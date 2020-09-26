The Volokh Conspiracy

The Originalist Context of Amy Coney Barrett

I did an extended interview with Dylan Matthews at Vox on current originalist theories and how Judge Amy Coney Barrett fits into that theoretical landscape. From his intro:

To better understand her academic writings, I reached out to Keith Whittington, a professor of politics at Princeton and a leading expert on originalism and constitutional interpretation. I wanted to get a better sense of what it means that Barrett is an originalist, how her variety of originalism works, and how to understand her most prominent academic papers.

You can read the whole thing here.

I expect to have more on Barrett's originalism in coming days after I do more reading. I doubt I will completely agree with her opinions over time, but I expect she will be a thoughtful and capable justice and a valuable addition to the current Court. She will have to endure what will likely be an extraordinarily stressful and unpleasant experience in the coming days, and the commentary on social media and the press has already been very ugly. I do not envy her.

 

Keith E. Whittington is William Nelson Cromwell Professor of Politics at Princeton University.

  1. Brett Bellmore
    September.26.2020 at 4:03 pm

    If it stops with just words, she’ll be very, very lucky, in a year when the left has been deploying Molotov cocktails with such abandon.

    1. bernard11
      September.26.2020 at 4:28 pm

      “abandon?”

      Take your meds.

      1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
        September.26.2020 at 4:44 pm

        Multiple attempts to burn occupied buildings with both Molotov cocktails and fireworks. Maybe you could spare some of your meds for them, since you don’t seem to be taking them yourself.

    2. bratschewurst
      September.26.2020 at 5:10 pm

      If it stops with just words, she’ll be very, very lucky, in a year when the left has been deploying Molotov cocktails with such abandon.

      It’s not been the Left showing up to government building armed and occupying them.

  2. AtlGa41
    September.26.2020 at 4:25 pm

    ACB’s originalist view 4 years ago was the Senate shouldn’t confirm a SCOTUS nominee put forward in an election year.
    I call her well documented opinion an “originalist” view because the Constitution says nothing of the sort – so she had to rely on her view of originalist principles.
    Apparently, her views have changed.
    That doesn’t speak well of her principles – originalist or otherwise.
    Says more that she’s into exercising raw power.
    That’s fine too … just say so.

    1. Kazinski
      September.26.2020 at 4:41 pm

      Cite?

      An originalist view would be that it’s the Senates perogative as to whether or not to take up a nomination during an election year or any other time.

    2. ThePublius
      September.26.2020 at 5:08 pm

      “ACB’s originalist view 4 years ago was the Senate shouldn’t confirm a SCOTUS nominee put forward in an election year.”

      That’s not at all wht I have read about what she said at the time. She said, among other similar things, “[ACB] said in 2016 that she did not think precedent “establishes a rule for either side in the debate” over replacing Supreme Court justices during an election year.”

      https://www.cbsnews.com/news/amy-coney-barrett-supreme-court-2016-interview-confirming-justices-election-year/

      Please supply a reference for what you assert.

  3. bratschewurst
    September.26.2020 at 5:08 pm

    An originalist view would be that it’s the Senates perogative as to whether or not to take up a nomination during an election year or any other time.

    But that wasn’t the argument that the Republicans were making. In fairness, Barrett wasn’t defending such a rule; she appeared to be saying it was OK to deny Garland a hearing.

    And, on constitutional grounds, it wasn’t. There isn’t a rule in the Constitution against taking up a nomination during an election year. McConnell invented that to excuse a raw exercise in power. I really hope the Democrats in the Senate have finally figured out that power is to be used (assuming they gain it in November) and return the Court to being one not dominated by hard-right Republican appointees.

    Personally I’m doing pretending that the Court, when it rules on major policy issues (such as the ACA) is anything more than a political body that generally reflects the political preferences of the Justices. Janus cured me of that – when the Court directly overruled Scalia’s dissent in Lehnert.

    The coming ACA case will be an acid test of Barrett’s commitment to the rule of law and the primacy of the elected branches in making policy, given the complete BS that the case represents.

