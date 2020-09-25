Coronavirus

Are You Ready for a Second Round of Pandemic Lockdowns?

Politicians are poised to tighten the screws, even though voluntary action offers more promise.

|

zumaamericastwentyseven647262
(SMG/ZUMA Press/Newscom)

This week, Britain's government imposed new pandemic restrictions, threatening a second full-scale lockdown if people don't comply. Israel is already in the midst of renewed strictures on schools, "non-essential" businesses, and other gatherings. Some American officials, too, favor reviving harsh stay-at-home orders in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Standing in their way is public fatigue with mandated disruptions to life. That rebellious spirit may simultaneously give governments the excuses they seek to impose restrictions while guaranteeing that lockdowns will be vastly less effective than voluntary measures.

In the U.K., where the rules now ban meetings of more than six people from different households, Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned: "If people don't follow the rules we have set out, then we must reserve the right to go further."

That he'll likely have all the excuse he could want "to go further" is clear from Johnson's own finger-wagging as well as from expert commentary.

"People won't have the same level of buy-in because of the sense of unfairness that has been built up," behavioral psychologist Nilu Ahmed told the U.K.'s Metro. "There's only so much the police can do and it relies on trust and people singing from the same hymn sheet. There was a very definite shift when people in authority were seen as not following the rules."

That echoes advice the British government received directly from its own Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE). Renewed restrictions are likely to be met by "silent compliance, critical compliance or visible resistance," the group cautioned in June. "There has been an increase in resistance to social distancing measures in recent weeks," SAGE added, with COVID concerns competing with other priorities for people's attention.

Israel's government received similar warnings when it imposed a new lockdown last week. "A lockdown will kill those businesses who have only just recovered," insisted opposition leader Yair Lapid. "I'm against civil disobedience but the public won't obey the rules. For five months the government has driven them crazy."

Sure enough, Israeli police promptly issued nearly 7,000 citations for violations of the lockdown. Still, that was mild compared to the sometimes violent confrontations that came with earlier enforcement efforts.

So far, most jurisdictions in the United States have resisted urgings to further limit gatherings and close businesses as part of the effort to slow coronavirus spread. Many places—including California and Texas—have been loosening rules rather than tightening them.

But that trend is bucked elsewhere. Utah imposed new restrictions in Provo and Orem, two cities with rising caseloads. Almost simultaneously, Wisconsin's governor declared a new health emergency and ordered state residents to wear masks in public.

Some officials openly support renewed restrictions, despite an obvious lack of public patience for them.

"We're looking at 40,000 new cases per day. That's unacceptable," Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, commented this week.

Fauci objected earlier this month to loosened controls on indoor activities and warned that life won't return to normal until "towards the end of 2021."

Likewise, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden wants a national mask mandate. "The question is whether I have the legal authority or not," he concedes. "I think I do. If I did, I would" issue an order.

Even before reported cases of COVID-19 ticked up recently (deaths attributed to the disease remain flat), Neel Kashkari, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, joined with Michael T. Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, to demand a lockdown for the whole country.

"We should mandate sheltering in place for everyone but the truly essential workers. By that, we mean people must stay at home and leave only for essential reasons: food shopping and visits to doctors and pharmacies while wearing masks and washing hands frequently," they argue.

That doesn't mean that Americans are doomed to a repeat of the wave of restrictions that plagued our lives in March and April, let alone something worse imposed from coast-to-coast. Many European countries are fighting a second wave of COVID-19 with measures that (so far) don't approach the nearly full suspension of life they suffered in the spring.

"European governments and citizens want to avoid returning to the full-blown lockdowns of early 2020, including widespread business closures and stay-at-home orders, which broke the pandemic's first wave but also froze European economies," the Wall Street Journal notes.

The U.S. suffered similar economic injuries from policies intended to limit the spread of infection, from which we'll be recovering for years to come. Those policies were met with mass protests and growing defiance. The prospect of more such pain will evoke reactions that are bound to dwarf earlier resistance.

But there's an alternative that doesn't just let the pandemic run wild. Officialdom could do something that doesn't come naturally: give people information and let them make their own decisions.

In a study published September 22, researchers from Louisiana State University (LSU) analyzed cellphone data to study the how and why of pandemic social distancing. What they found has important implications for health policy going forward.

"Social distancing in the U.S. during the Covid-19 pandemic was initially voluntary rather than a response to governmental jurisdictional restrictions," LSU reports of the study's findings. "The analysis suggests that stay-at-home behavior increased by over nine times from late January through late March, and then decreased by about 50% through mid-June. Findings indicate that demographic factors drove these changes to a substantially greater degree, signifying the importance of individual behavior in social distancing (either due to voluntary distancing or to differential compliance with mandated distancing)."

"An important implication of these outcomes is that encouraging voluntary distancing could be an effective and lower-cost alternative to governmental restrictions. Such encouragement could boost acceptance of restrictions and thus increased compliance with distancing rules, resulting in an even greater degree of distancing," LSU adds.

Imagine that. People can take steps on their own to reduce health risks in the absence of compulsion and can do so without drama and conflict. Since we're perfectly capable of protecting ourselves and our neighbors from infection, it's time for government officials to back off their lockdown fantasies.

NEXT: Trump's Vaccine Cheerleading Is Undermining Public Trust in the Vaccines

J.D. Tuccille is a contributing editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Drizzt
    September.25.2020 at 10:48 am

    “”We’re looking at 40,000 new cases per day. That’s unacceptable,””

    Why?

    1. smith
      September.25.2020 at 11:04 am

      US Dollar Rain Earns upto $550 to $750 per day by google fantastic job oppertunity provide for our community pepoles who,s already using facebook to earn money 85000$ every month and more through facebook and google new project to create money at home withen few hours.Everybody can get this job now and start earning online by just open this link and then go through instructions to get started……….HERE? Read More

    2. ThomasD
      September.25.2020 at 11:14 am

      Why?

      Because people might figure out that, unless you already have one foot in the grave, the disease is mostly harmless.

      Then they will get angry.

      1. ThomasD
        September.25.2020 at 11:37 am

        From Table 1.

        Current best estimates (as of 9/10/20) of COVID IFR by age group

        0-19 years: 0.00003
        20-49 years: 0.0002
        50-69 years: 0.005
        70+ years: 0.054

        The only important caveat, in the notes, is that the 70+ number does not apply to the 80+ population, ie. it’s probably worse.

        So yes, Cuomo did indeed kill grandma.

        1. ThomasD
          September.25.2020 at 11:38 am

          https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/hcp/planning-scenarios.html

    3. Sillon
      September.25.2020 at 11:47 am

      My real time work with facebook Im making over $2000 a month operating low maintenance. I continued hearing distinctive people divulge to me how an lousy lot cash they can make on line so I selected to research it. All topics considered, it become all legitimate and has without a doubt changed my life. For more statistics visit below site HERE☛ Click here

  2. Yes Way, Ted
    September.25.2020 at 10:50 am

    I’m ready to have my governor say hello to my little friend.

  3. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    September.25.2020 at 10:53 am

    “Politicians are poised to tighten the screws, even though because voluntary action offers more promise.”

  4. Enjoy Every Sandwich
    September.25.2020 at 10:55 am

    it’s time for government officials to back off their lockdown fantasies

    They’re fapping to these fantasies non-stop so this is unlikely.

  5. smith
    September.25.2020 at 11:06 am

    stay home and earn money via your laptop and mobile ,a good opportunity for all type of person like house wife and a man who a no source of income so its a good news for them and a job give them a huge change financially for further info click here HERE? <a HERE? Read More

  6. Its_Not_Inevitable
    September.25.2020 at 11:10 am

    Sure, easy for them to say. I say we deem Faucci, Boris Johnson, Whitmer, Newsome and everyone at or connected to The Fed non-essential. Watch how fast they change their tune.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      September.25.2020 at 11:16 am

      Sorry, Credentialed Experts and Our Betters are immune to lockdown hardship. Some animals are more equal than others.

    2. CE
      September.25.2020 at 11:17 am

      Newsom is about as popular in California as a rolling blackout on a 100 degree day. He’s lucky he’s not up for election this year.

  7. CE
    September.25.2020 at 11:16 am

    Only Karens want more lockdowns. Even Joe Biden had to back away from his national mask mandate being his first campaign plank. Everyone else realized the lockdowns were a sham when the mass protest super spreader event drew zero condemnation from the health care nannies and wannabe czars who were previously fretting about people going to the beach for fresh air and sunshine.

    1. The Tony Continuum
      September.25.2020 at 11:24 am

      Even Joe Biden had to back away from his national mask mandate being his first campaign plank.
      That’s only because he replaced it with a national ball gag mandate. While it is an example of authoritarianism, as the voice of Tony’s everywhere, I must approve of this measure as it’s kinky and makes my balls tingle.

  8. Dillinger
    September.25.2020 at 11:18 am

    lies and the lying liars who don’t wear their masks after they throw out the first pitch.

  9. Dude24
    September.25.2020 at 11:20 am

    “Renewed restrictions are likely to be met by ‘silent compliance, critical compliance, or visible resistance,’ the group cautioned in June.”

    What other option is there?

    1. Dillinger
      September.25.2020 at 11:36 am

      invisible resistance!

    2. Nardz
      September.25.2020 at 12:03 pm

      Bullets and hit squads

  10. AlbertP
    September.25.2020 at 11:27 am

    “‘Joe Biden wants a national mask mandate. “The question is whether I have the legal authority or not,” he concedes. “I think I do. If I did, I would” issue an order.”‘

    So says Senator Drool-Cup. Do the Dems realize that people all over the country are getting really tired of these lock-downs, and promising, or even hinting at more, could hurt their chances in the upcoming election?

  11. Dude24
    September.25.2020 at 11:27 am

    I want California to stay locked down. Why? Because this would help drive out the conservatives there in disproportionate numbers.

    The problem with California is it has a lot of wasted Republican vote whose only function is to give us more Democrats votes in the electoral college while, internally, living under one-party rule. Free yourselves, Republican Californians, from the shackles of all those environmental populists and labor unionists and all that nonsense! It’s a big country! Hundreds of cities in red and purple states to choose from.

  12. Bill Godshall
    September.25.2020 at 11:29 am

    Sweden, which didn’t shut down any businesses and reopened its schools in May, is now reporting a daily death rate from China death of 0.1 per million (i.e. 1 death per day) compared to 2.23 deaths per million in the US (i.e. 730 deaths daily).

    And Sweden’s rate of new cases daily is less than one fourth of the US.

    So where are the news stories about that key fact (especially since Democrats and the news media trashed Sweden’s no lockdown policy back in March, April and June).

    Israel and Montenegro now have the highest rate of new virus cases (more than 4 times that of the US).

    While the rate of new cases in the UK have been increasing, its still only half of the US rate.

    The best source of data comparing countries is at
    https://ourworldindata.org/coronavirus-data-explorer?zoomToSelection=true&time=2020-03-01..latest&country=USA~SWE~ISR~MNE~GBR&region=World&casesMetric=true&interval=smoothed&perCapita=true&smoothing=7&pickerMetric=total_cases_per_million&pickerSort=desc

  13. Earth Skeptic
    September.25.2020 at 11:31 am

    “But there’s an alternative that doesn’t just let the pandemic run wild. Officialdom could do something that doesn’t come naturally: give people information and let them make their own decisions.”

    Aren’t you adorable?

    Let’s see who would have to play along to make this work:
    Politicians and their lackeys who crave power and control? Not likely.
    Millions of sheeple who have been properly conditioned, and are psychologically dependent on official authorities for guidance and comfort? Nope.
    Media of all kinds who exist, both temperamentally and financially, to induce and distribute fear and panic? Uh-uh.

    Otherwise, it will work great.

    1. John
      September.25.2020 at 12:06 pm

      The problem with that idea is that it grants the assumption that the disease is serious enough to justify serious changes to our lifestyle. Once you grant that, it is pretty hard to say the government should not be involved.

      The only answer is to say the disease is not serious enough to justify any action beyond maybe protecting those most at risk. Basically Fuck you is the only answer at this point .

  14. Ken Shultz
    September.25.2020 at 11:38 am

    All you really need to do is look at this map, change it to cases per 100,000, and look at the infection rate on a state by state basis.

    https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#cases_casesper100k

    Compare states that are similar in most ways–except for the lockdowns.

    Utah has an urbanization rate similar to New York’s and is even more highly urbanized (more than 1,000 people per square mile) than California’s.

    Utah has had 2,104 cases per 100,000 people.

    California has had 1,991 cases per 100,000 people.
    New York has had 1,892 cases per 100,000 people.

    Statistically that means Utah’s 2.1% infection rate is slightly higher than California’s 2.0% and New York’s 1.9%.–but that’s not much of a difference.

    Meanwhile, Utah never imposed a statewide lockdown. They had a citywide lockdown in Salt Lake City for two weeks. California and New York, on the other hand, locked down their economy early and for months and months.

    It seems like the lockdowns should have given California and New York a big advantage over Utah, but facts are facts regardless of whether they’re counterintuitive. It may be that vulnerable people isolate themselves regardless of whether there’s a lockdown, and that’s more important than shutting down businesses. Meanwhile, people who take risks may do so regardless of whether there’s a lockdown either. Regardless of the explanation, the lockdowns don’t make a big difference in regards to the ultimate number of people who are infected.

    You know what is a big difference in regards to the lockdowns?

    The unemployment rates.

    The unemployment numbers just came in yesterday for August.

    Utah: 4.1% unemployment
    California: 11.4% unemployment
    New York: 12.5% unemployment

    There was a bigger difference between Utah and the others in July.

    In other words, locking your economy down doesn’t ultimately do much to keep your infection rate down, but it destroys your economy.

    If Utah had a much higher infection rate, the lockdowns might be more reasonable, but as things stand, I don’t see where lockdowns have a statistic foot to stand on. You make yourself feel better by locking everyone else down, but you aren’t actually safer. If you want to stay safe, isolate yourself.

    1. Bill Godshall
      September.25.2020 at 11:44 am

      To see and compare daily deaths and new cases of the China virus for each of the 50 states, as well as cumulative data, go to
      https://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2020/09/01/816707182/map-tracking-the-spread-of-the-coronavirus-in-the-u-s#curves

      Its the only beneficial thing I’ve seen at NPR in the past 3 decades.

    2. AlbertP
      September.25.2020 at 11:54 am

      +

    3. John
      September.25.2020 at 12:01 pm

      They don’t. And it well past time for the courts to step in and nullify them. This is the biggest assault on the civil rights of Americans since slavery. They are making public health law into a trap door out of which to drop the Bill of Rights.

  15. Bill Godshall
    September.25.2020 at 11:40 am

    Libertarians (and all other rational people) should be very pleased that Trump appointed Scott Atlas as his China virus advisor.

    Fauci and Birx have committed public health malpractice by relying upon fearmongering and advocating lockdowns and mask mandates.

    Atlas is a far more rational, responsible and positive public health advocate who relies upon data and evidence.

    1. Dillinger
      September.25.2020 at 11:54 am

      >>Fauci and Birx

      got their 15 minutes. bet it was exhilarating

  16. John
    September.25.2020 at 11:44 am

    Last week Trump held rally in Dayton. The Ohio Governor and Lt Governor were both there. They booed off the stage because of anger over the lockdowns. I don’t think these idiots understand what they are doing. The public is not going to put up with it. There will just be mass civil disobedience.

  17. IceTrey
    September.25.2020 at 11:44 am

    My state didn’t lockdown and it’s been fine. We have a city mask mandate in businesses but no one enforces it except Walmart. I never wear one and no one has said a word to me about it.

  18. Rat on a train
    September.25.2020 at 11:58 am

    Governor Blackface has tested positive for the ‘rona. We, the people of Virginia, have failed to keep him safe.

  19. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    September.25.2020 at 12:00 pm

    Did you guys hear about a law that was quietly passed in Canada a few years ago that Canadians are now realizing gives the right to the Canadian government to forcefully detain people in undisclosed “black sites”– and it’s a power that they’re apparently using right now?

    1. John
      September.25.2020 at 12:02 pm

      Do you have a link?

Please to post comments