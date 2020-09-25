The Volokh Conspiracy
A 2018 Cover of the National Law Journal Has Aged Well
It predicted Judges Gorsuch, Kavanaugh, Barrett, and Willett on the Supreme Court
In January 2018, I tweeted the cover story of the National Law Journal. It was titled The Great Reshaping: How the Trump Administration is Changing the Game on Judicial Nominations. And it depicted portraits of then-Justice Gorsuch, and Judges Kavanaugh, Barrett, and Willett. So far, these predictions are looking good. I'm still holding out for Justice Willett.
