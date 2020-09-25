Documentary

Throw a Billion Dollars From the Helicopter

A tale of ballpark upgrades and wasteful government spending

|

ministhrowamilliondollars_MichaelBertin
(Michael Bertin)

When voters in Arlington, Texas, approved a 2016 referendum to replace their then-22-year-old ballpark with a new retractable-roof stadium, the $1.1 billion project appeared to be more on the up-and-up than were some other recent ballparks. Around the same time, teams based in Atlanta and Miami were also getting upgraded stadiums via backroom deals and public deceit.

Don't be fooled. Throw a Billion Dollars From the Helicopter, a documentary from Michael Bertin now streaming on Amazon, reveals how city and team officials beanballed opponents of the new Arlington stadium, called Globe Life Field, to win the referendum.

Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams is the prime villain. After he was elected on promises of cutting government, he transformed into the lead cheerleader for the project. Meanwhile, Rangers team owners Ray Davis and Bob Simpson—two of the richest people in Texas, Bertin points out—spent more than $2 million to convince voters to pitch in $500 million for their new stadium.

An all-volunteer squad of Arlington residents, armed with nothing more than an understanding of economics, stepped up to the plate to stop the pro-stadium rally, but they were outpitched. As usual, there is little reason to believe the stadium will be a financial benefit for the city or its taxpayers. Arlington residents would be better off if officials literally dumped piles of $20 bills out of helicopters hovering above the city, University of Chicago economist Allen Sanderson says.

The facts might be on their side, but the effort to defeat the stadium project goes down swinging against the potent combination of big-league sports and mid-sized city politics. The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the grand opening of the Rangers' new ballpark, but taxpayers have already taken the loss.

 

NEXT: Marijuana Federalism

Eric Boehm is a reporter at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. smith
    September.25.2020 at 6:37 am

    I make up to $90 an hour on-line from my home. My story is that I give up operating at walmart to paintings on-line and with a bit strive I with out problem supply in spherical $40h to $86h… someone turned into top to me by way of manner of sharing this hyperlink with me, so now i’m hoping i ought to help a person else accessible through sharing this hyperlink… strive it, you HERE? Read More

  2. KillAllRednecks
    September.25.2020 at 7:11 am

    I love sports, but there’s no reason taxpayer money should be going to stadiums or owners. Whenever the owners cry poor during CBA negotiations if these things are such money pits why are they worth hundreds of millions of dollars into the billions. There isn’t that many owners trying to sell.
    Scott Walker gave 250 million to the Bucks when he was governor of Wisconsin. Seattle got screwed by Clay Bennett and David Stern. There was talk of the Mariners and Seahawk moving during the 90s. The Ms made the ALCS In 95 to secure taxpayer money for T Mobile park. Paul Allen bought the Seahawks to keep them in Seattle. It helped he got taxpayer money to build CenturyLink stadium. Both stadiums have retractable roofs and are next to each other. T-Mobile it’s needed because it rains a lot during baseball season, but they leave CenturyLink open during football games. The main reason it’s retractable is to hold concerts there. Well if Paul Allen and Nintendo(who owned the Mariners) are gonna use hundreds of millions of tax dollars they should have to work something out about holding concerts at t-mobile. There’s no reason you need two publicly funded retractable roofs next to each other.
    Then around 2005 Howard Shultz sold the Sonics to Oklahoma businessman Clay Bennett. Bennett always planned to move them to Oklahoma City and was glad the taxpayers wouldn’t build another stadium. Now it’s common for an owner to use the threat of relocation to get taxpayers to build stadiums.
    Paul Allen also owned the Portland Trailblazers and got taxpayers to help build the Moda center. Part of the deal was to develop the indusrial area around the Rose Quarter. 25 years later there still isn’t much there.
    Bottom line is taxpayers and cities need to stop giving in to these owners demands. Problem is since everyone wants a team if Baltimore tells Bob Irsay to go fuck himself then Indianapolis is willing to give him millions if it means they get a team. Hell at least these relationships were used for good back in the day. The Washington Football team used to lease RFK stadium from the federal govt. Racist owner George Preston Marshall refused to integrate his team. The feds said they couldn’t play at RFK unless they integrated. Now days it took FedEx to get Snyder to remove the Redskins racist name.

    Stop giving sports teams taxpayer money.

  3. Jerryskids
    September.25.2020 at 7:23 am

    Jesus, you don’t want government to waste money on ball parks, you don’t want government to waste money on the military, you don’t want government to waste money on the police, you don’t want government to waste money on farmers, you don’t want government to waste money on corporate welfare – just what the hell do you want government to waste money on?

Please to post comments