatively, that the Commerce Clause authorizes Congress to enact the minimum coverage provision."). The four dissenting justices objected that "[w]e have never held that any exaction imposed for violation of the law is an exercise of Congress' taxing power—even when the statute calls it a tax, much less when (as here) the statute repeatedly calls it a penalty." See id. at 2651 (joint opinion of Scalia, J., Kennedy, J., Thomas, J., and Alito, J., dissenting).

As a threshold matter, Her recitation of NFIB  is accurate. She did not repeat the shibboleth that the Chief upheld the mandate as a tax. He construed the penalty as a tax, and that decision allowed him to uphold the statute (Section 5000A). I agree the Chief's reading was not "plausible."

Is this statement relevant to the pending challenge in California v. Texas? Critics will no doubt call on her to recuse. A few thoughts. First, Texas has not asked the Court to reverse, or reconsider NFIB. Indeed, the Plaintiffs are relying on the Chief's saving construction to mount the challenge. Second I don't know that calling a Supreme Court decision not "plausible" would warrant disqualification in all cases concerning that precedent. She did not prejudge how that precedent would affect a given controversy. Third, Supreme Court Justices tend to follow different standards for recusal than lower court judges, in order to avoid a short-handed Court. I am sure Judge Barrett will address this question during her hearing.

A personal note. I have been dithering about finishing my third book on the Obamacare litigation. I think the trilogy will be ready in 2021 or so.

Josh Blackman is a constitutional law professor at the South Texas College of Law Houston, an adjunct scholar at the Cato Institute, and the President of the Harlan Institute. Follow him @JoshMBlackman.

  1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
    September.26.2020 at 6:49 pm

    Your book should be handy accompaniment to enactment of single-payer health care.

    Which, I hope, will formally be labeled “Obamacare” . . . making your book at least somewhat timely.

  2. Aladdin's Carpet
    September.26.2020 at 6:54 pm

    The whole “you commented on legal matters in this general area therefore you must recuse” argument is ridiculous anyway. The point of recusal is to prevent judges from corrupting the process for a givej case, such as having a relationship with the prosecutor or sometbing like that. Not to prevent anyone who has ever had an opinion on X to listen to argumentation and issue a judgment on X.

    The rule is you have to be neutral to the parties in the case, not on the legal matter itself. To have a rule for the latter is absurd. If this was at all plasuable to recuse in California vs. Texas then none of the other justices in NFIB should participate as well.

    And they are completely different cases anyway! NFIB is on whether Congress had the power to issue the mandate. California v. Texas is on whether zeroing the mandate makes the mandate unconstitutional, which is different.

    1. LawTalkingGuy
      September.26.2020 at 7:16 pm

      Also just because you said an old decision was wrong doesn’t mean you would necessarily vote to reverse it if given the chance or try to achieve the same result through another somewhat related case. Kennedy wanted to throw out the whole ACA in NFIB…but joined the majority in King v. Burwell without comment.

  3. LawTalkingGuy
    September.26.2020 at 7:17 pm

    Maybe you would get your book project done if you spent less time posting here? Just a thought.

  4. Krychek_2
    September.26.2020 at 7:26 pm

    So how much rolling back are conservatives prepared to do? Should retirees, most of whom vote Republican, be worried about social security being declared unconstitutional?

    1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
      September.26.2020 at 7:30 pm

      Between now and next spring?

      Seems unlikely.

      1. James Pollock
        September.26.2020 at 8:09 pm

        They have to rush it through before the D’s take back the Court…

  5. Sebastian Cremmington
    September.26.2020 at 7:30 pm

    High IQ high achieving Americans should be designing space ships and not interpreting laws drafted by Congress and an over 200 year old document. Paul Ryan figured out how to get rid of the individual mandate and he has maybe a 130 IQ. Just a total misallocation of national brain power to have big brains going into law and not STEM or even economics. So the big brains in developing countries go into economics which is how we got Obama Sr and Kamala’s father in this country.

    1. James Pollock
      September.26.2020 at 8:11 pm

      “high IQ” doesn’t mean “good at everything”. Lawyers are notoriously bad at math which means pushing them into STEM fields is going to be unsatisfactory for everybody. Better to have them arguing over who should pay the victims of the bridge collapse, rather than designing more bridges to collapse.

  6. captcrisis
    September.26.2020 at 7:40 pm

    Whether she is correct or not the fact is Roberts does not respond to bad faith arguments. He didn’t want another Bush v Gore. I hope she turns out to be the same.

  7. SimonP
    September.26.2020 at 8:00 pm

    So, what did she say about it? Barely anything, apparently. But here are some footnotes, for some reason.

    Barrett may not think much of Roberts’ acrobatics, but that’s an easy thing to express skepticism about when your opinion doesn’t actually matter. She’ll face a different question when she’s asked to conclude that ACA as a whole needs to be invalidated because a toothless penalty-tax is actually not severable from the rest of the statute. If she adopts that reasoning – which strikes me as beyond incoherent – it’ll represent a new high watermark in terms of ends-driven jurisprudence at the Supreme Court level.

    It’ll be an important litmus test for where the 6+3 Court’s head is, when they hand a decision down in that case. They could conclude simply that the mandate is to be stricken, but is also severable, from the rest of the ACA. That would represent adherence to precedent and only a slight shift in alignment. But if they use it as a new opportunity to cast the whole thing out – well, it’ll be a different ballgame altogether. Hard to see that any freedom- or equality-promoting precedent will remain safe, then.

    1. James Pollock
      September.26.2020 at 8:13 pm

      ” it’ll represent a new high watermark in terms of ends-driven jurisprudence at the Supreme Court level. ”

      Worse than Wickard? Or Bush v. Gore? That’s a pretty high bar to clear.

    2. LawTalkingGuy
      September.26.2020 at 8:14 pm

      I don’t even think they need to address the severability question. I have a feeling that the bench will be extremely skeptical of plaintiffs’ standing to sue, given the Court’s prior precedents in that area.

