On the eve of Yom Kippur, New York City Considers "Extraordinary Lockdown" of Orthodox Jewish Communities

Get the TRO Applications Ready.

Let's pretend that there was never a COVID-19 pandemic. Could you ever fathom a headline in the New York Times that read "New York Threatens Orthodox Jewish Areas With Lockdown." Pause and reflect for a moment.

Now, let's return to 2020. This evening, the New York Times published a headline that read, "New York Threatens Orthodox Jewish Areas With Lockdown Over Virus."

Facing a worrying spike in coronavirus cases in Orthodox Jewish neighborhoods, New York City health officials began carrying out emergency inspections at private religious schools on Friday and threatened to impose an extraordinary lockdown in those communities that would be the first major retreat by the city on reopening since the pandemic began.

This headline arrived moments before the Sabbath began, and about forty-eight hours before Yom Kippur, the holiest day on the Jewish calendar. During this period, observant Jews will not check any electronic devices. They are not going to learn of these edicts. Indeed, the people are devoutly preparing for atonement. Instead, they will have to learn about a "crackdown" the hard way.

The crackdown is occurring shortly before Yom Kippur, the holiest day on the Jewish calendar, which begins on Sunday night, and it was not immediately clear the impact that the measures might have on the ability of people to gather in synagogues. The Health Department said that if significant progress toward following guidelines did not occur by Monday, officials could issue fines, limit gatherings or force closings of businesses or schools.

Will NYPD barge into Yom Kippur services and warn people to put on their masks? It happened in Italy. I hope security cameras record these intrusions for a future 1983 suit, because people of faith will not have their phones handy.

This weekend, Jewish lawyers will be out of commission. My hope is that others can pick up the slack, and prepare the TRO applications.

Josh Blackman is a constitutional law professor at the South Texas College of Law Houston, an adjunct scholar at the Cato Institute, and the President of the Harlan Institute. Follow him @JoshMBlackman.

  1. Armchair Lawyer
    September.25.2020 at 6:34 pm

    Next up….

    NYC sends Jews to “prison camps” for violating lockdown during Yom Kippur.

    1. SimonP
      September.25.2020 at 7:19 pm

      Stop eating your crayons, dear.

  2. Brett Bellmore
    September.25.2020 at 6:46 pm

    I’ve said this before, but I really do miss the days when I couldn’t understand how the left kept building gulags.

    1. SimonP
      September.25.2020 at 7:18 pm

      Well, you must be an idiot, then, or just lax in your conservative talking points, since no less than FDR himself, that leading light of modern progressivism, put the Japanese in prison camps for no good reason.

      But I take your statement to implicitly acknowledge that it has never been hard for you to understand how the right has kept building gulags, since of course we have exactly that now – the prison-industrial complex being its own slave-labor-archipelago – and Trump has put his own stamp on things with his ICE camps and keep-away camps and extraordinary deportation techniques and the like. I mean, toss 9 ballots in PA and the red-wing-conservasphere is up in arms, but remove a few uteruses in Florida and it’s just a few bad apples, right? Nothing to see here!

      It’s not hard for you to imagine the right putting people in concentration camps, in other words, because you probably fantasize about just that happening, right here, right now. You probably would be tickled if the FBI, seeing this comment to you, were to barge into my apartment and drag me out by the hair. Wouldn’t you? Feel free to admit it, traitor.

      1. Brett Bellmore
        September.25.2020 at 7:30 pm

        You’re a little vague on the difference between “understanding that“, and “understanding how“, aren’t you? I’ve known about the left and gulags since I was a teen, I grew up during the Cold war, and The Gulag Archipelago was published while I was in Jr. High.

        But before this past year I never had a gut feeling for how they worked themselves up to it. Watching the beginning of the process has been unpleasantly educational.

  3. librarian
    September.25.2020 at 6:49 pm

    Some would say the TROs would amount to killing Jews.

  4. Cal Cetín
    September.25.2020 at 6:50 pm

    “We have, with heavy hearts, cancelled the Yom Kippur services.

    “Instead, we shall hold a Protest Against Racism at the same time and location. The prayers and rituals will be the same, but for appearance sake, we ask that you bring angry signs and spray-paint some slogans on the Spray-Painting Wall which we will have provided for the occasion.”

  5. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
    September.25.2020 at 7:00 pm

    Choose reason. Every time.

    Choose reason. Especially over sacred ignorance and dogmatic intolerance. Most especially if you are older than 12 or so. By then, childhood indoctrination fades as an excuse for gullibility, superstition, ignorance, bigotry, and backwardness. By adulthood — even ostensible adulthood — it is no excuse, not even in the most deplorable backwater one can find in southern or rural America.

    Choose reason. And education, tolerance, progress, science, modernity, inclusiveness, and freedom. Avoid ignorance, superstition, bigotry, dogma, insularity, backwardness, authoritarianism and pining for ‘good old days’ that never existed — not 50 years ago, not 2,000 years ago.

    Choose reason. Every time. Be an adult. Or, at least, try.

    Otherwise, you could wind up a belligerently ignorant, half-educated, lethally reckless zealot dumb enough to think you can outsmart a virus with a fairy tale.

    Choose reason. Every time.

    Thank you.

  6. Miss Greenparker
    September.25.2020 at 7:09 pm

    Perhaps it’s true that Christians and Jews are being targeted, but the persecutors include plenty of lesser observant and “lapsed” Catholics, Jews, and Protestants, etc. in government and law enforcement.

    The new Globalism being ushered in by Covid fascism only has room for State-worshipping congregants and rioters.

  7. SimonP
    September.25.2020 at 7:11 pm

    Gosh, Josh, if only you had the slightest inkling of what NYC politics was actually like, your take on this could have been slightly less than completely embarrassing. Maybe you should keep your pointless pontificating to issues arising in the armpit of Texas or for your captive Zoom audience.

    Simply put – no, there isn’t going to be any kind of systematic “crackdown” on Jews failing to wear masks or congregating in great numbers over their holidays. That is why there is a COVID spike in these neighborhoods in the first place. They have pretty much never been compliant with the social-distancing and masking rules, and the mayor and NYPD have pretty much never done a goddamn thing about it. And they’re not going to start now. They’re too well-represented by local and state politicians for anything really to come down.

    No, Yom Kippur and Sukkot and all the rest of the holidays will pass without meaningful incident, Shabbat to Shabbat, just like Rosh Hashanah did, and the rest of NYC is going to hold its breath, hoping that the spread doesn’t infect the rest of the city, bringing Cuomo crashing in to shut the city down again, lest we sink his 2024 ambitions.

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      September.25.2020 at 7:24 pm

      Gosh, Simon, if only you had the slightest inkling of what Texas is really like, you wouldn’t resort to insults like “armpit” to describe what you don’t know, and you wouldn’t be such an embarrassment to your fellow commenters.

  8. AEM
    September.25.2020 at 7:14 pm

    We’re not all offline.

  9. Longtobefree
    September.25.2020 at 7:26 pm

    Been there, done that; it did not turn out well.
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Warsaw_Ghetto

    1. Longtobefree
      September.25.2020 at 7:27 pm

      Where are those guys who said “never again”?

      1. librarian
        September.25.2020 at 7:46 pm

        Reminds me of the great Chinese homonym panic of 2020.

        Just because one thing resembles another, doesn’t mean they are even remotely related.

  10. Krychek_2
    September.25.2020 at 7:45 pm

    I am deeply uncomfortable with locking people up for practicing their faith. At that same time, can we please at least acknowledge that a lot of religious belief is socially harmful, as evidenced in this case by the rise of Covid among the orthodox?

